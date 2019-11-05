Watch vintage Gordon Hayward drop 39 on Cavaliers

Gordon Hayward has looked more and more like his vintage self this season. Like the All-Star, max player the Celtics thought they were signing before his horrific leg injury.
Just ask the Cavaliers — he put up a 39 spot on them on 17-of-20 shooting, plus dished out eight assists on Tuesday night in Boston’s 119-113 road win.
Hayward hasn’t been all the way back this season, but he’s looked closer and closer each game. He’s playing 34 minutes a night, scoring 20.3 points, with an amazing True Shooting Percentage (65.6) because he is knocking down half his threes. Also, he may be the best playmaker for others on the Celtics.
Boston is now 5-1 on the young season and Hayward is a big part of that.
Monday night, Isaiah Thomas moved into the starting lineup for the Washington Wizards — something that was due with his recent play. It wasn’t a strong night for him — 9 points on 4-of-12 shooting — but he was grateful, as he told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.
“It’s been a long road for me the last couple years. I just really put in the work to finally get healthy and to be able to start,” he said. “I’m never going to quit. No matter what, I’ve been through real-life situations that are bigger than basketball.”
Tuesday, Thomas talked about why he chose Washington this past summer.
The full quote:
“I chose the Wizards because they looked me in the eye and told me they would give me an opportunity and I can’t thank them enough. I know who I am, I’m one of the best basketball players in the world. It doesn’t affect me. I approach the game the same way. But, I mean, I am happy to be starting.”
It was mostly the opportunity — Thomas hoped for a chance to prove himself last season in Denver but the emergence of Jamal Murray cut that back. In Washington — with John Wall injured and Tomas Satoransky off to Chicago — Thomas is going to get his chance. And on a one-year deal if he plays well he can get paid next summer.
There’s a lot of people around the league — and a lot of fellow players — rooting for Thomas to earn that next paycheck.
This is some next level — and multi-story — trolling.
Nike has a permanent billboard space on the side of Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, the home of your 1-6 New York Knicks, and in that space the company has put up an ad featuring Kyrie Irving talking about how he wanted to come home to play.
Ouch.
A handful of notes here:
• I would pay good money to see James Dolan’s reaction to this.
• Irving was born in Australia and raised West Orange, New Jersey, a city 20 miles east of Madison Square Garden and in no way part of New York. That said, Irving considers NYC his home.
• For much of last season, once things soured in Boston, the buzz in league circles was most likely Irving was headed to the Knicks, along with Kevin Durant. That eventually changed, and they both went to Brooklyn. There are rumors that the Knicks refused to offer the injured Durant a full max contract, something the team pushed back on. All I’ll say is from what I’ve heard from sources is the Knicks had their chance.
• The Nets likely had no say in this billboard going up, it’s a Nike thing.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has the brightest future in the NBA. The Bucks got fined for just stating the obvious: They’ll offer him a super-max contract as soon as he’s eligible. If he nods in the direction of any other teams, they’ll do all they can to pursue him in 2021 free agency.
That’s why Antetokounmpo can so comfortably joke about his biggest flaw – outside shooting.
The Bucks and Timberwolves tipped off nearly an hour late last night because a rim in Minnesota was crooked.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic:
It’s nice to see Antetokounmpo enjoying himself. (A 134-106 win over the Timberwolves certainly helped.) This could be a long regular season for the Bucks.
It’s easy to just bide time until seeing how they perform in the playoffs.
The Bulls entered the season with some hope of competing for the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Instead, Chicago is 2-5.
Bulls coach Jim Boylen is pointing a finger at his players.
Boylen, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:
“I think they need to take more responsibility for their preparedness. I think they need to take more ownership of their readiness to play. The head coaches in this league have never been expected to coach effort. Effort has to come from each guy.
Boylen had a time clock for players installed in the practice facility. That was only one piece of Boylen’s influence on the Bulls.
Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic:
There was a one-on-one tournament in September, complete with a WWE-style championship belt. There was the beep test, implemented to raise team-wide conditioning. There have been custom-made T-shirts, as reminders for players to take “extreme ownership” and to develop by “inches.” There have been movie clips in film sessions, motivational passages on monitors throughout the practice facility and guessing games in group sessions that test players’ vocabulary.
Yet now that Chicago looks listless, motivation is no longer the coach’s responsibility?
Give me a break.
Motivating players is absolutely part of a coach’s job.
Sure, it’d be nice if everyone brought max effort at all times. And players definitely have some responsibility to motivate themselves. But it’s difficult for players to summon energy and focus throughout a long season. It falls on the coach to inspire them.
He can abdicate that responsibility, but if the Bulls don’t show more urgency, it’ll eventually cost Boylen his job.