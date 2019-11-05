Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Nike puts Kyrie Irving ‘I wanted to play at home’ billboard on side of Madison Square Garden

By Kurt HelinNov 5, 2019, 7:25 PM EST
This is some next level — and multi-story — trolling.

Nike has a permanent billboard space on the side of Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, the home of your 1-6 New York Knicks, and in that space the company has put up an ad featuring Kyrie Irving talking about how he wanted to come home to play.

Ouch.

A handful of notes here:

• I would pay good money to see James Dolan’s reaction to this.

• Irving was born in Australia and raised West Orange, New Jersey, a city 20 miles east of Madison Square Garden and in no way part of New York. That said, Irving considers NYC his home.

• For much of last season, once things soured in Boston, the buzz in league circles was most likely Irving was headed to the Knicks, along with Kevin Durant. That eventually changed, and they both went to Brooklyn. There are rumors that the Knicks refused to offer the injured Durant a full max contract, something the team pushed back on. All I’ll say is from what I’ve heard from sources is the Knicks had their chance.

• The Nets likely had no say in this billboard going up, it’s a Nike thing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on crooked rim in Minnesota: ‘That’s why I was making a lot of shots’

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 5, 2019, 6:13 PM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo has the brightest future in the NBA. The Bucks got fined for just stating the obvious: They’ll offer him a super-max contract as soon as he’s eligible. If he nods in the direction of any other teams, they’ll do all they can to pursue him in 2021 free agency.

That’s why Antetokounmpo can so comfortably joke about his biggest flaw – outside shooting.

The Bucks and Timberwolves tipped off nearly an hour late last night because a rim in Minnesota was crooked.

Eric Nehm of The Athletic:

It’s nice to see Antetokounmpo enjoying himself. (A 134-106 win over the Timberwolves certainly helped.) This could be a long regular season for the Bucks.

It’s easy to just bide time until seeing how they perform in the playoffs.

Jim Boylen says he doesn’t coach effort: Bulls players must ‘take more responsibility for their preparedness’

By Dan FeldmanNov 5, 2019, 5:11 PM EST
The Bulls entered the season with some hope of competing for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Instead, Chicago is 2-5.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen is pointing a finger at his players.

Boylen, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

“I think they need to take more responsibility for their preparedness. I think they need to take more ownership of their readiness to play. The head coaches in this league have never been expected to coach effort. Effort has to come from each guy.

Boylen had a time clock for players installed in the practice facility. That was only one piece of Boylen’s influence on the Bulls.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic:

There was a one-on-one tournament in September, complete with a WWE-style championship belt. There was the beep test, implemented to raise team-wide conditioning. There have been custom-made T-shirts, as reminders for players to take “extreme ownership” and to develop by “inches.”  There have been movie clips in film sessions, motivational passages on monitors throughout the practice facility and guessing games in group sessions that test players’ vocabulary.

Yet now that Chicago looks listless, motivation is no longer the coach’s responsibility?

Give me a break.

Motivating players is absolutely part of a coach’s job.

Sure, it’d be nice if everyone brought max effort at all times. And players definitely have some responsibility to motivate themselves. But it’s difficult for players to summon energy and focus throughout a long season. It falls on the coach to inspire them.

He can abdicate that responsibility, but if the Bulls don’t show more urgency, it’ll eventually cost Boylen his job.

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins out four months after shoulder surgery

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 5, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
The Trail Blazers took a big hit when Zach Collins dislocated his shoulder.

Now, we have a better idea just how large this setback will be.

Trail Blazers release:

Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins underwent successful surgery today to repair his left labrum, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The injury occurred when Collins dislocated his left shoulder at the 2:01 mark of the third quarter in Portland’s game at Dallas on October 27.

Collins will begin a treatment and rehabilitation process and will be re-evaluated in approximately four months.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Evan Ellis

Trying to build on last season’s run to the Western Conference finals, the Trail Blazers signed guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum to big contract extensions last summer. This wasn’t the follow-up campaign Portland had in mind.

Portland is just 3-4, and the frontcourt in front of Lillard and McCollum has been a mess.

Anthony Tolliver has been starting for Collins at power forward. But Tolliver, 34, has shown major signs of decline the last two seasons. Overextending him for months only invites more problems.

Collins was also playing center behind Hassan Whiteside with Jusuf Nurkic sidelined an extended period. Third center Pau Gasol, 39, hasn’t been healthy all season. The Trail Blazers have been so desperate, they used Mario Hezonja as a nominal center.

Skal Labissiere must step up. The young big has raw tools. Portland has no choice but to lean on him through his ups and downs.

The Trail Blazers are short on small forwards. So, there aren’t many clear options to slide down. Rodney Hood at power forward? Don’t be surprised to see it. Portland lineups could get tiny.

Of course, the Trail Blazers could seek outside reinforcements. They’ve been frequently linked to the Cavaliers’ Kevin Love. The Thunder’s Danilo Gallinari is another logical possibility.

If Portland wants to meet its original goals for this season, a move might be necessary.

Anthony Davis on Bulls: ‘I never said I considered anything’

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 5, 2019, 3:24 PM EST
Asked about playing for his hometown Bulls, Lakers star Anthony Davis:

Obviously, there’s nothing like playing at home. I don’t know. I mean, I am a free agent next year.

We’ll see. It’s a possibility.

That wasn’t much of a quote. Davis was in Chicago and probably didn’t want to upset local fans. He practically already said the same thing a few months ago. Davis just forced a trade to Los Angeles. He didn’t do that to leave only one season later.

But for someone who said he wouldn’t discuss free agency until next offseason, the response was somewhat striking. After all, Davis is the one who brought up his impending free agency. He’s the one who hinted at the Bulls possibility a little more than necessary.

That demanded at least some clarification.

Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register:

Davis:

I never said I considered anything.

I said that I’m focused on a championship with the Lakers. And of course, everyone knows I’ll be a free agent next year. And I said we’ll see where it goes.

Davis is used to questions about his future. He faced plenty with the Pelicans.

The big difference now: The speculation gets amplified by the larger market and higher-profile team.

The Lakers should remain heavy favorites to re-sign Davis. He just chose them. Their season is going well so far. They can offer him more money than anyone.

And I’d be leery of the Bulls as an alternative. In fact, there’s a belief Davis specifically doesn’t want to play for Chicago. Maybe that was incorrect. Maybe Davis changed his mind. But it’s easy to hear his remarks on the Bulls as only lip service.

Still, no matter how Davis is leaning now, he will live the season in Los Angeles before deciding. That means gathering new information about that situation – including what it’s like to be involved in rumors there. Davis didn’t appear happy to be part of this discussion.

Of course, that’s only small factor of many. Again, the Lakers are the best bet – by far – for Davis in free agency. But this episode and everything Davis experiences this season will factor into his decision.