Watch Jimmy Butler score 30 in first half, lead Heat to road win against Suns

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2019, 2:03 AM EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 34 points, Goran Dragic added 25 and the Miami Heat rolled past the Phoenix Suns 124-108 on Thursday night.

Miami bounced back from a 20-point loss to Denver on Tuesday and has won four of its past five games. The Heat improved to 6-2 for the first time since 2012 when they had LeBron James and eventually won the NBA title.

Butler had 18 points by the end of the first quarter and 30 at halftime as the Heat built a 64-57 lead. Miami shot 53.5 percent in the first half, hitting 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

Dragic, who played six seasons in his 12-year career with the Suns, scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer just before the buzzer at the end of the third quarter that put the Heat up 93-86.

Phoenix had its three-game winning streak snapped. Aron Baynes led the Suns with 23 points and Devin Booker added 22. Ricky Rubio had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Emotional Kemba Walker gets video tribute, standing ovation in return to Charlotte

By Kurt HelinNov 7, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
Kemba Walker loves the city of Charlotte.

The fans in Charlotte love Kemba Walker.

Last July, Walker moved on from Charlotte (after a below-max offer) and signed in Boston, but the love between the fans and Kemba was on full display Thursday night when Walker returned to Charlotte for the first time.

There was a fantastic video tribute.

That was followed by a standing ovation for the clearly emotional Walker.

Walker had 14 points and the Celtics were comfortably in charge of this game heading into the fourth quarter.

Pistons star Blake Griffin cleared for basketball-related activities

Associated PressNov 7, 2019, 9:05 PM EST
DETROIT (AP) Blake Griffin has been cleared by the Detroit Pistons’ medical staff for basketball-related activities, and the team says his progress will be monitored daily.

Griffin hasn’t played at all this season because of hamstring and knee issues. The Pistons are 4-5 without him.

Detroit also released updates on other injured players Thursday. Derrick Rose (hamstring strain) and Tim Frazier (shoulder strain) are day to day, continuing treatment and rehab. Reggie Jackson (lower back stress reaction) remains out.

The Pistons beat the New York Knicks 122-102 on Wednesday night. Detroit plays at Indiana on Friday night.

Kristaps Porzingis confirms he requested trade from Knicks

By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 8:03 PM EST
The Knicks announced Kristaps Porzingis requested a trade. That was an usual revelation in the official release about the deal with the Mavericks last January. Later, Knicks president Steve Mills said Porzingis threatened to return to Europe if not traded.

Still, there had been some pushback about whether Porzingis actually requested a trade.

Today, Porzingis confirmed he did.

SNY:

  • Reporter: “You had the trade request, right?”
  • Porzingis: [nodding] “Yeah”

Porzingis had good reason for wanting to leave New York. The Knicks have been poorly run for many years.

However, they didn’t have to trade him. Porzingis was heading toward restricted free agency. New York could’ve dared Porzingis to take the qualifying offer or sign overseas. Those would’ve been incredibly risky moves for a player coming off a torn ACL. If he signed outside the NBA, the Knicks could’ve retained matching rights whenever he tried to return. As upset as he was with New York, re-signing long-term (with whichever team had him) was always the most likely outcome last summer.

But the Knicks found an offer they liked from Dallas. A big consideration was clearing cap space. That largely went to waste with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard signing elsewhere. At least New York also got a couple extra first-round picks.

Without landing a big free agent with that cap space, it’s hard to judge the Knicks favorably for this trade. Still, they deserve a little extra benefit of the doubt or dealing with the difficult situation of a star requesting a trade.

Where they deserve no benefit of the doubt: Creating an environment a star asked to leave.

NBA fines Clippers $50,000 because Doc Rivers said Kawhi Leonard is healthy

By Kurt HelinNov 7, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice load management.

The NBA has fined the Clippers $50,000 for “statements, including by head coach Doc Rivers, that were inconsistent with Leonard’s health status.” Meaning Rivers got the Clippers fined for having Leonard’s back and saying his player was healthy and daring to rest to stay healthy.

It’s a long winding road to follow the NBA’s logic on this one, but here we go:

The Clippers are resting Kawhi Leonard on half of back-to-back games this season, because that’s what Leonard wants and because we saw in Toronto last June what happens when you have a rested and healthy Leonard in the playoffs. This should be a surprise to absolutely nobody.

However, to do that and comply with league rules — especially for a nationally televised game like Wednesday night against the Bucks — the Clippers need to prove Leonard is not healthy enough to play both games. (For the record, both games in this back-to-back are nationally televised.) So, the Clippers doctors reported to the league office that Leonard has a knee issue — which he does. We saw it flair up during the playoffs last year, it’s partially him compensating for the quad tendon issue in his other leg. It’s exactly the kind of thing the Clippers and Leonard want to manage so it doesn’t become worse.

The league went public — in the face of some backlash about Leonard sitting out — and backed the Clippers’ doctors’ official position that Leonard is not healthy enough to play in back-to-backs.  Then Doc Rivers went and said this, trying to support Leonard (who doesn’t like his injury issues being aired publicly):

That, however, contradicted the league. Here is the full statement from the NBA.

“Following additional review of the LA Clippers not playing Kawhi Leonard in last night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA has confirmed that the team’s decision to sit Leonard for management of an injury was consistent with league rules.  The team has reasonably determined that Leonard is suffering from an ongoing injury to the patella tendon in his left knee and has been placed by the team at this time on an injury protocol for back-to-back games.

“The NBA has fined the Clippers $50,000 for statements, including by head coach Doc Rivers, that were inconsistent with Leonard’s health status.”

Just a few thoughts here:

• The NBA scheduled the Clippers with back-to-back nationally televised games — we all could have looked at the schedule before the season and known Leonard would sit this game out. (From the Clippers perspective, the Portland game against a conference rival and will matter more for seeding and potential tiebreakers, so that is the more important game and the one they would have Leonard play.) Don’t want him to sit, don’t schedule these back-to-backs.

• Rivers would say this every time and the Clippers would pay the fine every time just to show Leonard they have his back.

• Is Leonard healthy enough to play a back-to-back? If this were the playoffs he would go, but this early in the season why would the Clippers not keep his chronic issues at bay with some rest? Is this preventative maintenance? Absolutely. Is there anything wrong with that? No. Not if the Clippers are thinking title.

• As my friend Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk Tweeted, Steve Ballmer is worth $50 billion, every time he checks the stock market on his phone his net worth has gone up or down more than $50,000. He doesn’t blink at this kind of fine.