Rumor: Stephen Curry unlikely to return this season

The Warriors said Stephen Curry would miss at least three months with a broken hand.

Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report:

A team source says the fracture was worse than originally thought, and it’s unlikely that he plays again this season.

I question the veracity of this report. But it’s out there.

Golden State looked awful with Curry. Losing him for the season – even if Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell get and stay healthy – would practically extinguish the Warriors’ already-dim playoff chances.

A lost season could push Golden State and Curry to proceed cautiously, regardless of the exact extent of his injury.

This will only increase comparisons to the 1996-97 Spurs. But David Robinson returned from his initial injury with San Antonio 3-15 then got hurt again after just six games. That’s why the Spurs lost enough to get No. 1 pick Tim Duncan.

Also keep in mind: Even if they lose the rest of their games, the Warriors will have an 86% chance of NOT getting the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. The lottery would put them at about coinflip between getting a top-four pick or the No. 5 pick.

Any high lottery pick would help. The Warriors already have a few stars/theoretical stars – Curry, Klay Thompson, Green, Russell – locked up long term. A premier prospect could jumpstart the next era.

In the meantime, Golden State is in for some misery this season – more if Curry doesn’t return.