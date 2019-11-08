Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Does Carmelo Anthony still want to play in NBA? ‘2000 percent. Make that the headline’

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2019, 4:33 PM EST
A few months ago, Carmelo Anthony went on television and made his case to get signed.

His public-relations campaign went nowhere. Anthony remains a free agent.

I wouldn’t rule out a team signing Anthony, but he’s facing an uphill battle. He was lousy with the Thunder, worse with the Rockets and is now 35 years old.

Maybe Anthony is still talented enough to play in the NBA. I’m unconvinced. He might have just aged out of the league. But the way he blames everyone else for his problems, he won’t get much benefit of the doubt from executives.

Marcus Smart fined $15,000 for public criticism of officials

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2019, 9:56 PM EST
“A lot of calls that they called, I didn’t understand where the fouls were. And it just seems like whenever I get the ball and I’m on offense, I can’t get a call. So with the [Miles] Bridges push and stuff like that, I told them, ‘If it was me, y’all would probably throw me out the game and everything. So you clean it up, or I will.’…

“Nobody else is going to protect yourself, you’ve got to protect yourself. So if that means I’ve got to lose a little bit of money, then I’ve got to lose a bit.”

That’s going to hit a player in the pocketbook, and Marcus Smart knew it.

Friday the NBA fined Boston’s Smart $15,000 for public criticism of officials.

And that was after a comfortable 108-97 Celtics WIN. Imagine how Smart talks after a loss.

NCAA rules potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman ineligible; Memphis gets restraining order

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2019, 8:33 PM EST
NBA scouts will fill the stands in the FedEx Forum Friday night to watch the University of Memphis take on the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Why so many at what should be a tune-up, blow out game for Memphis Tigers? Because it may be their only chance — or one of just a handful of opportunities — to see potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman play this season.

The NCAA has ruled Wiseman ineligible for this season.

Memphis basketball, however, went out and got a restraining order against the NCAA decision and so Wiseman is in uniform on Friday. How many more games he will get lace them up for Memphis remains to be seen. Wiseman played in the team’s opener on Tuesday night and had 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Memphis attorney Leslie Ballin explained what was behind the NCAA’s ruling to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Ballin told reporters that Memphis coach Penny Hardaway helped finance Wiseman and his family’s move to Memphis in 2017. Wiseman played for Hardaway at East High in 2017-18. Hardaway, who became the Tigers’ head coach before the 2018-19 season, signed Wiseman in November 2018. The NCAA cleared Wiseman in May.

If the NCAA’s ruling ultimately does stand, it is possible Wiseman could play in the G-League for part of the season, although more likely he would just train for the draft.

Why this matters is Wiseman has the potential to be elite — he is a lock top-three pick and very possibly the No. 1 pick in the June 2020 NBA Draft. This is considered is a point-guard heavy class with Wiseman being the lone high-prospect big man, which boosts his standing.

Wiseman was ranked 37th by the basketball writers here at NBC in our “50 Best Players in Five Years” project this past summer.

Here is what College Basketball Talk’s Rob Dauster wrote about Wiseman for that project:

Wiseman has a chance to be really good. He stands 7-foot. He has the kind of length, mobility and athleticism that should allow him to thrive at the five in the modern NBA. He is a capable defender with the potential to be very, very good with some added strength and a bit of motivation. And he is skilled enough where he has the potential of one day doing all four things modern fives are asked to do – protect the rim, switch ball-screens, space the floor to the three-point line, be a lob target as a roll-man in ball-screens…

If Wiseman embraces the fact that he can be a top five center in the NBA doing the four things I listed above at an elite level, then he’ll make himself a lot of money while making some NBA GM very, very happy.

James Harden: “Have you ever seen me not play because of load management?”

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2019, 7:02 PM EST
James Harden played 78 games last season, 72 the season before that (which was impacted by a strained hamstring), and either 81 or 82 games the three seasons before that. The former MVP does not take time off and has said before he wouldn’t do load management.

In the wake of the pointless discussion around Kawhi Leonard sitting out half of a back-to-back Wednesday vs. Milwaukee, Harden was asked about rest and said exactly what you would expect him to say — he’s not doing it. Via Michael Shapiro of SI Now:

No, I have not seen Harden take a load management game.

I have seen him fade and hit a wall deep in the playoffs, as the heavy load he was asked to carry too long finally caught up with him. The Rockets have suffered for it.

