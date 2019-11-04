NBA adds DraftKings as official sports betting operator

BOSTON (AP) — The NBA has agreed to a multiyear deal making DraftKings the latest official sports betting operator with the league.

“NBA games are among the most captivating, dramatic and widely-consumed sports entertainment products globally, and the advocacy of the league around legal sports betting further demonstrates its consistent foresight to innovate for the betterment of the fan experience,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. “The correlation between sports betting and fan engagement is proven, and we look forward to the opportunities that being an Authorized Gaming Operator of the NBA will unlock for consumers.”

“We are excited to team with DraftKings, who has established itself as one of the leaders in the sports betting landscape in the U.S. and has a passionate NBA following,” said Scott Kaufman-Ross, Senior Vice President, Head of Fantasy & Gaming, NBA. “Our partnership will provide our fans with an authentic and enhanced gaming experience and help us further protect the integrity of our games.”

Boston-based DraftKings joins a half-dozen others, including MGM and longtime daily fantasy sports rival FanDuel, with deals that allow them the rights to official betting data and NBA logos.

Professional sports leagues have long banned any connection to gambling. But in the past few years they have embraced it and sought to profit from both daily fantasy sports and outright gambling on games. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out a law that in effect prohibited sports gambling in most states.

The league says it will work with DraftKings to protect the integrity of NBA games.