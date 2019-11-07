After leaving Hornets for Celtics, Kemba Walker expects positive reception in Charlotte

Kemba Walker said he held no hard feelings toward the Hornets after they declared him their top priority, offered him way less than his max then even had the gall to say they were blindsided by him making an All-NBA team/qualifying for the super-max.
But how do Hornets fans feel about him?
Now with the Celtics, Walker will return to Charlotte tonight.
Walker, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:
“Nothing but positive things, I hope,” Walker said ahead of the Boston Celtics’ morning shootaround at Spectrum Center, hours before his first game against the Charlotte Hornets. “I don’t think I did anything wrong. I did an interview yesterday and they asked me the same question, and I’m not sure why that question should even be brought up, honestly. I think it should be all positive reactions.
“It’s going to be great. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great feeling, and like I said, I’m looking forward to it. I’ve done plenty of good things here. … I’ve always interacted with the fans, I’ve always signed autographs, I’ve always taken pictures and I was always nice to everybody. So I don’t think there will be no negative reactions.”
Walker is a star who left a small market for a bigger market in free agency. That usually turns players into villains in the small market – and often beyond.
But I think Walker is right to believe he’ll be an exception. He poured his heart and soul into Charlotte while getting minimal help. Fans can recognize that.