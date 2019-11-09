Detroit’s Blake Griffin reportedly to make season debut Monday night vs. Minnesota

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UPDATE: Dion Waiters ingested an THC-infused edible, which led to a panic attack on Miami Heat flight to Los Angeles,￼according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN,

https://twitter.com/WindhorstESPN/status/1193357511467917312

Waiters did require medical attention from first responders when the plane landed.￼￼

As in our original story, the Miami Heat have yet to comment.

Here is the original story:

￼￼——————–

Here is what we know for sure: Dion Waiters did not suit up for the Miami Heat Friday night due to “illness.”

When Heat coach Eric Spoelstra was asked pregame about Waiter’s health he went with a very standard coach tactic of saying he would only talk about the players suiting up.

Waiters did fly back with the team to Miami on Saturday morning.

Beyond that, there are just questions, ones the Heat have yet to address.

A report surfaced during Friday night’s game, from a Miami radio personality, that Waiters had overdosed on “gummies” — we can assume these are THC-laced edibles — and had a seizure when he woke up.

UPDATE: Dion Waiters is the Heat player who had medical emergency on team plane, I’ve confirmed. Waiters overdosed on “gummies,” sources say, and was passed out when plane landed. He had a seizure when he was finally woken up, I’m told. Waiters was listed out tonight (illness) — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 9, 2019

He is the only person with that specific report. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel confirmed that Waiters did have a medical emergency on the plane and first responders met the Heat charter when it landed in Los Angeles, but he did not have other details.

When Spoelstra was asked after the game about the “gummies” report he walked away and said no comment.

Heat officials told NBC Sports after the game they would not comment on Waiters, his health or status with the team.

The Heat were on a three-game road trip that included a stop in Denver (marijuana use is legal in Colorado), and then they flew to Phoenix. Waiters did not play against the Suns, with the team saying he had a stomach ache.

Waiters has yet to suit up for the Heat this season and was for the opening night game for “conduct detrimental to the team.” The buzz around the league is the Heat are trying to trade Waiters, but the two-years, $24.8 million still on his contract may make that difficult. There is not going to be a lot of demand for his services right now.