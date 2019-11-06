Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

76ers expect to pay luxury tax next season

By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2019, 12:46 PM EST
The Process always afforded an opportunity. The 76ers loaded up on young, relatively cheap players. That allowed Philadelphia room to sign more expensive veterans. The 76ers could then keep those expensive veterans and leverage Bird Rights to keep the young players due for raises.

The catch: That plan would shoot Philadelphia’s payroll into the stratosphere.

The 76ers executed it anyway. Just before Ben Simmons‘ max contract will kick in next season, they signed Tobias Harris and Al Horford to big contracts and acquired Josh Richardson and his above-average salary.

Will Philadelphia pay the luxury tax next season?

76ers owner managing partner Josh Harris, via Rich Hofmann of The Athletic:

Yeah, there are definitely issues that come with that but I think if that’s what it takes to win, we’re going to do it.

Just different restrictions that come. It all depends on how you configure your team. But my guess is that’s where we’ll end up.

The luxury-tax line projected to be about $141 million next season. Philadelphia $146,019,658 committed to 10 players for next season:

Filling the rest of the roster with minimum-salary free agents would put the 76ers about $14 million over the tax line and trigger about $25 million of tax payments.

Philadelphia could push its payroll even higher by using the mid-level exception. Of course, that’d trigger exponentially higher luxury-tax payments, too.

We’ll see just how much the 76ers are willing to pay. Maybe they’ll dump depth to keep costs more modest. It’s too early to determine the exact cost-befit of such moves.

Lost revenue from China could lower the luxury-tax line. Though that’d also reduce Simmons’ max salary, everyone else’s salary is locked in. Philadelphia would be on the hook for far more in tax payments.

But, if he follows through, credit Harris for spending. It gives his team a better chance of winning.

Report: NBA now forbids teams from using apps that auto-delete communication with players, agents

Brian Ach/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit
By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
To crack down on widespread tampering, the NBA began requiring teams to keep communications with agents and players for one year. The league can audit five teams annually.

But what about workarounds?

Pete Thamel, Seerat Sohi and Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports:

A source with knowledge of the memo told Yahoo Sports the NBA also mandated a new rule: Team personnel may not use apps that auto-delete relevant communication.

Good luck enforcing this. The whole point of those apps is masking whether contact occurred in the first place.

The upside of tampering – a leg up in acquiring a superstar player – remains high. As long as that’s the case, teams will cut corners when they believe they can get away with it. With today’s technology, that’s easy enough.

The NBA’s biggest deterrent is the threat of making an example of a team. Nobody wants to bear the whole weight of anti-tampering resentment. Perhaps, the league will audit a team so suddenly, someone gets caught using an app that automatically deletes communication – even if the precise message isn’t intercepted.

Still, as NBA commissioner Adam Silver said, “There are no silver bullets.” He’s trying to change the cultural, rather than technical, treatment of tampering. He wants everyone to view it as cheating and shameful, which might have a better chance of succeeding.

Because new rules like this seem barely enforceable, at best.

LeBron James to heckler: ‘Your lady embarrassed to be with you’ (video)

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 6, 2019, 10:25 AM EST
LeBron James isn’t just addressing his critics en masse.

He also gave a personal message to a Chicago heckler during the Lakers’ win over the Bulls last night.

Josh Delrio:

LeBron:

Your lady embarrassed to be with you.

In an era where the NBA loves to fine players caught on video cursing at fans, this is a perfect way to cut deeply while probably avoiding league punishment.

LeBron is in MVP form all-around.

Kawhi Leonard to get load management night off Wednesday vs. Bucks

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
For the second time in a couple of weeks, the Clippers are going to rest Kawhi Leonard during a nationally televised marquee matchup.

The Clippers announced Tuesday that Leonard will not play Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, a game being broadcast by ESPN. A game where the network thought it would get Leonard vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Leonard also was given a night off a week ago, against Utah, in another game ESPN broadcast (and the Jazz won).

Leonard will suit up Thursday night in another nationally broadcast game, this time on TNT against the Trail Blazers.

That the Clippers are giving Leonard half of a back-to-back off to keep his quad tendon/knee issues at bay is not a surprise to anyone. Los Angeles is going to have a lot of load management nights this season between Leonard and Paul George (once he returns from off-season shoulder surgeries). The timing is just interesting.

A couple of years ago, the league both expanded the length of the season — building in more rest days — and gave Commissioner Adam Silver broad powers to fine teams that did not follow the league’s guidelines on sitting players. The Clippers have been in compliance with the league’s rules, both times Leonard has rested this season it has been announced and everyone notified a day in advance. There have been no surprises.

Part of the spirit of the new rules — at the behest of the networks paying Brinks’ trucks full of money for broadcast rights — was to keep top players from being rested for national marquee games. It is a bad look to have players sitting out these high-visibility games, which happened a lot and with little notice a couple of seasons ago. The league wants its biggest stars on its biggest stages.

In this case, the league and the broadcast partners can blame themselves. The Clippers were scheduled into back-to-back nationally televised games, and it was always likely Leonard sat out at least one of them. ESPN came out on the short end on this one.

 

Washed? After third straight triple-double LeBron James sends message to haters

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
LeBron James just keeps winning the race against Father Time. Somehow.

Looking every bit the MVP candidate, LeBron dropped his third straight triple-double on Tuesday night, making the Chicago Bulls his latest victim. LeBron had 30 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in the Windy City.

After the game, LeBron had a message for his doubters.

The past couple of seasons (and maybe even in the season opener against the Clippers) there were stretches it looked like LeBron had lost a step. Or, more accurately, growing stretches each game he couldn’t play at the level we’ve come to know from LeBron.

This season, that’s changed. Seven games into this season, LeBron is averaging near a triple-double — 26.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per game (he leads the league in assists so far). Defensively he’s been far more active. With the shot blocking of Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard behind him, LeBron has returned to the free-safety role he thrives in on defense, using his high IQ to anticipate, make steals, and be disruptive.

LeBron has looked far more like an MVP candidate so far this season than he has a washed player.

 