Hassan Whiteside: “I expect Shaq to dis. Dame killed him in a rap battle.”

Consistency of effort has not exactly been a hallmark of Hassan Whiteside‘s career.
He seemed to sleepwalk through the first half of Portland’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers — 1-of-7 shooting and listless play (especially next to the Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell). At halftime on TNT, Shaq ripped Whiteside (and to be fair, the entire TNT crew did as well).
Whiteside was told about that after the game and spit a little fire. Via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.
Blazers’ Hassan Whiteside on halftime criticism from TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal & Charles Barkley: “I expect Shaq to dis. Dame killed him in a rap battle. We ain’t going to hear anything positive from Shaq ever again.” pic.twitter.com/mlNaU2w9Ay
Whiteside played the second half like someone told him Shaq ripped him at halftime — 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, plus 13 rebounds. It wasn’t enough against once Kahwi Leonard took over the fourth (18 points in the frame, the Clippers won 107-100) but Whiteside was engaged and active,
What he cares about is staying healthy and winning basketball games — which are exactly the things he did in the last 48 hours.
There was a storm of criticism in some quarters (and from ESPN personalities) after Leonard sat out Wednesday night’s Clipper game against the Bucks, the first half of a back-to-back, to make sure he stays healthy for the playoffs. You know, the formula he used last year to lead Toronto to a title. But some people seem to care more about being entertained than Leonard’s health and wanted to see Giannis Antetokounmpo and Leonard face off — not so coincidentally on ESPN. Leonard’s reaction to that has been frustration the league detailed his injury publicly — Leonard is a private person — but beyond that, he just shrugs and goes about his business.
#Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on the NBA detailing his knee injury- “It was shocking but it doesn’t matter to me. I’m not a guy that reads the media anyway. We’re gonna manage it the best way we can to keep me healthy & that’s the most important thing: me being healthy moving forward” pic.twitter.com/cRtgCb9drJ
“I’m not a guy that reads the media anyway. We’re going to manage it the best way we can to keep me healthy and that’s the most important thing, me being healthy moving forward.”
Then on Thursday against Portland — a game that is more important to the Clippers because it is in conference — Leonard showed what he can do when healthy. Leonard scored 18 in the fourth quarter, took over the game, and led Los Angeles to a 107-100 win against Portland.
Blazers coach Terry Stotts had the line of the night.
Terry Stotts on Kawhi’s 4th quarter: “Well, he looked well rested.”
Rivers has the Clippers focusing on the big picture — this is a team in title contention and everything needs to be focused on that goal. Which means Leonard is going to keep taking nights off. No matter what anyone else cares or thinks.
Kawhi on criticism on load management: "It’s just disappointing that it feels like they want us to play even if they’re not ready. I don’t read into it. I have to do what makes me healthy and help the team be successful. That’s me being able to play basketball games for us."
2) Ben Simmons out Friday night with a sprained shoulder, could miss more games due to injury. Officially, Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons is out for one game, Friday night against Denver, with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. He will be re-evaluated Sunday before the Sixers take on the Hornets.
However, don’t be surprised if he misses more time than that.
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is likely to miss the next three games with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Is this a big deal long-term? No. It’s not severe, and it’s Simmons off-arm. This doesn’t change the arc of the season in Philadelphia and Simmons will be back in a week or so at worst.
Short term, it’s a little bit of a problem. Brett Brown has played Josh Richardson out of position as the backup point guard behind Simmons (clearly not trusting Raul Neto or Trey Burke). Richardson played that role a lot in Miami, but he’s a natural wing. He’s okay at the point but turns the ball over a little too much.
Philadelphia hosts Denver Friday night, Charlotte Sunday night, Cleveland Tuesday night, then travel to Orlando on Wednesday. If Simmons misses all those games, the Sixers are still going to be racking up wins.
3) Kemba Walker scores 14 in emotional return to Charlotte. One thing was clear Thursday night: Kemba Walker loves Charlotte and the fans in Charlotte still love Kemba.
Walker left Charlotte last summer after a below-max offer and signed in Boston, but Hornets fans don’t hold that against him. Nor did the organization, which put together a fantastic video tribute.
Walker scored 14 points on the night but was picked up by his teammates — Gordon Hayward had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown returned to action scoring a dozen. The Celtics cruised to a 108-87 win to 6-1 on the season.
Watch Jimmy Butler score 30 in first half, lead Heat to road win against Suns
PHOENIX (AP) —Jimmy Butler scored 34 points, Goran Dragic added 25 and the Miami Heat rolled past the Phoenix Suns 124-108 on Thursday night.
Miami bounced back from a 20-point loss to Denver on Tuesday and has won four of its past five games. The Heat improved to 6-2 for the first time since 2012 when they had LeBron James and eventually won the NBA title.
Butler had 18 points by the end of the first quarter and 30 at halftime as the Heat built a 64-57 lead. Miami shot 53.5 percent in the first half, hitting 7 of 14 from 3-point range.
So let's talk about Mr. Buckets…@JimmyButler scored Miami's final 12 points of the 2nd quarter to close with 30 at halftime, his highest scoring half of NBA basketball. pic.twitter.com/4cdON6RS9V
Dragic, who played six seasons in his 12-year career with the Suns, scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer just before the buzzer at the end of the third quarter that put the Heat up 93-86.
Last July, Walker moved on from Charlotte (after a below-max offer) and signed in Boston, but the love between the fans and Kemba was on full display Thursday night when Walker returned to Charlotte for the first time.