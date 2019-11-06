Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Draymond Green out for Warriors three-game road trip; D’Angelo Russell may return Friday

By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2019, 7:09 PM EST
The Golden State Warriors are starting to feel like an emergency room reality show — one that’s scripted because this many serious injuries couldn’t possibly hit one team in reality.

In this latest episode In the latest medical news out of Golden State, Draymond Green will not suit up on the Warriors’ three-game road trip starting Wednesday night in Houston because of the ligament injury in his finger that has already sidelined him for two games.

D'Angelo Russell is out against the Rockets as well, but if you’re looking for the silver lining he is likely to be back by Friday.

Back to the bad news: The Warriors announced that big man Kevon Looney will be out at least another two weeks.

The Warriors have back-to-back road games Friday in Minnesota and Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Report: Hornets offered $9 million to Willie Cauley-Stein, who took less than half that with Warriors


By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Willie Cauley-Stein entered his contract year with the Kings last season by declaring, “I’m ready to get paid.”

But he settled for just a two-year, $4,463,840 contract with a player option from the Warriors. It apparently wasn’t because he lacked a bigger offer, though.

Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle:

The Warriors could offer barely more than a minimum contract, a far cry from the $9 million deal the Hornets had presented.

The length of Charlotte’s offer is unclear. The Hornets could’ve offered a $9 million salary this season. But they instead used some of their mid-level exception to sign No. 36 pick Cody Martin, No. 52 pick Jalen McDaniels and undrafted free agent Caleb Martin to long-term deals. As is, Charlotte would’ve had enough left over to give Cauley-Stein $9 million over two years. The deal could have also been over three years.

So, the devil is in the details – not just contract length, but also guarantees and options. If Cauley-Stein plays well in Golden State, he could opt out and earn far more than his current $2,177,483 salary. If not, he has a guaranteed $2,286,357 fallback next season for the player option.

Of course, this probably isn’t about income. The Hornets’ offer was probably better financially than the Warriors’. Cauley-Stein joined a team coming coming off a dynastic run over a team that couldn’t even make the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The cruel twist: Charlotte (4-3) might win more games than Golden State (2-5) this season. The Warriors looked bad – and that was before Stephen Curry broke his hand. Draymond Green, D'Angelo Russell and several other players are also banged up.

Cauley-Stein will probably never earn the $100 million Larry Bird once said the young big would be worth. But now he’s not even getting the $9 million the Hornets valued him at.

Money isn’t everything. Winning isn’t everything.

Hopefully, Cauley-Stein finds something that makes him justify his decision.

Paul George reportedly could play for Clippers next week


By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2019, 5:59 PM EST
When Doc Rivers was asked about Kawhi Leonard Sunday, he said there was no timetable but let leak this little tidbit — George would start doing 5-on-5 work this week. Full-contact 5-on-5 practices are the final step before a player returns to the court.

Now it looks like that return could be next week, reports Sam Amick of The Athletic.

In terms of a specific return date for George, sources tell The Athletic the Clippers are focused on the back-to-back set of road games at Houston (Nov. 13) and New Orleans (Nov. 14). If he plays against the Rockets, he’s not expected to play in the Pelicans game.

That guestimation is not new around the league, it just seems more concrete now.

He may start earlier, next Monday night at home against Toronto, but teams often like to bring guys back on road games where there is a little less pressure, less media on hand. They may hold him out both ends of the back-to-back and play him against Atlanta.

Either way, he likely starts playing next week… which should scare the rest of the league.

The Clippers are 5-2 and, when Leonard has played (he is out Wednesday night vs. the Bucks), they have looked as good as any team in the NBA. Already.

Next week they add the guy who finished third in the MVP voting last season, and more importantly another lunch pail guy who is a grinder and plays strong defense. When all the pieces come together, this team will be scary.

NBA HQ: Kawhi Leonard out not for rest vs. Bucks, not healthy enough to play back-to-backs


By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2019, 4:53 PM EST
Welcome to the details of “load management” — a world of medical decisions based on prevention, combined with squishy semantics.

Kawhi Leonard will not play for the Clippers Wednesday night in a nationally televised game against the Bucks but will suit up Thursday night — in another nationally televised game — against the Trail Blazers.

The official reason for this: “Load management, knee.”

While NBA fans (and media) have come to consider the term “load management” as something tied to rest, in this case, I was told by an official from the league office that there is a determination Leonard’s knee meets the medical criteria for him to sit out back-to-back games. That determination first comes from the Clippers — who certainly have Leonard on a load management plan to keep him healthy for the playoffs, as the Raptors did a season ago — but is confirmed by the league.

If Leonard were considered healthy he would not be allowed to rest during a nationally televised game, the source said.

Later, league spokesman Mike Bass of ESPN gave Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN an official statement on this.

“Kawhi Leonard is not a healthy player under the league’s resting policy, and, as such, is listed as managing a knee injury in the LA Clippers injury report. The league office, in consultation with the NBA’s director of sports medicine, is comfortable with team medical staff’s determination that Leonard is not sufficiently healthy to play in back-to-back games at this time.”

If this all feels a bit nebulous and an argument over semantics welcome to the club.

Even this early in the season, if a team wants to rest any player there likely is enough of an injury in some form to medically justify him sitting out. Professional athletes are always playing through something, so it’s not hard to get to a medical decision requiring a night off, and teams take advantage of it. Those teams (the Clippers in this case) are not necessarily transparent about what is happening.

In Leonard’s case, there is the quadricep tendon issue in one leg (which started in and led to his exit from San Antonio), which during the playoffs last season had him compensating and causing pain in his other knee. The concern by the Clippers is legitimate, even if what is happening Wednesday night is realistically more preventative.

Also, the Clipper watched Leonard play 60 games last season then be the Finals MVP and lead the Raptors to a ring. They know exactly what they are doing and why, and they will come up for reasons to meet the league’s criteria.

Report: Kenneth Faried signing in China


By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2019, 4:06 PM EST
Kenneth Faried is one of the best free agents available.

But apparently not for long.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

Emiliano Carchia of Sportando:

A full-season NBA minimum contract would’ve paid Faried $2,320,044. With those varying reported Chinese salaries, it’s unclear whether Faried comes out ahead or behind. For that matter, it’s unclear whether he had an NBA offer.

Faried, 29, is a good pick-and-roll finisher and rebounder. But he has major defensive holes. Few teams need another big.

The roster landscape could change after the trade deadline, though. Maybe Faried will sign in the NBA once the Chinese season ends.