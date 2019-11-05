Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins out four months after shoulder surgery

By Dan FeldmanNov 5, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
The Trail Blazers took a big hit when Zach Collins dislocated his shoulder.

Now, we have a better idea just how large this setback will be.

Trail Blazers release:

Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins underwent successful surgery today to repair his left labrum, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The injury occurred when Collins dislocated his left shoulder at the 2:01 mark of the third quarter in Portland’s game at Dallas on October 27.

Collins will begin a treatment and rehabilitation process and will be re-evaluated in approximately four months.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Evan Ellis

Trying to build on last season’s run to the Western Conference finals, the Trail Blazers signed guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum to big contract extensions last summer. This wasn’t the follow-up campaign Portland had in mind.

Portland is just 3-4, and the frontcourt in front of Lillard and McCollum has been a mess.

Anthony Tolliver has been starting for Collins at power forward. But Tolliver, 34, has shown major signs of decline the last two seasons. Overextending him for months only invites more problems.

Collins was also playing center behind Hassan Whiteside with Jusuf Nurkic sidelined an extended period. Third center Pau Gasol, 39, hasn’t been healthy all season. The Trail Blazers have been so desperate, they used Mario Hezonja as a nominal center.

Skal Labissiere must step up. The young big has raw tools. Portland has no choice but to lean on him through his ups and downs.

The Trail Blazers are short on small forwards. So, there aren’t many clear options to slide down. Rodney Hood at power forward? Don’t be surprised to see it. Portland lineups could get tiny.

Of course, the Trail Blazers could seek outside reinforcements. They’ve been frequently linked to the Cavaliers’ Kevin Love. The Thunder’s Danilo Gallinari is another logical possibility.

If Portland wants to meet its original goals for this season, a move might be necessary.

Anthony Davis on Bulls: ‘I never said I considered anything’

By Dan FeldmanNov 5, 2019, 3:24 PM EST
Asked about playing for his hometown Bulls, Lakers star Anthony Davis:

Obviously, there’s nothing like playing at home. I don’t know. I mean, I am a free agent next year.

We’ll see. It’s a possibility.

That wasn’t much of a quote. Davis was in Chicago and probably didn’t want to upset local fans. He practically already said the same thing a few months ago. Davis just forced a trade to Los Angeles. He didn’t do that to leave only one season later.

But for someone who said he wouldn’t discuss free agency until next offseason, the response was somewhat striking. After all, Davis is the one who brought up his impending free agency. He’s the one who hinted at the Bulls possibility a little more than necessary.

That demanded at least some clarification.

Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register:

Davis:

I never said I considered anything.

I said that I’m focused on a championship with the Lakers. And of course, everyone knows I’ll be a free agent next year. And I said we’ll see where it goes.

Davis is used to questions about his future. He faced plenty with the Pelicans.

The big difference now: The speculation gets amplified by the larger market and higher-profile team.

The Lakers should remain heavy favorites to re-sign Davis. He just chose them. Their season is going well so far. They can offer him more money than anyone.

And I’d be leery of the Bulls as an alternative. In fact, there’s a belief Davis specifically doesn’t want to play for Chicago. Maybe that was incorrect. Maybe Davis changed his mind. But it’s easy to hear his remarks on the Bulls as only lip service.

Still, no matter how Davis is leaning now, he will live the season in Los Angeles before deciding. That means gathering new information about that situation – including what it’s like to be involved in rumors there. Davis didn’t appear happy to be part of this discussion.

Of course, that’s only small factor of many. Again, the Lakers are the best bet – by far – for Davis in free agency. But this episode and everything Davis experiences this season will factor into his decision.

Rodney Hood shoves Jordan Poole when officials aren’t looking, Poole gets tech (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 5, 2019, 2:33 PM EST
Warriors leaving the bench during the Hassan WhitesideKy Bowman altercation drew the most attention.

But that wasn’t the only chippy play during Golden State’s win over the Trail Blazers last night.

Running in the backcourt behind the action, Portland guard Rodney Hood pushed Warriors guard Jordan Poole. That was a pretty cheap shot. Yet, Poole received a technical foul for griping about it.

Not a great nice for justice in the NBA.

Jae Crowder gets hit in groin by James Harden, called for foul, ejected (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 5, 2019, 1:34 PM EST
If the over-the-top dancing travel call on James Harden was cathartic for anyone bothered by the Rockets’ perpetual rule-bender, this was nearly the opposite.

Late in Houston’s win over the Grizzlies last night, Memphis forward Jae Crowder got hit in the groin by Harden. Yet, Crowder got whistled for a foul – and ejected for arguing the call.

At least Crowder’s protests didn’t go for naught. Harden also got hit with a flagrant foul.

But Crowder’s personal foul, technical foul and ejection still stood.

Several Warriors leave bench during altercation/stoppage (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 5, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
Update: No Warriors will receive suspensions, per an NBA spokesperson.

 

The injury-ravaged Warriors got a satisfying win last night.

But will the game leave them even more short-handed?

Golden State guard Ky Bowman drove for a layup late in the fourth quarter. As he turned to run up court, Bowman collided with Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside, who pushed away Bowman. Whiteside got hit with a technical foul.

The big development: Several Warriors – Jordan Poole, Willie Cauley-Stein, Omari Spellman and Klay Thompson – left the bench while Whiteside and Bowman squared up.

Any player who leaves the bench during an altercation receives a one-game suspension. The hard-and-fast rule is designed to prevent fights from escalating.

Golden State might be off the hook, because there was a stoppage – signaled by the referee on the opposite sideline – as the Whiteside-Bowman confrontation got going. The leaving-the-bench rule doesn’t apply during a timeout.

However, the stoppage was seemingly for a Portland timeout. The NBA’s official play-by-play includes no timeout at that time. If not a Trail Blazers timeout, why did officials stop play for a commercial break? That question might determine whether Warriors get suspended.

Suspensions could create quite the conundrum for Golden State. Teams must have eight players “able to participate” in each game. The Warriors had just nine healthy players last night – including Poole, Cauley-Stein and Spellman. Losing those three would drop Golden State below the limit.

Maybe Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell will return soon from their injuries. But Stephen Curry, Kevon Looney, Jacob Evans, Alen Smailagic and Thompson are out longer-term.

The Warriors are pressed against the hard cap. There’s no easy way to add outside reinforcements.