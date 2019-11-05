Isaiah Thomas says he chose Washington because they were up front, had opportunity

Monday night, Isaiah Thomas moved into the starting lineup for the Washington Wizards — something that was due with his recent play. It wasn’t a strong night for him — 9 points on 4-of-12 shooting — but he was grateful, as he told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.
“It’s been a long road for me the last couple years. I just really put in the work to finally get healthy and to be able to start,” he said. “I’m never going to quit. No matter what, I’ve been through real-life situations that are bigger than basketball.”
Tuesday, Thomas talked about why he chose Washington this past summer.
The full quote:
“I chose the Wizards because they looked me in the eye and told me they would give me an opportunity and I can’t thank them enough. I know who I am, I’m one of the best basketball players in the world. It doesn’t affect me. I approach the game the same way. But, I mean, I am happy to be starting.”
It was mostly the opportunity — Thomas hoped for a chance to prove himself last season in Denver but the emergence of Jamal Murray cut that back. In Washington — with John Wall injured and Tomas Satoransky off to Chicago — Thomas is going to get his chance. And on a one-year deal if he plays well he can get paid next summer.
There’s a lot of people around the league — and a lot of fellow players — rooting for Thomas to earn that next paycheck.