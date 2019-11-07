Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

What would Doc Rivers tell fans who paid to watch Kawhi Leonard? ‘They get to see me’

By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 5:25 PM EST
1 Comment

The Clippers sat Kawhi Leonard for their home loss to the Bucks last night.

The NBA approved. Old-school thinkers did not.

But what about fans who paid to watch Leonard? What would Clippers coach Doc Rivers tell them?

Rivers, via Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times:

“They get to see me.”

When the laughter subsided, Rivers addressed the subject more seriously.

“Listen, I’m a fan of basketball as well, not just a coach,” he said. “I feel for that. I understand that. We obviously have to do what’s right by our players. We have to. It’s our duty. And for a fan, it’s just really a tough one. There’s no answer. There’s no correct answer that I’m going to give you that will satisfy that person.”

Was there a way to better balance the interests of the players and the fans?

“The issue is take away all the back-to-backs,” Rivers said. “That would be one.”

This is the fundamental issue facing the NBA.

Leonard believes skipping games helps him in the long run. The Clippers believe Leonard skipping games helps them in the long run. They are aligned – as is the best evidence we have on the effects of workload.

But the NBA still puts on 1,230 games to draw revenue through ticket sales and telecasts.

As teams and players increasingly prioritize rest, will the value of those games decrease? Will fans pay less for tickets? Will outlets pay less for broadcast rights? Nobody in the league wants that.

Removing back-to-backs would help. But players sometimes rest on back-to-backs. That’s a step in the right, not a solution. And the league is already working to minimize back-to-backs. With travel schedules and arena conflicts, eliminating back-to-backs entirely isn’t so easy.

Rivers is right: There’s no easy answer. Teams’ individual motivations (winning deep into the playoffs) are at direct odds with the league’s collective motivation (making money).

Ben Simmons out for 76ers-Nuggets, reportedly likely to miss two additional games

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 6:03 PM EST
1 Comment

Ben Simmons injured his shoulder yesterday.

His outlook?

Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

By discussing Simmons’ absence in terms of games rather than weeks, this sounds like good news. The injury could’ve been worse.

Philadelphia’s upcoming schedule:

  • Friday: at Nuggets
  • Sunday: vs. Hornets
  • Tuesday: vs. Cavaliers
  • Wednesday: at Magic

The 76ers have been relying on Josh Richardson at point guard when Simmons rests. That’s a lot on the plate of Richardson, who’s more of a wing.

Philadelphia also has Raul Neto and Trey Burke. It might be time to trust Neto with a bigger role and maybe even Burke will a role at all.

Alex Caruso on getting chest-bumped by LeBron James: ‘He doesn’t understand the physics of that’

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 4:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Alex Caruso (6-foot-5, 186 pounds) isn’t as big and strong as he looks in the pictures.

LeBron James (6-foot-8, 250 pounds)… is.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

We knew the Lakers would be fun with LeBron and Anthony Davis.

But who realized Alex Caruso would add so much enjoyment?

Danny Ainge: Celtics offered Marcus Morris three-year extension before last season

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 3:09 PM EST
7 Comments

Marcus Morris begrudges the Celtics not even contacting him during free agency.

Celtics president Danny Ainge has additional evidence to present.

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

Morris came out ahead this season. He’s earning $15 million on a one-year contract with the Knicks. The highest 2019-20 salary Boston could’ve offered in an extension was $10,605,600.

The Celtics could’ve guaranteed Morris an additional $19,362,144 over the next two seasons (a total of $34,362,144 on a three-year extension). But we don’t know whether Boston offered the highest-possible amount. So, we can’t determine whether Morris will come out ahead financially.

This also barely addresse Morris’ point: After a productive season with the Celtics, he’s bothered they didn’t even reach out during free agency. It’s not about whether or not they once wanted to keep him.

To be fair, Boston did well to use the cap space vacated by Morris and Al Horford to acquire Kemba Walker. Also re-signing Morris would’ve likely required signing-and-trading Kyrie Irvinga possibility, but one that would’ve required sending the Nets a sweetener. That probably wasn’t worth it considering the Celtics have several other key forwards in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

After leaving Hornets for Celtics, Kemba Walker expects positive reception in Charlotte

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 2:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kemba Walker said he held no hard feelings toward the Hornets after they declared him their top priority, offered him way less than his max then even had the gall to say they were blindsided by him making an All-NBA team/qualifying for the super-max.

But how do Hornets fans feel about him?

Now with the Celtics, Walker will return to Charlotte tonight.

Walker, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

“Nothing but positive things, I hope,” Walker said ahead of the Boston Celtics’ morning shootaround at Spectrum Center, hours before his first game against the Charlotte Hornets. “I don’t think I did anything wrong. I did an interview yesterday and they asked me the same question, and I’m not sure why that question should even be brought up, honestly. I think it should be all positive reactions.

“It’s going to be great. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great feeling, and like I said, I’m looking forward to it. I’ve done plenty of good things here. … I’ve always interacted with the fans, I’ve always signed autographs, I’ve always taken pictures and I was always nice to everybody. So I don’t think there will be no negative reactions.”

Walker is a star who left a small market for a bigger market in free agency. That usually turns players into villains in the small market – and often beyond.

But I think Walker is right to believe he’ll be an exception. He poured his heart and soul into Charlotte while getting minimal help. Fans can recognize that.