Isaiah Thomas says he chose Washington because they were up front, had opportunity

Monday night, Isaiah Thomas moved into the starting lineup for the Washington Wizards — something that was due with his recent play. It wasn’t a strong night for him — 9 points on 4-of-12 shooting — but he was grateful, as he told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

“It’s been a long road for me the last couple years. I just really put in the work to finally get healthy and to be able to start,” he said. “I’m never going to quit. No matter what, I’ve been through real-life situations that are bigger than basketball.”

Tuesday, Thomas talked about why he chose Washington this past summer.

"I chose the Wizards because they looked me in the eye and told me they would give me an opportunity and I can’t thank them enough.” – @isaiahthomas after his first start 🏁 pic.twitter.com/3GWEDt26PE — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 5, 2019

The full quote:

“I chose the Wizards because they looked me in the eye and told me they would give me an opportunity and I can’t thank them enough. I know who I am, I’m one of the best basketball players in the world. It doesn’t affect me. I approach the game the same way. But, I mean, I am happy to be starting.”

It was mostly the opportunity — Thomas hoped for a chance to prove himself last season in Denver but the emergence of Jamal Murray cut that back. In Washington — with John Wall injured and Tomas Satoransky off to Chicago — Thomas is going to get his chance. And on a one-year deal if he plays well he can get paid next summer.

There’s a lot of people around the league — and a lot of fellow players — rooting for Thomas to earn that next paycheck.