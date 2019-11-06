Watch LeBron James’ third straight triple-double as Lakers rally past Bulls

Nov 6, 2019
CHICAGO (AP) — LeBron James and Anthony Davis watched and cheered as Kyle Kuzma powered a big fourth-quarter run for Los Angeles.

Sure, James was his usual brilliant self. But Kuzma’s performance was a big deal for the rolling Lakers.

James had 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, and Los Angeles rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight victory.

Kuzma scored 11 of his 15 points in the final period during his third game after missing the start of the season with a right ankle injury. The 24-year-old guard got hurt while playing for USA Basketball this past summer.

“I’m getting there,” Kuzma said. “It’s a process, I know. It’s all about being patient right now because I haven’t really had much basketball time since August.”

Kuzma averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. The Lakers are hoping he can provide a viable third option alongside the leading duo of James and Davis.

“Kuz got into a rhythm, and that’s what he’s capable of,” James said.

Los Angeles trailed by 19 before outscoring Chicago 38-19 in the fourth during the finale of a three-game trip. Kuzma began the quarter with seven straight points, part of a 16-0 run that lifted the Lakers to a 96-93 lead with 8:12 left.

James was on the bench for most of the big spurt, and Davis watched the entire run from the sideline.

“A.D. was in foul trouble. Bron was exhausted,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “Both of those guys needed to stay on the bench and other guys needed to step up, and they did.”

Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games. Zach LaVine scored 26 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds in his third straight double-double. Coby White and Otto Porter Jr. each scored 18 points.

“This one hurts,” LaVine said. “We were beating them up until the fourth quarter. We’re showing we can play with these teams. We know we’re talented. We’ve had 10-, 12-, 16-point leads on a lot of teams, but we’re losing games. It’s frustrating.”

The Bulls used a 16-2 run to open a 60-42 lead with 2:49 left in the first half. Carter’s two foul shots made it 63-44 with 2:10 to go.

“We’ve got to learn to finish,” coach Jim Boylen said. “They finished and we didn’t.”

Kuzma got some help as the Lakers rallied in the fourth. Quinn Cook scored eight of his season-high 17 in the final period. Dwight Howard had a key block on White during the big run.

James helped close it out after he checked in with 8:37 remaining. He found Davis for an alley-oop jam that made it 114-101 with 2:04 left.

Davis finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in his first game in his native Chicago since he was acquired in a trade with New Orleans.

Watch vintage Gordon Hayward drop 39 on Cavaliers

Nov 5, 2019
Gordon Hayward has looked more and more like his vintage self this season. Like the All-Star, max player the Celtics thought they were signing before his horrific leg injury.

Just ask the Cavaliers — he put up a 39 spot on them on 17-of-20 shooting, plus dished out eight assists on Tuesday night in Boston’s 119-113 road win.

Hayward hasn’t been all the way back this season, but he’s looked closer and closer each game. He’s playing 34 minutes a night, scoring 20.3 points, with an amazing True Shooting Percentage (65.6) because he is knocking down half his threes. Also, he may be the best playmaker for others on the Celtics.

Boston is now 5-1 on the young season and Hayward is a big part of that.

Isaiah Thomas says he chose Washington because they were up front, had opportunity

Getty Images
Nov 5, 2019
Monday night, Isaiah Thomas moved into the starting lineup for the Washington Wizards — something that was due with his recent play. It wasn’t a strong night for him — 9 points on 4-of-12 shooting — but he was grateful, as he told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

“It’s been a long road for me the last couple years. I just really put in the work to finally get healthy and to be able to start,” he said. “I’m never going to quit. No matter what, I’ve been through real-life situations that are bigger than basketball.”

Tuesday, Thomas talked about why he chose Washington this past summer.

The full quote:

“I chose the Wizards because they looked me in the eye and told me they would give me an opportunity and I can’t thank them enough. I know who I am, I’m one of the best basketball players in the world. It doesn’t affect me. I approach the game the same way. But, I mean, I am happy to be starting.”

It was mostly the opportunity — Thomas hoped for a chance to prove himself last season in Denver but the emergence of Jamal Murray cut that back. In Washington — with John Wall injured and Tomas Satoransky off to Chicago — Thomas is going to get his chance. And on a one-year deal if he plays well he can get paid next summer.

There’s a lot of people around the league — and a lot of fellow players — rooting for Thomas to earn that next paycheck.

Nike puts Kyrie Irving 'I wanted to play at home' billboard on side of Madison Square Garden

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Nov 5, 2019
This is some next level — and multi-story — trolling.

Nike has a permanent billboard space on the side of Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, the home of your 1-6 New York Knicks, and in that space the company has put up an ad featuring Kyrie Irving talking about how he wanted to come home to play.

Ouch.

A handful of notes here:

• I would pay good money to see James Dolan’s reaction to this.

• Irving was born in Australia and raised West Orange, New Jersey, a city 20 miles east of Madison Square Garden and in no way part of New York. That said, Irving considers NYC his home.

• For much of last season, once things soured in Boston, the buzz in league circles was most likely Irving was headed to the Knicks, along with Kevin Durant. That eventually changed, and they both went to Brooklyn. There are rumors that the Knicks refused to offer the injured Durant a full max contract, something the team pushed back on. All I’ll say is from what I’ve heard from sources is the Knicks had their chance.

• The Nets likely had no say in this billboard going up, it’s a Nike thing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on crooked rim in Minnesota: 'That's why I was making a lot of shots'

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
Nov 5, 2019
Giannis Antetokounmpo has the brightest future in the NBA. The Bucks got fined for just stating the obvious: They’ll offer him a super-max contract as soon as he’s eligible. If he nods in the direction of any other teams, they’ll do all they can to pursue him in 2021 free agency.

That’s why Antetokounmpo can so comfortably joke about his biggest flaw – outside shooting.

The Bucks and Timberwolves tipped off nearly an hour late last night because a rim in Minnesota was crooked.

Eric Nehm of The Athletic:

It’s nice to see Antetokounmpo enjoying himself. (A 134-106 win over the Timberwolves certainly helped.) This could be a long regular season for the Bucks.

It’s easy to just bide time until seeing how they perform in the playoffs.