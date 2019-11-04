Referee dances into travel call on James Harden (video)

For everyone who thinks James Harden too often gets away with travelling, referee Sean Corbin had the gratifying call you’ve been awaiting.
Corbin went full Joey Crawford during the Rockets’ loss to the Heat yesterday.
The Nets are taking Ls all over the place.
They’re 2-4 in the standings, and even one of their wins – over the Rockets on Friday – included a major defeat for coach Kenny Atkinson.
Atkinson got a contract extension earlier this year. He can afford better lip balm than the gunk in his ears. This is outrageous.
Jimmy Butler is the NBA’s vagabond star.
After getting traded by the Bulls and forcing his way off the Timberwolves, Butler landed with the 76ers. It really seemed Butler could stick in Philadelphia. Instead, the 76ers signed-and-traded him to the Heat last summer.
Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:
Philadelphia was not giving him that five-year max he wanted. They weren’t giving him a four-year max. They were out of the Jimmy Butler business.
Counter-report: The 76ers did offer Butler a five-year max, according to Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports.
What actually happened during Butler’s free agency?
The 6-foot-7 forward says something went down behind the scenes that led to his departure, but he wouldn’t elaborate on the subject.
“Stuff just don’t work out. Nobody knows what really went on in Philly and we’re going to leave it that way,” Butler told Yahoo Sports. “But it was a great opportunity for me.”
Butler was pressed on what happened, but refused to shed more light on the situation.
“Just go with your gut. You’re not dumb. All of that will come out whenever it’s time,” he told Yahoo Sports. “Right now is not the time. I’m locked in with this. I’m happy, man. I’m smiling and my guys want me to be here, my organization wants me to be here, I want to be here and we’re going to ride this thing until the wheels fall off. I’m not saying Philly wasn’t great, man. We had some really good players. I talk to Joel [Embiid] damn near every f—–g day. It’s a brotherhood, man. I love that guy. I’m going to always have his back and I know he’ll always have mine.”
That sounds pretty juicy.
Maybe the facts will match the speculation. Maybe the true story is far more dull. Butler has his own way of viewing things, and he could be hyping the significance of something relatively benign.
The 76ers got Al Horford and Josh Richardson instead of Butler – an interesting exchange, but not one that necessarily indicates something went awry.
Butler’s quotes worked, though. Attention is on him, and I am intrigued to learn the full story.
Bobby Portis couldn’t believe Bobby Portis fell to the No. 22 pick in the 2015 NBA draft.
This might explain why.
Former Nets executive Bobby Marks (now with ESPN):
Former Grizzlies executive John Hollinger (now with The Athletic):
I don’t mind Bobby Portis referring to Bobby Portis in the third person. In fact, I find it delightfully colorful.
But this would also rub many NBA executives the wrong way.
Not too much, though. Chicago still drafted Bobby Portis in the first round and even reportedly offered Bobby Portis a $40 million-$50 million extension. The Knicks are paying Bobby Portis $15 million this season.
And if Bobby Portis produces in New York this season, someone will give Bobby Portis big money next season.
After playing 41 minutes in the Knicks’ loss to the Kings yesterday, R.J. Barrett is averaging more than 37 minutes per game. That’s the most by a rookie through seven games in six years.
Is New York overextending the 19-year-old?
Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:
The biggest problem with this discussion: We measure workload by only what we see. Game minutes are just one aspect. How much and how hard is Barrett practicing? What is his lifestyle like? How much does he sleep? We have such a narrow scope of the toll Barrett puts on his body.
But it’s silly to cite Sprewell’s 2001-02 season. The game has become so much more intense. Players are more athletic than ever. They run fast, accelerate and decelerate rapidly and jump high. The old-school game has been romanticized and mythologized for a few hard fouls. And yes, the style had more contact. But the physical strain on players now is far greater. Minutes are more taxing than ever.
The Knicks ought to be careful about wearing down Barrett. Maybe they’re doing that. But Fizdale’s comments don’t inspire confidence.