Watch vintage Gordon Hayward drop 39 on Cavaliers

Gordon Hayward has looked more and more like his vintage self this season. Like the All-Star, max player the Celtics thought they were signing before his horrific leg injury.

Just ask the Cavaliers — he put up a 39 spot on them on 17-of-20 shooting, plus dished out eight assists on Tuesday night in Boston’s 119-113 road win.

⏪ @gordonhayward dropped 39pt on the Cavs. Here are all his shots from the game pic.twitter.com/x15DE7uJva — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 6, 2019

Hayward hasn’t been all the way back this season, but he’s looked closer and closer each game. He’s playing 34 minutes a night, scoring 20.3 points, with an amazing True Shooting Percentage (65.6) because he is knocking down half his threes. Also, he may be the best playmaker for others on the Celtics.

Boston is now 5-1 on the young season and Hayward is a big part of that.