Watch James Harden score 36 points, lead Rockets in rout Warriors 129-112

Associated PressNov 6, 2019, 11:07 PM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 36 points and 13 assists and the Houston Rockets routed Golden State 129-112 on Wednesday night, sending the short-handed Warriors to their sixth loss in eight games this season.

Harden again appeared to be moving past his early shooting woes, going 6 of 16 from 3-point range. Since going 17 of 79 on 3s in his first six games, Harden has made 13 of 32 the last two.

Russell Westbrook had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. P.J. Tucker had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Clint Capela added 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Austin Rivers was 4 for 4 from 3 with 12 points.

Alec Burks led Golden State with 28 points. Eric Paschall had 19 points, and Glenn Robinson III added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Already reeling from injuries to Splash Brothers Stephen Curry (broken hand) and Klay Thompson (knee surgery) and the loss of Kevin Durant, the Warriors were without D'Angelo Russell (sprained right ankle) and Draymond Green (torn ligament in left index finger) for a third straight game. Russell, who sat on the Golden State bench, could return Friday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Houston and Golden State entered the game ranked 29th and 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up an average of 123.1 and 120.4 points per game, respectively. Neither team had played a game so far this season where they held their opponent below triple digits.

Both teams struggled with their shooting for spurts of the first half, but late in the second quarter, Harden drilled a deep 3-pointer where he was also fouled. That shot fired up both Harden and the Toyota Center crowd, including rapper Travis Scott, who was sitting courtside.

Houston led 63-52 at the half, thanks in large part to Harden’s 24 first-half points, but also Golden State’s 38.8% shooting from the field.

There were seven lead changes in the first half before Houston started to pull away.

To open up the second half, the Rockets held the Warriors to just three field goals in the first seven minutes of the third quarter and built a lead as large as 23 points. They entered the fourth quarter leading 98-83.

 

Ben Simmons forced to leave Sixers with sprained shoulder, re-evaluated on Thursday

By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2019, 11:30 PM EST
On the night Philadelphia got Joel Embiid back on the court, they lost their other All-Star to an injury that is a little concerning.

Just about a minute into the game, Simmons was injured when he went to grab a loose ball in the air and collided with Donovan Mitchell and fell on his back. It didn’t look like that serious a fall, but the way he landed left Simmons with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, reports Paul Hudrick and Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Simmons did not return to the game.

While they are using the word “minor” this is a sprain to the shoulder of Simmons’ dominant hand, so it could be a little more than nothing. The likely MRI in Denver will answer those questions.

Simmons is averaging 15 points, 7.7 assists, and 6.2 rebounds a game, and he is shooting 49.4 percent — not terrible, but well below his All-Star season a year ago.

 

Frustrated Hawks’ assistant coach Melvin Hunt slams, then tosses chair on bench

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2019, 10:12 PM EST
The Atlanta Hawks had one of those “just flush it and move on” games Wednesday night. They were terrible on both ends of the court, but particularly on offense where Trae Young was 3-of-12, the team shot 6-of-30 from three, and everyone looked listless. The entire Hawks roster played like they were planning where to go get drinks after the game. Nobody’s mind was in it.

That frustrated Hawks’ assistant coach Melvin Hunt, who took it out on a chair during a timeout.

That came a little close to Young, who just got back on the court after a sprained ankle.

The rant did no good. The Hawks lost 113-93 to Chicago, making Tomas Satoransky look like an All-Star on his way to 27 points.

Report: Hornets offered $9 million to Willie Cauley-Stein, who took less than half that with Warriors

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Willie Cauley-Stein entered his contract year with the Kings last season by declaring, “I’m ready to get paid.”

But he settled for just a two-year, $4,463,840 contract with a player option from the Warriors. It apparently wasn’t because he lacked a bigger offer, though.

Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle:

The Warriors could offer barely more than a minimum contract, a far cry from the $9 million deal the Hornets had presented.

The length of Charlotte’s offer is unclear. The Hornets could’ve offered a $9 million salary this season. But they instead used some of their mid-level exception to sign No. 36 pick Cody Martin, No. 52 pick Jalen McDaniels and undrafted free agent Caleb Martin to long-term deals. As is, Charlotte would’ve had enough left over to give Cauley-Stein $9 million over two years. The deal could have also been over three years.

So, the devil is in the details – not just contract length, but also guarantees and options. If Cauley-Stein plays well in Golden State, he could opt out and earn far more than his current $2,177,483 salary. If not, he has a guaranteed $2,286,357 fallback next season for the player option.

Of course, this probably isn’t about income. The Hornets’ offer was probably better financially than the Warriors’. Cauley-Stein joined a team coming coming off a dynastic run over a team that couldn’t even make the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The cruel twist: Charlotte (4-3) might win more games than Golden State (2-5) this season. The Warriors looked bad – and that was before Stephen Curry broke his hand. Draymond Green, D'Angelo Russell and several other players are also banged up.

Cauley-Stein will probably never earn the $100 million Larry Bird once said the young big would be worth. But now he’s not even getting the $9 million the Hornets valued him at.

Money isn’t everything. Winning isn’t everything.

Hopefully, Cauley-Stein finds something that makes him justify his decision.

Draymond Green out for Warriors three-game road trip; D’Angelo Russell may return Friday

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2019, 7:09 PM EST
2 Comments

The Golden State Warriors are starting to feel like an emergency room reality show — one that’s scripted because this many serious injuries couldn’t possibly hit one team in reality.

In this latest episode In the latest medical news out of Golden State, Draymond Green will not suit up on the Warriors’ three-game road trip starting Wednesday night in Houston because of the ligament injury in his finger that has already sidelined him for two games.

D'Angelo Russell is out against the Rockets as well, but if you’re looking for the silver lining he is likely to be back by Friday.

Back to the bad news: The Warriors announced that big man Kevon Looney will be out at least another two weeks.

The Warriors have back-to-back road games Friday in Minnesota and Saturday in Oklahoma City.