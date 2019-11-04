Getty Images

Three Things to Know: Lakers have a steal in Dwight Howard

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2019, 6:58 AM EST
3 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) The Lakers may have a steal in… Dwight Howard? Yes, Dwight Howard. For the past handful of years, as Dwight Howard bounced from franchise to franchise — Houston to Atlanta to Charlotte to Washington, with fans cheering his exit in each city — the sentiment from front office types around the league has been the same:

If he would just accept a role he could still be an important part of a winning team.

If he could just accept that the offense is going to flow through others — stop demanding post-up touches — and focus on defense and rebounding, if he could stop being a distraction off the court, there is a role for him in the league. Howard, however, was not ready to accept that reality.

Until he got a second chance in Los Angeles.

Howard has thrived early in the season for the Lakers because he finally is doing what everyone has long asked of him. Sunday night in San Antonio he worked hard on defense and let the offense come to him — and it did in the fourth when he was 5-of-5 for 10 points, plus two blocks. For the game, Howard had 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting, with13 rebounds, helping spark a 103-96 Laker win in San Antonio.

What changed for Howard?

Being healthy (so far) is certainly part of it. Also, maybe he realizes that this really was the last stop in the NBA if he didn’t come around, no other team was going to take a chance on him. Maybe it’s because he has a non-guaranteed contract and can be cut any day the Lakers think he’s slacking off and not taking the craft seriously. Maybe it’s playing on a LeBron James team. On the court, LeBron’s gravity creates opportunities for bigs who roll to the basket; and off the court, LeBron and Anthony Davis are not going to put up with Howard’s antics (which goes back to the non-guaranteed contract).

Whatever the reason or reasons, it’s working. Howard was at the heart of the Lakers dominating the paint scoring 50 points there against the Spurs. Howard and company took advantage of the fact that LaMarcus Aldridge and Trey Lyles do not form an intimidating front line.

Howard has started to become a Lakers’ fan favorite, which may be the biggest surprise of the young season.

Another surprise: Los Angeles also has been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA to start the season. It’s a sign that their 5-1 start is sustainable.

The Lakers win Sunday shouldn’t completely overshadow the strong fourth quarter Dejounte Murray had — 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, getting to the rim and knocking down a three. Murray kept the Spurs in it, but it was just not enough.

2) Don’t call Houston’s defense this season a sieve — that’s an insult to sieves. As you read this, the Houston Rockets have the second-worst defense in the NBA, allowing 116.2 points per 100 possessions. For comparison, that’s basically the level the 19-win Cavaliers defense was at last season.

Sunday was a new low for that Houston defense. Miami scored 46 first-quarter points on Houston, which had a 117.3 defensive rating for the night.

This loss to Miami was particularly ugly all the way around. Houston came out flat — the South Beach nightlife remains undefeated — and if the Rockets’ offense isn’t covering up the defensive flaws the Rockets quickly end up in trouble.

Trouble like falling behind 59-23 to Miami in the first half. The offense woke up and the gap narrowed some, but the Rockets could not get enough stops to change the course of the game.

On offense, Houston got 29 points on 14 shots from James Harden, but Russell Westbrook shot 3-of-11, Eric Gordon 2-of-10, and when those guys are cold it’s going to be a long night in Houston.

The Rockets have had impressive stretches of basketball this young season, but it hasn’t lasted. It’s why the Rockets are 3-3 to start the season, and why if the defense doesn’t turn around — and they can’t just bring Jeff Bzdelik back this season (he’s in New Orleans) — they are never going to get far above .500.

3) Kawhi Leonard outduels Donovan Mitchell down the stretch and the Clippers knock off the Jazz. Here are some bullet point notes made while at an entertaining game Sunday in Los Angeles, one that ultimately ended in a 105-94 Clippers win.

• Utah held Kawhi Leonard in relative check for the better part of three quarters, but in the fourth Leonard had 18 points on 11 shots, getting to his spots and making plays. He finished the night with 30.

• What won the Clippers the game, however, wasn’t Leonard, it was offensive rebounds. The Clippers got the offensive rebound on 42.1 percent of their missed shots on the night, including six offensive boards on 12 missed shots in the fourth quarter. Montrezl Harrell had six offensive boards by himself in the game, including four in the fourth.

“[The loss happened because of] second-chance points and some fouls,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “We had breakdowns of communication that resulted in fouls, but the biggest thing was just the defensive glass.”

Rudy Gobert agreed, saying after the game his team needs to communicate better on the defensive glass, especially when he has to step out to defend a player driving the lane (which happened a lot in the fourth quarter).
• Donovan Mitchell will be an All-Star this season. He finished with 36 points against the Clippers, at points making plays that had the Clipper crowd buzzing.

• With Mike Conley still struggling with his shot — 2-of-10 on the night — the Utah offense late in the game became the Donovan Mitchell show, with him coming off picks and having to do everything. That was supposed to be different this season with the additions of Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic, but so far the offense as a whole remains clunky and it needs Mitchell to take over to have a chance.

• Looking way down the road to a potential Utah playoff matchup with the Clippers (or Lakers), the concern that they don’t have a wing defender who can slow players such as Kawhi Leonard or LeBron is a legitimate one.

Knicks coach David Fizdale on R.J. Barrett’s playing time: ‘We gotta get off this load management crap’

By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2019, 12:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

After playing 41 minutes in the Knicks’ loss to the Knicks yesterday, R.J. Barrett is averaging more than 37 minutes per game. That’s the most by a rookie through seven games in six years.

