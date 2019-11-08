Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Steve Kerr endorses idea Kevin Durant became restless because he didn’t get credit for besting LeBron James in 2017 Finals

Kevin Durant dominated the 2017 NBA Finals. In Game 3, he made a go-ahead pull-up 3-pointer over LeBron James and called it “the best moment I ever had.” Durant led the Warriors to the championship and won Finals MVP.

Just two years later, Durant left Golden State for the Nets – an abrupt end to a tenure that rarely deviated from those incredible heights.

What went wrong between Durant and the Warriors?

Golden State coach Steve Kerr and Bill Simmons of The Ringer discussed on the “Book of Basketball 2.0” podcast.

Simmons:

My theory – I’m not sure if I’m right – but I think he thought when he won the title that first year, and he really outdueled LeBron, I think leaving that series, people were like, “Wow, that guy was just better than LeBron in a Finals.” And he thought that was going to be it. He never – them saying, “KD made the right move.” And instead people were like, “F— that guy. We’re still not giving it to you.” And I think I could feel it in him in the interviews, this kind of, “What else do I have to do? I just went toe-to-toe with LeBron James, and I won.”

Kerr:

I think you nailed it. You nailed it. It really came down to, the same reason we got Kevin in the first place was the reason we lost him. He was restless. Maybe he wanted to play a little different style. His first year with us, he was a sponge, and he would ask questions constantly. What about this situation? What do I do here? It was a very different style of play, and he was playing with different players. And so I think he embraced it and he enjoyed it. And that team was unstoppable between the ball movement and the off-ball movement of cutting players, guys who were setting screens for each other. With the isolation brilliance of Kevin, the team was unstoppable.

We were getting great shots every time down the floor, because they were – everybody was so unselfish. And they were so gifted. Klay had some monster games where everybody is concerned with Steph and KD, as they should be. And all of a sudden, Klay’s coming off a weakside pin. We had so many smart players, too – guys like Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, David West, Zaza. Screeners, ball movers, guys who understood how to play.

So, to get back to Kevin, the following year, in 17-18, we lost some of that. And it started to drift. And I felt like Kevin started to drift. And my feeling was he started to get restless, like “This is all there is? We won the title last year. We’re rolling again this year. But whatever it is I’m searching for, I’m still not finding it.”

I definitely left the 2017 NBA Finals suspecting Durant had become the greatest player in the world. Though he had far more help, Durant significantly outplayed LeBron. Durant’s combination of talent, athleticism, basketball intelligence, role and hunger to win his first title intersected so beautifully at that point in his career.

That was always going to be difficult to recreate.

Maybe Durant’s concerns about his place in the game – especially relative to LeBron – further complicated the situation. Durant definitely didn’t receive much public credit for his championship. He was widely criticized for taking the easy route by leaving the Thunder for the already-elite Warriors.

By his second season in Golden State, Durant no longer appeared driven by a title pursuit. That goal almost seemed too easy. Most onlookers certainly treated a Warriors championship as a forgone conclusion. (Golden State did repeat in 2018.) Durant spent time experimenting with his individual game. Now with the Nets, he wants to work even more on his individual skills.

It’s almost as if people spent years judging players by championships then changed the rules on Durant when he took a drastic step to get himself a ring. Not only did he not get the usual acclaim, he got criticized for how he won a title. After that, it’s understandable he found a new focus.

I’m unsure how happy Durant ever was with the Warriors. His tenure started with sullenness and reached real bitterness.

Hopefully, he finds whatever he’s seeking in Brooklyn.

James Harden: “Have you ever seen me not play because of load management?”

James Harden played 78 games last season, 72 the season before that (which was impacted by a strained hamstring), and either 81 or 82 games the three seasons before that. The former MVP does not take time off and has said before he wouldn’t do load management.

In the wake of the pointless discussion around Kawhi Leonard sitting out half of a back-to-back Wednesday vs. Milwaukee, Harden was asked about rest and said exactly what you would expect him to say — he’s not doing it. Via Michael Shapiro of SI Now:

No, I have not seen Harden take a load management game.

I have seen him fade and hit a wall deep in the playoffs, as the heavy load he was asked to carry too long finally caught up with him. The Rockets have suffered for it.

