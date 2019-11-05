Rodney Hood shoves Jordan Poole when officials aren’t looking, Poole gets tech (video)

Warriors leaving the bench during the Hassan WhitesideKy Bowman altercation drew the most attention.

But that wasn’t the only chippy play during Golden State’s win over the Trail Blazers last night.

Running in the backcourt behind the action, Portland guard Rodney Hood pushed Warriors guard Jordan Poole. That was a pretty cheap shot. Yet, Poole received a technical foul for griping about it.

Not a great nice for justice in the NBA.

Jae Crowder gets hit in groin by James Harden, called for foul, ejected (video)

If the over-the-top dancing travel call on James Harden was cathartic for anyone bothered by the Rockets’ perpetual rule-bender, this was nearly the opposite.

Late in Houston’s win over the Grizzlies last night, Memphis forward Jae Crowder got hit in the groin by Harden. Yet, Crowder got whistled for a foul – and ejected for arguing the call.

At least Crowder’s protests didn’t go for naught. Harden also got hit with a flagrant foul.

But Crowder’s personal foul, technical foul and ejection still stood.

Several Warriors leave bench during altercation/stoppage (video)

Update: No Warriors will receive suspensions, per an NBA spokesperson.

 

The injury-ravaged Warriors got a satisfying win last night.

But will the game leave them even more short-handed?

Golden State guard Ky Bowman drove for a layup late in the fourth quarter. As he turned to run up court, Bowman collided with Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside, who pushed away Bowman. Whiteside got hit with a technical foul.

The big development: Several Warriors – Jordan Poole, Willie Cauley-Stein, Omari Spellman and Klay Thompson – left the bench while Whiteside and Bowman squared up.

Any player who leaves the bench during an altercation receives a one-game suspension. The hard-and-fast rule is designed to prevent fights from escalating.

Golden State might be off the hook, because there was a stoppage – signaled by the referee on the opposite sideline – as the Whiteside-Bowman confrontation got going. The leaving-the-bench rule doesn’t apply during a timeout.

However, the stoppage was seemingly for a Portland timeout. The NBA’s official play-by-play includes no timeout at that time. If not a Trail Blazers timeout, why did officials stop play for a commercial break? That question might determine whether Warriors get suspended.

Suspensions could create quite the conundrum for Golden State. Teams must have eight players “able to participate” in each game. The Warriors had just nine healthy players last night – including Poole, Cauley-Stein and Spellman. Losing those three would drop Golden State below the limit.

Maybe Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell will return soon from their injuries. But Stephen Curry, Kevon Looney, Jacob Evans, Alen Smailagic and Thompson are out longer-term.

The Warriors are pressed against the hard cap. There’s no easy way to add outside reinforcements.

Hawks’ John Collins suspended 25 games for growth hormone

Is the NBA facing a moment of reckoning with performance-enhancing drugs?

The previous three suspensions had come over four years, 2014-18.

Now, there have been three suspensions in just over two months

Hawks big John Collins follows Nets forward Wilson Chandler (late August) and Suns center Deandre Ayton (mid-October).

NBA release:

John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks has been suspended without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 (GHRP-2), it was announced today by the NBA.

Collins’ suspension will begin with tonight’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Atlanta Hawks.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Practically all athletes who test positive say they didn’t know they took a banned substance. Practically all appeals go nowhere.

At this point, Collins’ statement looks boilerplate and shouldn’t be taken seriously without far more evidence.

Unlike Ayton, who tested positive for a diuretic (a masking agent), Collins tested positive for the hard stuff. That definitely ought to raise more eyebrows. Jodie Meeks also got suspended for growth hormone last year.

This will cost Collins $610,582 of his $2,686,560 salary. That’s a significant setback for a former No. 19 pick still on his rookie-scale contract. Collins (No. 24 on our list of top 50 players in 5 years) will have a chance for a major payday with a contract extension next offseason. But he’ll have to reestablish himself after returning from this suspension.

In the meantime, Atlanta will rely more on Jabari Parker at power forward. Parker has shown nice early pick-and-roll chemistry with Trae Young, who’s driving the Hawks. But if Young and Collins invited defensive questions, Young and Parker practically scream for help on that.

Vince Carter and De'Andre Hunter can play behind Parker. However, both Carter and Hunter were already getting minutes at small forward. So, Collins’ absence will trickle up the depth chart and weaken Atlanta’s wing depth.

Warriors rookie Eric Paschall drops 34, gets ‘M-V-P’ chants in Warriors win

Just when you thought it was safe not to watch Warriors games anymore…

In a season of impressive rookies — Kendrick Nunn, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, P.J. Washington, Rui Hachimura — Golden State’s Eric Paschall wants to get into the discussion.

Paschall scored 17 points in the first quarter and finished with 34 points and 13 rebounds on his birthday Monday night, leading the Warriors to a 127-118 upset win against the Trail Blazers at the Chase Center.

Paschall now has back-to-back games of 25+ points, the last Warrior to do that was some guy named Curry.

His big game had the Chase Center crowd raining “M-V-P” chants down on the rookie, which he told Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area was a strange experience.

“Honestly, for a rookie, you’re hearing MVP (chants). That’s a ‘wow’ moment. I was more focused on the game because I realized we had a chance to win right now. To hear that, I just thank Dub Nation for believing in me.”

Paschall, a 6’7″ forward out of Villanova, had fallen to No. 41 in last June’s draft, despite having an NBA-ready physique, a solid jump shot, and looking like a switchable defender. The Warriors pounced.

It’s early in what is going to be a long, rough season for Golden State. The Warriors’ focus (even if they won’t admit it) is on getting players who can come in next season when Stephen Curry/Klay Thompson/Draymond Green are fully healthy and ready to be back among the league’s elite. Paschall looks like he can be one of those guys, and someone the Warriors fans can get behind this season.