Is New York overextending the 19-year-old?

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:

The biggest problem with this discussion: We measure workload by only what we see. Game minutes are just one aspect. How much and how hard is Barrett practicing? What is his lifestyle like? How much does he sleep? We have such a narrow scope of the toll Barrett puts on his body.

But it’s silly to cite Sprewell’s 2001-02 season. The game has become so much more intense. Players are more athletic than ever. They run fast, accelerate and decelerate rapidly and jump high. The old-school game has been romanticized and mythologized for a few hard fouls. And yes, the style had more contact. But the physical strain on players now is far greater. Minutes are more taxing than ever.

The Knicks ought to be careful about wearing down Barrett. Maybe they’re doing that. But Fizdale’s comments don’t inspire confidence.

Former Celtics forward Marcus Morris: ‘I refuse to do anything with Boston’

By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2019, 11:54 AM EST
1 Comment

Marcus Morris provided steadiness amid a chaotic Celtics season.

His reward?

A turbulent summer that included deals with the Spurs (reneged upon) and Knicks (signed) – but, according to Morris, no contact from Boston.

Morris, via Jay King of The Athletic:

“I just refuse to watch any Boston Celtics games,” Morris said. “I refuse. I’m in New York now. I thought it was a great possibility of me coming back here. So, by me not even getting that opportunity or getting that chance to have that, I refuse to do anything with Boston.”

Morris does not necessarily hold a grudge against Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, but wishes the organization at least would have contacted him when free agency opened on June 30. Morris thought he deserved at least that much.

It’s unsurprising the Celtics didn’t try to re-sign Morris. They used the cap space vacated by him and Al Horford to sign Kemba Walker, a star point guard who replaced Kyrie Irving. Boston already had a few higher-priority forwards – rising stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown plus Gordon Hayward, whose big salary practically necessitates giving him opportunities to get back on track.

Perhaps, the Celtics could have signed-and-traded Irving to stay over the cap and maintain Morris’ cap hold. But by acquiring Walker in a sign-and-trade, Boston hard-capped itself. In that scenario, the priority clearly would’ve been retaining Horford. Fitting both Horford and Morris under the hard cap seems unrealistic.

Morris wears his emotions on his sleeve. I don’t blame him for resenting the Celtics, and I’m unsurprised he’s saying so. He still talks about the Suns mistreating him. He holds grudges and uses them for motivation. It’s part of why he has become an NBA success.

New York sounds happy with Morris, and – losing aside – he seems happy to be there. This saga worked out fine for everyone involved.

Of course, Morris is on only a one-year contract. We’ll see what he thinks of the Knicks after next offseason. Just a few months ago, he was content with Boston.

De’Aaron Fox unleashes sweeping windmill dunk on Knicks (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2019, 10:25 AM EST
1 Comment

De'Aaron Fox made a huge leap last season while appearing as if he were in total control on the court.

The Kings’ 0-5 start and a big missed dunk apparently didn’t sap his confidence.

Against the Jazz Friday, Fox drove and cocked back for a powerful slam – only to send the ball into the backcourt:

Sacramento still hung on to beat Utah, and Fox was unfazed when presented with another opportunity for a highlight dunk late in the Kings’ win over the Knicks yesterday. He unwound a massive windmill dunk:

LeBron James credits health for his improved defense

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
3 Comments

The Los Angeles Lakers have the best defense in the NBA.

It’s just six games into the season, but this was unexpected. Los Angeles is allowing less than a point per possession (96.3 defensive rating, via NBA.com), and holding teams to the lowest effective field goal percentage against in the league (45.6 percent)

Going back to Laker media day, new coach Frank Vogel talked about the Lakers being a defense-first team, but it was shrugged off because what coach doesn’t say his team will be defense first? The Lakers are living up to that promise, however. Having Anthony Davis and the surprisingly active Dwight Howard protecting the rim is part of it. The overall size and length of the Lakers is part of it.

However, another big part of it is LeBron James — he is focused and playing hard on defense most of the time this season. That is not something that could be said of him the past few seasons.

What changed? LeBron told Dave McMenamin of ESPN that being healthy is the difference.

“I’m playing injury free. I’m not injured. My quick twitch is back. My speed is back, my strength is back,” James said after the Lakers’ 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to improve to 5-1…

“Playing with a torn groin last year — even when I came back it was still partially torn — it was difficult to be able to move and shift like I’m capable of doing that defensively,” James said. “For me, I just take the challenge. I love being challenged. Coach [Frank Vogel] challenged me, AD [Anthony Davis] challenged me, I challenged myself.

“I put a lot of hard work into my offseason by getting my quick twitch, getting my bounce back, getting my speed back, my reaction time back. My mind has always been there. That’s what it’s all about.”

Undoubtedly LeBron being healthy — and having the longest off-season he’s had since 2005 to get his body right — is part of it.

However, there is a mental aspect as well. LeBron has had to carry such an offensive load in recent seasons, he seemed so worn-down by teammates and his situations, that he just took plays off defensively. That was true in Los Angeles last season, and before that in Cleveland (although come the playoffs, he’d return closer to form with the Cavaliers).

These Lakers need him to be a defensive force, to lead by example, and six games into the season he is up to the task.

It’s early, if the NBA season is a marathon then we’re not even at the second mile marker yet. There is a lot of season still ahead of us. However, what LeBron and the Lakers are showing is they can play the kind of defense that will take them deep in the playoffs next spring. And they hope into June and the summer.