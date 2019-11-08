Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Three Things to Know: Well-rested Kawhi Leonard takes over fourth, leads Clipper win

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2019, 7:48 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Well-rested Kawhi Leonard takes over fourth with 18 points, leads Clipper past Blazers. Kawhi Leonard doesn’t care what you think. Or what the league office thinks. Or what Michael Jordan thinks.

What he cares about is staying healthy and winning basketball games — which are exactly the things he did in the last 48 hours.

There was a storm of criticism in some quarters (and from ESPN personalities) after Leonard sat out Wednesday night’s Clipper game against the Bucks, the first half of a back-to-back, to make sure he stays healthy for the playoffs. You know, the formula he used last year to lead Toronto to a title. But some people seem to care more about being entertained than Leonard’s health and wanted to see Giannis Antetokounmpo and Leonard face off — not so coincidentally on ESPN. Leonard’s reaction to that has been frustration the league detailed his injury publicly — Leonard is a private person — but beyond that, he just shrugs and goes about his business.

“I’m not a guy that reads the media anyway. We’re going to manage it the best way we can to keep me healthy and that’s the most important thing, me being healthy moving forward.”

Then on Thursday against Portland — a game that is more important to the Clippers because it is in conference — Leonard showed what he can do when healthy. Leonard scored 18 in the fourth quarter, took over the game, and led Los Angeles to a 107-100 win against Portland.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts had the line of the night.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum each had 22 points on the night but were shut down and scoreless in the fourth — credit Patrick Beverley for blanketing Lillard, who was 0-of-4 in the final frame. Anfernee Simons scored 16 of his 17 points in the fourth to keep the Blazers in it.

What makes the Clippers so dangerous — aside from the fact they haven’t even added Paul George into the mix yet, that likely comes next week — is that Leonard has help. It was Lou Williams that sank the dagger into the Trail Blazers.

That gave Clipper coach Doc River’s 900th win of his career — an impressive milestone. He and the Clippers cared more about that than the $50,000 fine the team got for Rivers’ comments having Leonard’s back and saying he was healthy.

Rivers has the Clippers focusing on the big picture — this is a team in title contention and everything needs to be focused on that goal. Which means Leonard is going to keep taking nights off. No matter what anyone else cares or thinks.

2) Ben Simmons out Friday night with a sprained shoulder, could miss more games due to injury. Officially, Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons is out for one game, Friday night against Denver, with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. He will be re-evaluated Sunday before the Sixers take on the Hornets.

However, don’t be surprised if he misses more time than that.

Is this a big deal long-term? No. It’s not severe, and it’s Simmons off-arm. This doesn’t change the arc of the season in Philadelphia and Simmons will be back in a week or so at worst.

Short term, it’s a little bit of a problem. Brett Brown has played Josh Richardson out of position as the backup point guard behind Simmons (clearly not trusting Raul Neto or Trey Burke). Richardson played that role a lot in Miami, but he’s a natural wing. He’s okay at the point but turns the ball over a little too much.

Philadelphia hosts Denver Friday night, Charlotte Sunday night, Cleveland Tuesday night, then travel to Orlando on Wednesday. If Simmons misses all those games, the Sixers are still going to be racking up wins.

3) Kemba Walker scores 14 in emotional return to Charlotte. One thing was clear Thursday night: Kemba Walker loves Charlotte and the fans in Charlotte still love Kemba.

Walker left Charlotte last summer after a below-max offer and signed in Boston, but Hornets fans don’t hold that against him. Nor did the organization, which put together a fantastic video tribute.

That was followed by a standing ovation for the clearly emotional Walker.

Walker scored 14 points on the night but was picked up by his teammates — Gordon Hayward had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown returned to action scoring a dozen. The Celtics cruised to a 108-87 win to 6-1 on the season.

Jimmy Butler scores and drawls foul while wearing only one shoe (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2019, 10:25 AM EST
Jimmy Butler scored 30 points in the first half of the Heat’s win over the Suns last night. It was an awesome performance.

And that’s while Butler was wearing two shoes.

He was even more impressive with one shoe.

Late in the second quarter, Butler got his foot stepped on, lost his shoe, maintained his pivot foot anyway and hit a shot while being fouled.

Hassan Whiteside: “I expect Shaq to dis. Dame killed him in a rap battle.”

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Consistency of effort has not exactly been a hallmark of Hassan Whiteside‘s career.

He seemed to sleepwalk through the first half of Portland’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers — 1-of-7 shooting and listless play (especially next to the Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell). At halftime on TNT, Shaq ripped Whiteside (and to be fair, the entire TNT crew did as well).

Whiteside was told about that after the game and spit a little fire. Via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

I’ll let you decide who won the Damian Lillard vs. Shaq rap battle… but it was Lillard.

Whiteside played the second half like someone told him Shaq ripped him at halftime — 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, plus 13 rebounds. It wasn’t enough against once Kahwi Leonard took over the fourth (18 points in the frame, the Clippers won 107-100) but Whiteside was engaged and active,

Portland is leaning heavily on Whiteside with Jusuf Nurkic out until somewhere around the All-Star break and now Zach Collins out for at least four months following shoulder surgery. Whiteside is their center, and Portland will need something consistent out of him if they are going to position themselves well in the deep West (at 3-5 Portland is the current 10-seed in the West).

Watch Jimmy Butler score 30 in first half, lead Heat to road win against Suns

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2019, 2:03 AM EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 34 points, Goran Dragic added 25 and the Miami Heat rolled past the Phoenix Suns 124-108 on Thursday night.

Miami bounced back from a 20-point loss to Denver on Tuesday and has won four of its past five games. The Heat improved to 6-2 for the first time since 2012 when they had LeBron James and eventually won the NBA title.

Butler had 18 points by the end of the first quarter and 30 at halftime as the Heat built a 64-57 lead. Miami shot 53.5 percent in the first half, hitting 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

Dragic, who played six seasons in his 12-year career with the Suns, scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer just before the buzzer at the end of the third quarter that put the Heat up 93-86.

Phoenix had its three-game winning streak snapped. Aron Baynes led the Suns with 23 points and Devin Booker added 22. Ricky Rubio had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Emotional Kemba Walker gets video tribute, standing ovation in return to Charlotte

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 7, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
Kemba Walker loves the city of Charlotte.

The fans in Charlotte love Kemba Walker.

Last July, Walker moved on from Charlotte (after a below-max offer) and signed in Boston, but the love between the fans and Kemba was on full display Thursday night when Walker returned to Charlotte for the first time.

There was a fantastic video tribute.

That was followed by a standing ovation for the clearly emotional Walker.

Walker had 14 points and the Celtics were comfortably in charge of this game heading into the fourth quarter.