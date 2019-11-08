Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green-Kevin Durant argument: ‘If this had happened at a practice, you can cover it up’

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
Kevin Durant said his argument with Draymond Green last season contributed to him leaving the Warriors last summer.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr on the “Book of Basketball 2.0” podcast with Bill Simmons:

This was two guys who were about ready to fight.

In this particular case with Kevin, it was too much, and it’s something that happened on national TV. And now, you open up the whole world – you’ve invited the whole world to scrutinize your team. And so now, there’s so many distractions that it becomes really difficult to deal with. If this had happened at a practice, you can cover it up. Actually, we had several things over the past few years that have happened that never made it out, and we’re very proud of that.

This echoes David West, who flaunted the Warriors’ ability to keep secrets.

But this wasn’t just bad luck that Green and Durant were on national television. Of course, Green knew cameras were on him. It was the middle of the game.

Green was so upset with Durant, Green berated Durant in front of everyone. Usually, players wait to confront teammates until they’re in private. That Green didn’t wait speaks to intensity of the discord.

And probably says something about why Durant left.

Report: Anthony Davis hasn't guaranteed to Lakers he'll re-sign

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2019, 1:34 PM EST
Through agent Rich Paul, Anthony Davis extended a stick toward undesirable teams considering trading for him (especially the Celtics) – threatening to leave in 2020 free agency.

Did Davis offer a carrot to persuade his desired Lakers to trade for him?

After all, the more certainty the Lakers had him in re-signing, the more they could justify sending the Pelicans. And Los Angeles sent A LOT.

Brian Windhorst on ESPN:

Anthony Davis has not guaranteed the Lakers that he will re-sign, I have been told.

The Lakers, repeatedly punished for tampering, probably appreciate this answer. Though they’d likely skate for a player pledging to re-sign – what are they supposed to do about that? – it’d invite unwanted scrutiny.

Davis hasn’t said much about his impending free agency, but it’s easy to connect the dots. He wanted to join the Lakers, and they can pay him the most money. As long as Davis doesn’t sour on Los Angeles between now and the summer, he’ll almost certainly re-sign.

The Lakers could also figure that out when formulating their trade offer to New Orleans. They didn’t need Davis to make anything explicit.

Report: Pelicans, Brandon Ingram never seriously discussed contract extension

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2019, 11:26 AM EST
Of the nine 2016 first-round picks who averaged over 10 points per game during their first three seasons, eight received a rookie-scale contract extension last offseason – Ben Simmons, Buddy Hield, Jamal Murray, Taurean Prince, Jaylen Brown, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Pascal Siakam.

The lone exception: Brandon Ingram.

Ingram is off to an excellent start, averaging 26 points per game. He’s not just posting empty numbers for the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans. Ingram looks improved in nearly every facet of his game.

Does New Orleans regret not extending him before last month’s deadline?

Brian Windhorst on ESPN:

From what I’ve been told, there wasn’t even really significant talks about it. I think both sides realized now is not the time to make a deal because of that blood clot.

That blood clot, which sidelined Ingram the end of last season with the Lakers, is so concerning. A recurrence could end Ingram’s career. It’s hard to agree to an extension with that looming over negotiations.

So, maybe the Pelicans could’ve extended him for less money. But that would’ve been taking a huge risk.

Now, though they’ll likely have to pay up to keep him.

If Ingram stays healthy and keeps playing like this, he could draw max offer sheets this summer. He’ll stand out in a weak free-agent class.

Expect New Orleans to match. Even before taking the job, Pelicans lead executive David Griffin has consistently praised Ingram. Now, Ingram is doing more to justify the hype.

The Pelicans are probably happier to have a max-level(-ish) player on their roster rather than kicking themselves for not securing him for cheaper.

Jimmy Butler scores and drawls foul while wearing only one shoe (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2019, 10:25 AM EST
Jimmy Butler scored 30 points in the first half of the Heat’s win over the Suns last night. It was an awesome performance.

And that’s while Butler was wearing two shoes.

He was even more impressive with one shoe.

Late in the second quarter, Butler got his foot stepped on, lost his shoe, maintained his pivot foot anyway and hit a shot while being fouled.

Hassan Whiteside: "I expect Shaq to dis. Dame killed him in a rap battle."

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Consistency of effort has not exactly been a hallmark of Hassan Whiteside‘s career.

He seemed to sleepwalk through the first half of Portland’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers — 1-of-7 shooting and listless play (especially next to the Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell). At halftime on TNT, Shaq ripped Whiteside (and to be fair, the entire TNT crew did as well).

Whiteside was told about that after the game and spit a little fire. Via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

I’ll let you decide who won the Damian Lillard vs. Shaq rap battle… but it was Lillard.

Whiteside played the second half like someone told him Shaq ripped him at halftime — 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, plus 13 rebounds. It wasn’t enough against once Kahwi Leonard took over the fourth (18 points in the frame, the Clippers won 107-100) but Whiteside was engaged and active,

Portland is leaning heavily on Whiteside with Jusuf Nurkic out until somewhere around the All-Star break and now Zach Collins out for at least four months following shoulder surgery. Whiteside is their center, and Portland will need something consistent out of him if they are going to position themselves well in the deep West (at 3-5 Portland is the current 10-seed in the West).