The hard-data science on the value of load management is not conclusive. However, teams have bought in. It’s not an accident the Spurs run seemed extended by it, that other elite players such as LeBron James — guys asked to take on heavy playoff loads — are better for being rested and healthy before the playoffs started, and that the Raptors’ load managing Kawhi Leonard last season played a role in his Finals MVP and the Raptors’ title.

There was talk that the Rockets would try to load manage Harden and Russell Westbrook some this season, but there was also pushback on that report.

Any rest is not going to happen this early in the season because the Rockets are still a work in progress in terms of chemistry and rotations. Houston needs Harden and Westbrook on the court (and more out of Clint Capela, but that’s another discussion). The Rockets are still finding their identity — and searching for their defense — this season.

However, as the calendar moves along and flips over to 2020, having Harden miss a handful of back-to-backs or other games could be beneficial in the long run. The Rockets see themselves as contenders, but to push the Los Angeles teams a lot of things need to come together in Houston — and they will need full MVP Harden deep into the playoffs.

Harden, however, wants no part of this load management talk.

 

 

 

Counter-report: Warriors ‘strongly refuting’ that Stephen Curry will likely miss rest of season

The Warriors announced Stephen Curry would miss at least three months with a broken hand.

Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report, citing an unnamed “team source,” reported Curry would likely miss the rest of the season.

Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

File this under: What else are they supposed to say?

The Warriors gave their timeline, and they practically have to stick to it. The NBA is cracking down on mixed messaging with injuries.

If desired, Golden State can re-evaluate Curry in three months and rule him out longer then.

I don’t have much confidence either way in whether Curry will return this season. Bucher’s initial report was far from convincing, and neither is this follow-up.

Ultimately, it will probably make only minimal difference. Curry is an exciting superstar who makes the Warriors more fun to watch. But they appeared in over their heads even when he was healthy this season. They’ll likely fall out of the playoff race in the next three months.

Rumor: Stephen Curry unlikely to return this season

The Warriors said Stephen Curry would miss at least three months with a broken hand.

Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report:

A team source says the fracture was worse than originally thought, and it’s unlikely that he plays again this season.

I question the veracity of this report. But it’s out there.

Golden State looked awful with Curry. Losing him for the season – even if Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell get and stay healthy – would practically extinguish the Warriors’ already-dim playoff chances.

A lost season could push Golden State and Curry to proceed cautiously, regardless of the exact extent of his injury.

This will only increase comparisons to the 1996-97 Spurs. But David Robinson returned from his initial injury with San Antonio 3-15 then got hurt again after just six games. That’s why the Spurs lost enough to get No. 1 pick Tim Duncan.

Also keep in mind: Even if they lose the rest of their games, the Warriors will have an 86% chance of NOT getting the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. The lottery would put them at about coinflip between getting a top-four pick or the No. 5 pick.

Any high lottery pick would help. The Warriors already have a few stars/theoretical stars – Curry, Klay Thompson, Green, Russell – locked up long term. A premier prospect could jumpstart the next era.

In the meantime, Golden State is in for some misery this season – more if Curry doesn’t return.

Report: Anthony Davis hasn’t guaranteed to Lakers he’ll re-sign

Through agent Rich Paul, Anthony Davis extended a stick toward undesirable teams considering trading for him (especially the Celtics) – threatening to leave in 2020 free agency.

Did Davis offer a carrot to persuade his desired Lakers to trade for him?

After all, the more certainty the Lakers had him in re-signing, the more they could justify sending the Pelicans. And Los Angeles sent A LOT.

Brian Windhorst on ESPN:

Anthony Davis has not guaranteed the Lakers that he will re-sign, I have been told.

The Lakers, repeatedly punished for tampering, probably appreciate this answer. Though they’d likely skate for a player pledging to re-sign – what are they supposed to do about that? – it’d invite unwanted scrutiny.

Davis hasn’t said much about his impending free agency, but it’s easy to connect the dots. He wanted to join the Lakers, and they can pay him the most money. As long as Davis doesn’t sour on Los Angeles between now and the summer, he’ll almost certainly re-sign.

The Lakers could also figure that out when formulating their trade offer to New Orleans. They didn’t need Davis to make anything explicit.