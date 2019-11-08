Nikola Jokic’s game-winner caps 19-point fourth quarter Nuggets comeback on Sixers (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2019, 11:57 PM EST
Nikola Jokic has quietly become an outstanding clutch shooter.

Denver was down one with 13 seconds left and down one, Denver ran a Jamal Murray/Jokic pick-and-roll, Jokic slipped it, got the pass back, found Paul Millsap underneath, and then the play broke down. It was a scramble, but the ball ended up in Jokic’s hands and… did I mention he’s clutch?

Philly had one last chance to score, but Joel Embiid was called for a questionable offensive foul under the basket and that was the ballgame.

Jokic finished the night with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid led Philadelphia with 19 points and 15 rebounds, plus one huge block.

The Nuggets were down 19 entering the fourth, but they scored 35 in the fourth on 60.9 percent shooting, while the Sixers were 5-of-21 in the fourth. That is a punch to the gut loss for Philly.

For Denver, it’s a signature win early in the season — and a reminder Jokic is clutch.

Bojan Bogdanovic drains game-winning three, Jazz hold off Bucks comeback (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinNov 9, 2019, 12:30 AM EST
The Milwaukee Bucks were dreadful in the first half, scoring just 35 points on 21.7 percent shooting against the Utah defense. They trailed by 20 at the break.

But led by Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s 28 second-half points, the Bucks battled all the way back to tie the game at 100-100 on a Khris Middleton free throw with :08 seconds left.

Then Bojan Bogdanovic saved the game for Utah.

Bogdanovic finished the night with 33 points on 9-of-19 shooting with five made threes. Mike Conley got his groove going with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting. The win improves the Jazz to 6-3 on the season. Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds for the 6-3 Bucks.

For a Jazz team that has struggled on offense to start the season — 26th in the league coming in, and they scored less than a point per possession in this one — this was the kind of shot and win that could serve as a springboard.

Watch Joel Embiid erase a Paul Millsap dunk attempt

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2019, 11:08 PM EST
Joel Embiid is as fierce a rim protector as there is in the league.

Just ask Paul Millsap, who thought he had a wide-open lane for a highlight dunk and…

Embiid was up for this one – a little extra motivation going against the anointed Nikola Jokic. Midway through the fourth quarter Embiid led the Sixers in points and rebounds as they had a double-digit lead on the road.

Marcus Smart fined $15,000 for public criticism of officials

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2019, 9:56 PM EST
“A lot of calls that they called, I didn’t understand where the fouls were. And it just seems like whenever I get the ball and I’m on offense, I can’t get a call. So with the [Miles] Bridges push and stuff like that, I told them, ‘If it was me, y’all would probably throw me out the game and everything. So you clean it up, or I will.’…

“Nobody else is going to protect yourself, you’ve got to protect yourself. So if that means I’ve got to lose a little bit of money, then I’ve got to lose a bit.”

That’s going to hit a player in the pocketbook, and Marcus Smart knew it.

Friday the NBA fined Boston’s Smart $15,000 for public criticism of officials.

And that was after a comfortable 108-97 Celtics WIN. Imagine how Smart talks after a loss.

NCAA rules potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman ineligible; Memphis gets restraining order

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2019, 8:33 PM EST
NBA scouts will fill the stands in the FedEx Forum Friday night to watch the University of Memphis take on the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Why so many at what should be a tune-up, blow out game for Memphis Tigers? Because it may be their only chance — or one of just a handful of opportunities — to see potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman play this season.

The NCAA has ruled Wiseman ineligible for this season.

Memphis basketball, however, went out and got a restraining order against the NCAA decision and so Wiseman is in uniform on Friday. How many more games he will get lace them up for Memphis remains to be seen. Wiseman played in the team’s opener on Tuesday night and had 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Memphis attorney Leslie Ballin explained what was behind the NCAA’s ruling to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Ballin told reporters that Memphis coach Penny Hardaway helped finance Wiseman and his family’s move to Memphis in 2017. Wiseman played for Hardaway at East High in 2017-18. Hardaway, who became the Tigers’ head coach before the 2018-19 season, signed Wiseman in November 2018. The NCAA cleared Wiseman in May.

If the NCAA’s ruling ultimately does stand, it is possible Wiseman could play in the G-League for part of the season, although more likely he would just train for the draft.

Why this matters is Wiseman has the potential to be elite — he is a lock top-three pick and very possibly the No. 1 pick in the June 2020 NBA Draft. This is considered is a point-guard heavy class with Wiseman being the lone high-prospect big man, which boosts his standing.

Wiseman was ranked 37th by the basketball writers here at NBC in our “50 Best Players in Five Years” project this past summer.

Here is what College Basketball Talk’s Rob Dauster wrote about Wiseman for that project:

Wiseman has a chance to be really good. He stands 7-foot. He has the kind of length, mobility and athleticism that should allow him to thrive at the five in the modern NBA. He is a capable defender with the potential to be very, very good with some added strength and a bit of motivation. And he is skilled enough where he has the potential of one day doing all four things modern fives are asked to do – protect the rim, switch ball-screens, space the floor to the three-point line, be a lob target as a roll-man in ball-screens…

If Wiseman embraces the fact that he can be a top five center in the NBA doing the four things I listed above at an elite level, then he’ll make himself a lot of money while making some NBA GM very, very happy.