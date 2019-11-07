Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

After leaving Hornets for Celtics, Kemba Walker expects positive reception in Charlotte

By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 2:01 PM EST
Kemba Walker said he held no hard feelings toward the Hornets after they declared him their top priority, offered him way less than his max then even had the gall to say they were blindsided by him making an All-NBA team/qualifying for the super-max.

But how do Hornets fans feel about him?

Now with the Celtics, Walker will return to Charlotte tonight.

Walker, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

“Nothing but positive things, I hope,” Walker said ahead of the Boston Celtics’ morning shootaround at Spectrum Center, hours before his first game against the Charlotte Hornets. “I don’t think I did anything wrong. I did an interview yesterday and they asked me the same question, and I’m not sure why that question should even be brought up, honestly. I think it should be all positive reactions.

“It’s going to be great. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great feeling, and like I said, I’m looking forward to it. I’ve done plenty of good things here. … I’ve always interacted with the fans, I’ve always signed autographs, I’ve always taken pictures and I was always nice to everybody. So I don’t think there will be no negative reactions.”

Walker is a star who left a small market for a bigger market in free agency. That usually turns players into villains in the small market – and often beyond.

But I think Walker is right to believe he’ll be an exception. He poured his heart and soul into Charlotte while getting minimal help. Fans can recognize that.

Michael Jordan told Hornets: ‘You’re paid to play 82 games’

Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 12:56 PM EST
Michael Jordan is still upheld as the exemplar of a mythical era.

The way some people tell it, Jordan played every minute of every game, took the entire offensive burden, always defended the best opponent, never relented during the regular season then carried his team through the playoffs to a championship. Every year. And slayed a dragon, for good measure.

So, with the load-management debate raging around the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Knicks with R.J. Barrett, people want to hear from Jordan.

Magic coach Steve Clifford, who previously coached the Jordan-owned Hornets, relayed Jordan’s point of view.

Clifford, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

Being with Michael in Charlotte, Michael used to tell them every year, you’re paid to play 82 games.

No wonder Charlotte usually misses the playoffs. (These jokes just write themselves.)

Also: Michael Jordan took two years off in his prime!

That’s not to say Jordan wasn’t tough. He absolutely was. He played all 82 games nine times, and his effort level was consistently high. He should be commended for that.

But – no matter how people romanticize a few hard fouls – the game was not as physically demanding back then. Players generally weren’t as athletic. They didn’t run and cut as quickly. They didn’t jump as high and land as hard.

Jordan was an exception – an elite athlete in any era. That’s why he shouldn’t be the standard for how to optimize other players.

The best science indicates rest is generally helpful. The 82-game schedule – especially for high-minute, high-workload players – is too long. Pushing through that isn’t the best preparation for a long playoff run, the ultimate goal of many teams.

There are drawbacks to resting players. They don’t get as many reps to develop, both individually and chemistry with teammates. A mindset of playing all 82 games can also instill a helpful edge in players.

But it just doesn’t seem those benefits are worth the cost of the wear and tear.

Of course, there’s a bigger debate. As Jordan says, players are paid based on a full schedule. Fans buy tickets to every game. TV networks buy rights to every game. Even if an individual team is optimizing its own championship chances, resting players could jeopardize the value of the overall product. The more teams that embrace rest, the larger the problem becomes. The NBA is headed toward even more of a crisis point with that tradeoff.

Thankfully for the league for now, there are still some old-school thinkers like Jordan in charge.

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce expresses frustration with Bulls coach Jim Boylen’s late timeouts

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 11:40 AM EST
Last season, then-Suns coach Igor Kokoskov took exception to Bulls coach Jim Boylen calling timeout up 14 with 40 seconds left.

Against the Hawks last night, Boylen called timeouts up 27 with 5:50 left and up 26 with 3:36 left.

Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce sounded frustrated about those stoppages.

FOX Sports Southeast:

Pierce:

I didn’t know how to speed the game up. He called two timeouts in the fourth quarter. I’m looking at him like, “You don’t need to sub. Just let it go. Somebody’s going to foul in the next couple seconds.”

It’s not totally clear Pierce was upset with Boylen. Watch the whole video. He’s clearly mostly dismayed by the outcome – a 113-93 Hawks loss.

But considering what happened with Kokoskov last season, a pattern is emerging with Boylen and opposing coaches.

Clippers’ Doc Rivers on coach’s challenge: ‘That was awful,’ Eric Bledsoe flopped (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 10:42 AM EST
Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he doesn’t like the NBA’s new coach’s challenge rule.

And that was before last night.

In the Clippers’ loss to the Bucks yesterday, Lou Williams got whistled for offensively fouling Eric Bledsoe. Rivers challenged, and the call was upheld.

Rivers, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“That was awful,” Rivers said afterward. “It was. They should’ve overturned it. That’s why I hate the rule. Nobody wants to be wrong. Let me just say that. You have to overturn that. Unless Bledsoe fouled Lou with his face, there was no foul on that play.”

“There was a flop,” Rivers argued Wednesday night. “I think it [would’ve] been more of a chance that Bledsoe got a letter from the league about flopping than Bledsoe got fouled.

“That was awful. I don’t like the rule anyway. I said it up front. And now I like it even less.”

At best, Bledsoe stuck out his face to initiate light contact. At worst, there was no contact.

Either way, that shouldn’t be a foul on Williams.

Did Bledsoe exaggerate in his reaction? Maybe. Even if he expected to get hit, it can still be jarring to catch an arm from someone moving at NBA speed. Everything looks more deliberate in slow motion. (Of course, if Bledsoe didn’t actually get touched, that’s obviously a flop).

But Rivers’ larger point stands: If that’s a foul, what’s the point of challenging fouls?

Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon also great in-game dunkers (videos)

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 7, 2019, 9:40 AM EST
In 2016, Zach LaVine edged Aaron Gordon in maybe the best dunk contest in NBA history.

Last night, they again traded awesome dunks – from hundreds of miles apart.

Gordon finished this alley-oop from Markelle Fultz as a reverse in Dallas:

In Atlanta, LaVine showed off in the open court with a 360 slam: