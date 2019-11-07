Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Danny Ainge: Celtics offered Marcus Morris three-year extension before last season

By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 3:09 PM EST
3 Comments

Marcus Morris begrudges the Celtics not even contacting him during free agency.

Celtics president Danny Ainge has additional evidence to present.

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

Morris came out ahead this season. He’s earning $15 million on a one-year contract with the Knicks. The highest 2019-20 salary Boston could’ve offered in an extension was $10,605,600.

The Celtics could’ve guaranteed Morris an additional $19,362,144 over the next two seasons (a total of $34,362,144 on a three-year extension). But we don’t know whether Boston offered the highest-possible amount. So, we can’t determine whether Morris will come out ahead financially.

This also doesn’t address Morris’ point: After a productive season with the Celtics, he’s bothered they didn’t even reach out. It’s not about whether or not they once wanted to keep him.

To be fair, Boston did well to use the cap space vacated by Morris and Al Horford to acquire Kemba Walker. Also re-signing Morris would’ve likely required signing-and-trading Kyrie Irvinga possibility, but one that would’ve required sending the Nets a sweetener. That probably wasn’t worth it considering the Celtics have several other key forwards in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

Alex Caruso on getting chest-bumped by LeBron James: ‘He doesn’t understand the physics of that’

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 4:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Alex Caruso (6-foot-5, 186 pounds) isn’t as big and strong as he looks in the pictures.

LeBron James (6-foot-8, 250 pounds)… is.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

We knew the Lakers would be fun with LeBron and Anthony Davis.

But who realized Alex Caruso would add so much enjoyment?

After leaving Hornets for Celtics, Kemba Walker expects positive reception in Charlotte

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 2:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kemba Walker said he held no hard feelings toward the Hornets after they declared him their top priority, offered him way less than his max then even had the gall to say they were blindsided by him making an All-NBA team/qualifying for the super-max.

But how do Hornets fans feel about him?

Now with the Celtics, Walker will return to Charlotte tonight.

Walker, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

“Nothing but positive things, I hope,” Walker said ahead of the Boston Celtics’ morning shootaround at Spectrum Center, hours before his first game against the Charlotte Hornets. “I don’t think I did anything wrong. I did an interview yesterday and they asked me the same question, and I’m not sure why that question should even be brought up, honestly. I think it should be all positive reactions.

“It’s going to be great. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great feeling, and like I said, I’m looking forward to it. I’ve done plenty of good things here. … I’ve always interacted with the fans, I’ve always signed autographs, I’ve always taken pictures and I was always nice to everybody. So I don’t think there will be no negative reactions.”

Walker is a star who left a small market for a bigger market in free agency. That usually turns players into villains in the small market – and often beyond.

But I think Walker is right to believe he’ll be an exception. He poured his heart and soul into Charlotte while getting minimal help. Fans can recognize that.

Michael Jordan to Hornets: ‘You’re paid to play 82 games’

Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 12:56 PM EST
5 Comments

Michael Jordan is still upheld as the exemplar of a mythical era.

The way some people tell it, Jordan played every minute of every game, took the entire offensive burden, always defended the best opponent, never relented during the regular season then carried his team through the playoffs to a championship. Every year. And slayed a dragon, for good measure.

So, with the load-management debate raging around the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Knicks with R.J. Barrett, people want to hear from Jordan.

Magic coach Steve Clifford, who previously coached the Jordan-owned Hornets, relayed Jordan’s point of view.

Clifford, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

Being with Michael in Charlotte, Michael used to tell them every year, you’re paid to play 82 games.

No wonder Charlotte usually misses the playoffs. (These jokes just write themselves.)

Also: Michael Jordan took two years off in his prime!

That’s not to say Jordan wasn’t tough. He absolutely was. He played all 82 games nine times, and his effort level was consistently high. He should be commended for that.

But – no matter how people romanticize a few hard fouls – the game was not as physically demanding back then. Players generally weren’t as athletic. They didn’t run and cut as quickly. They didn’t jump as high and land as hard.

Jordan was an exception – an elite athlete in any era. That’s why he shouldn’t be the standard for how to optimize other players.

The best science indicates rest is generally helpful. The 82-game schedule – especially for high-minute, high-workload players – is too long. Pushing through that isn’t the best preparation for a long playoff run, the ultimate goal of many teams.

There are drawbacks to resting players. They don’t get as many reps to develop, both individually and chemistry with teammates. A mindset of playing all 82 games can also instill a helpful edge in players.

But it just doesn’t seem those benefits are worth the cost of the wear and tear.

Of course, there’s a bigger debate. As Jordan says, players are paid based on a full schedule. Fans buy tickets to every game. TV networks buy rights to every game. Even if an individual team is optimizing its own championship chances, resting players could jeopardize the value of the overall product. The more teams that embrace rest, the larger the problem becomes. The NBA is headed toward even more of a crisis point with that tradeoff.

Thankfully for the league for now, there are still some old-school thinkers like Jordan in charge.

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce expresses frustration with Bulls coach Jim Boylen’s late timeouts

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 11:40 AM EST
2 Comments

Last season, then-Suns coach Igor Kokoskov took exception to Bulls coach Jim Boylen calling timeout up 14 with 40 seconds left.

Against the Hawks last night, Boylen called timeouts up 27 with 5:50 left and up 26 with 3:36 left.

Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce sounded frustrated about those stoppages.

FOX Sports Southeast:

Pierce:

I didn’t know how to speed the game up. He called two timeouts in the fourth quarter. I’m looking at him like, “You don’t need to sub. Just let it go. Somebody’s going to foul in the next couple seconds.”

It’s not totally clear Pierce was upset with Boylen. Watch the whole video. He’s clearly mostly dismayed by the outcome – a 113-93 Hawks loss.

But considering what happened with Kokoskov last season, a pattern is emerging with Boylen and opposing coaches.