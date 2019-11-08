Counter-report: Warriors ‘strongly refuting’ that Stephen Curry will likely miss rest of season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Warriors announced Stephen Curry would miss at least three months with a broken hand.

Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report, citing an unnamed “team source,” reported Curry would likely miss the rest of the season.

Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Warriors are strongly refuting the report that Stephen Curry be out for the season. Source says his timeline hasn't changed for better or worse and he will be re-evaluated in February as planned. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 8, 2019

File this under: What else are they supposed to say?

The Warriors gave their timeline, and they practically have to stick to it. The NBA is cracking down on mixed messaging with injuries.

If desired, Golden State can re-evaluate Curry in three months and rule him out longer then.

I don’t have much confidence either way in whether Curry will return this season. Bucher’s initial report was far from convincing, and neither is this follow-up.

Ultimately, it will probably make only minimal difference. Curry is an exciting superstar who makes the Warriors more fun to watch. But they appeared in over their heads even when he was healthy this season. They’ll likely fall out of the playoff race in the next three months.