The hard-data science on the value of load management is not conclusive. However, teams have bought in. It’s not an accident the Spurs run seemed extended by it, that other elite players such as LeBron James — guys asked to take on heavy playoff loads — are better for being rested and healthy before the playoffs started, and that the Raptors’ load managing Kawhi Leonard last season played a role in his Finals MVP and the Raptors’ title.

There was talk that the Rockets would try to load manage Harden and Russell Westbrook some this season, but there was also pushback on that report.

Any rest is not going to happen this early in the season because the Rockets are still a work in progress in terms of chemistry and rotations. Houston needs Harden and Westbrook on the court (and more out of Clint Capela, but that’s another discussion). The Rockets are still finding their identity — and searching for their defense — this season.

However, as the calendar moves along and flips over to 2020, having Harden miss a handful of back-to-backs or other games could be beneficial in the long run. The Rockets see themselves as contenders, but to push the Los Angeles teams a lot of things need to come together in Houston — and they will need full MVP Harden deep into the playoffs.

Harden, however, wants no part of this load management talk.

 

 

 

Steve Kerr endorses idea Kevin Durant became restless because he didn’t get credit for besting LeBron James in 2017 Finals

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Kevin Durant dominated the 2017 NBA Finals. In Game 3, he made a go-ahead pull-up 3-pointer over LeBron James and called it “the best moment I ever had.” Durant led the Warriors to the championship and won Finals MVP.

Just two years later, Durant left Golden State for the Nets – an abrupt end to a tenure that rarely deviated from those incredible heights.

What went wrong between Durant and the Warriors?

Golden State coach Steve Kerr and Bill Simmons of The Ringer discussed on the “Book of Basketball 2.0” podcast.

Simmons:

My theory – I’m not sure if I’m right – but I think he thought when he won the title that first year, and he really outdueled LeBron, I think leaving that series, people were like, “Wow, that guy was just better than LeBron in a Finals.” And he thought that was going to be it. He never – them saying, “KD made the right move.” And instead people were like, “F— that guy. We’re still not giving it to you.” And I think I could feel it in him in the interviews, this kind of, “What else do I have to do? I just went toe-to-toe with LeBron James, and I won.”

Kerr:

I think you nailed it. You nailed it. It really came down to, the same reason we got Kevin in the first place was the reason we lost him. He was restless. Maybe he wanted to play a little different style. His first year with us, he was a sponge, and he would ask questions constantly. What about this situation? What do I do here? It was a very different style of play, and he was playing with different players. And so I think he embraced it and he enjoyed it. And that team was unstoppable between the ball movement and the off-ball movement of cutting players, guys who were setting screens for each other. With the isolation brilliance of Kevin, the team was unstoppable.

We were getting great shots every time down the floor, because they were – everybody was so unselfish. And they were so gifted. Klay had some monster games where everybody is concerned with Steph and KD, as they should be. And all of a sudden, Klay’s coming off a weakside pin. We had so many smart players, too – guys like Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, David West, Zaza. Screeners, ball movers, guys who understood how to play.

So, to get back to Kevin, the following year, in 17-18, we lost some of that. And it started to drift. And I felt like Kevin started to drift. And my feeling was he started to get restless, like “This is all there is? We won the title last year. We’re rolling again this year. But whatever it is I’m searching for, I’m still not finding it.”

I definitely left the 2017 NBA Finals suspecting Durant had become the greatest player in the world. Though he had far more help, Durant significantly outplayed LeBron. Durant’s combination of talent, athleticism, basketball intelligence, role and hunger to win his first title intersected so beautifully at that point in his career.

That was always going to be difficult to recreate.

Maybe Durant’s concerns about his place in the game – especially relative to LeBron – further complicated the situation. Durant definitely didn’t receive much public credit for his championship. He was widely criticized for taking the easy route by leaving the Thunder for the already-elite Warriors.

By his second season in Golden State, Durant no longer appeared driven by a title pursuit. That goal almost seemed too easy. Most onlookers certainly treated a Warriors championship as a forgone conclusion. (Golden State did repeat in 2018.) Durant spent time experimenting with his individual game. Now with the Nets, he wants to work even more on his individual skills.

It’s almost as if people spent years judging players by championships then changed the rules on Durant when he took a drastic step to get himself a ring. Not only did he not get the usual acclaim, he got criticized for how he won a title. After that, it’s understandable he found a new focus.

I’m unsure how happy Durant ever was with the Warriors. His tenure started with sullenness and reached real bitterness.

Hopefully, he finds whatever he’s seeking in Brooklyn.