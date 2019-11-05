Watch Devin Booker drop 40, help Suns hand 76ers first loss, 114-109

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 40 points, Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the NBA’s final undefeated team by knocking off the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 on Monday night.
Phoenix (5-2) is three games over .500 for the first time in more than four years. The surprising Suns are on a three-game winning streak and off to their best seven-game start since 2013.
Booker, serenaded with MVP chants from the home crowd in the fourth quarter, has 6,003 points in his career. He’s the eighth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 6,000. The fifth-year guard, who turned 23 last week, finished 15 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and 7 of 7 on free throws.
Phoenix pushed ahead 100-93 midway through the final quarter, but the lead quickly disappeared and Al Horford tied the game when he came flying down the lane for a one-handed, putback slam.
From that point, it was back and forth until the Suns went up in the final few minutes when Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr. made big buckets to put them in front for good.
Playing without suspended star Joel Embiid, the Sixers (5-1) were led by Horford’s 32 points. Horford tied a career high with five 3-pointers and shot 13 of 20 from the field. Tobias Harris added 24 points and Furkan Korkmaz had 20.
Horford nailed a 27-foot 3 at the buzzer to put the 76ers ahead 61-55 at halftime. The 13-year veteran shot 6 of 7 from the field in the first half, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Embiid served the second game of his two-game suspension for an altercation with Minnesota’s Karl Anthony-Towns last week. The 7-foot center is eligible to return when the 76ers travel to face the Jazz on Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 39 points and nine assists, and the Brooklyn Nets withstood Brandon Ingram‘s career-high 40 points to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 135-125 on Monday night.
The Nets had 67 points at halftime and a 20-point lead in the third quarter, but could never get comfortable until the final minute as Ingram kept coming at them.
He shot 17 for 24 from the field in his first 40-point game and the Pelicans scored a franchise-record 48 points in the third quarter. They got within two in the fourth but could never get enough stops to actually catch the Nets.
Caris LeVert added 23 points, Joe Harris had 19 and Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who follow this game with a five-game road trip, their longest of the season, with the first four in the West.
Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball each scored 15 points and Josh Hart had 14 for the Pelicans, who fell to 1-6.
Brooklyn led by only two after Ingram’s three-point play with 4:58 remaining in the half, but the Nets scored 10 straight. Five of them came in one trip when Allen made two free throws after being flagrantly fouled by Ingram – he actually made the shot while being thrown to the ground, but the foul had been called on the floor – and Garrett Temple made a 3-pointer after Brooklyn retained possession.
Brooklyn later got consecutive jumpers by Irving and a dunk from Spencer Dinwiddie to close a 20-3 run and make it 63-44.
Irving scored 18 points in the third but the Pelicans were a sizzling 8 for 11 from 3-point range and scored 48 points, trimming a 20-point deficit to 104-98 heading to the fourth.
Anthony Davis is going to come to Chicago… as an All-Star in February.
Beyond that, it’s not happening, Davis is not coming home as a free agent next summer. There’s a better chance of Coldplay’s new album not being basic (and you know it will be).
However, hope does not die.
Davis and the Lakers are in Chicago to take on the Bulls Tuesday night, and a fan at an event asked Davis about coming home to play for the Bulls. Here is the quote everyone is going to blow out of proportion, courtesy NBC Sports Chicago.
“I mean, I am a free agent next year … but we will see.”
Now, watch his response in context, where essentially the crowd laughs and knows Davis is just a good sport.
Let’s put all the cards on the table: No source I have spoken to throughout the league thinks Anthony Davis is leaving the Lakers next summer. No other credible report that Davis is going to test the free-agent market is out there. After all Davis and his agent Rich Paul did to get him to his preferred destination next to LeBron James in Los Angeles, there is no logic to Davis bolting the nation’s second-largest market and a contending team for another home.
As noted at NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls would have a lot of work to do to clear out the cap space to sign Davis (Otto Porter opts out and a few other moves), but for Davis the Bulls would make it happen.
There’s just no point. He’s not coming. Except to play in the All-Star Game.
BOSTON (AP) — The NBA has agreed to a multiyear deal making DraftKings the latest official sports betting operator with the league.
“NBA games are among the most captivating, dramatic and widely-consumed sports entertainment products globally, and the advocacy of the league around legal sports betting further demonstrates its consistent foresight to innovate for the betterment of the fan experience,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. “The correlation between sports betting and fan engagement is proven, and we look forward to the opportunities that being an Authorized Gaming Operator of the NBA will unlock for consumers.”
“We are excited to team with DraftKings, who has established itself as one of the leaders in the sports betting landscape in the U.S. and has a passionate NBA following,” said Scott Kaufman-Ross, Senior Vice President, Head of Fantasy & Gaming, NBA. “Our partnership will provide our fans with an authentic and enhanced gaming experience and help us further protect the integrity of our games.”
Boston-based DraftKings joins a half-dozen others, including MGM and longtime daily fantasy sports rival FanDuel, with deals that allow them the rights to official betting data and NBA logos.
Professional sports leagues have long banned any connection to gambling. But in the past few years they have embraced it and sought to profit from both daily fantasy sports and outright gambling on games. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out a law that in effect prohibited sports gambling in most states.
The league says it will work with DraftKings to protect the integrity of NBA games.
Ask any NBA general manager point-blank if they plan to trade a specific player and the answer will be a quick no. Every time. Even if everyone with an Internet connection knows that player is being shopped around, it hurts the GM’s leverage to say so publicly, plus it tends to rub players and agents the wrong way.
So when the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Chris Fedor asked Cavaliers’ GM Koby Altman if there were any plans to trade Kevin Love, he got the expected answer.
“No. Not at all,” Altman said quickly.
The reality is more complicated.
Teams are calling still about Love’s availability and feeling out the process. Love is owed a lot of money still — he is in the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract extension — which will limit the number of suitors. However, he also is a quality veteran player — he’s averaging 19.2 points and 15.3 rebounds a game this season, shooting 41 percent from three — and one who has performed well on the biggest of stages. Love also plays a position where a number of teams that fancy themselves contenders could use a boost. (For example, if 3-3 Portland continues to stumble more than they expected, could they make a move for Love?)
Cleveland is rebuilding, which gets to something else Altman said in that interview.
It’s pretty simple: Gilbert has already let the front office know he’s on board with accumulating as many first-round picks as possible. Within reason, of course.
“Let’s just say we have mapped out all of our plans,” Altman said. “All of that stuff was addressed. He’s making strides and he’s going to be back soon.”
The reality is this: Cleveland is not going to just give Love away, but if a team calls with the ability to match salary (on shorter deals) plus has first-round picks and/or young players of value to put in the mix, the Cavaliers will listen. Maybe a deal happens this trade deadline, maybe next summer, maybe a couple of years from now.
However, it would be a shock to see Love finish out this contract in a Cavaliers uniform. No matter what Altman said.