NBA adds DraftKings as official sports betting operator

Associated PressNov 4, 2019, 9:03 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — The NBA has agreed to a multiyear deal making DraftKings the latest official sports betting operator with the league.

“NBA games are among the most captivating, dramatic and widely-consumed sports entertainment products globally, and the advocacy of the league around legal sports betting further demonstrates its consistent foresight to innovate for the betterment of the fan experience,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. “The correlation between sports betting and fan engagement is proven, and we look forward to the opportunities that being an Authorized Gaming Operator of the NBA will unlock for consumers.”

“We are excited to team with DraftKings, who has established itself as one of the leaders in the sports betting landscape in the U.S. and has a passionate NBA following,” said Scott Kaufman-Ross, Senior Vice President, Head of Fantasy & Gaming, NBA. “Our partnership will provide our fans with an authentic and enhanced gaming experience and help us further protect the integrity of our games.”

Boston-based DraftKings joins a half-dozen others, including MGM and longtime daily fantasy sports rival FanDuel, with deals that allow them the rights to official betting data and NBA logos.

Professional sports leagues have long banned any connection to gambling. But in the past few years they have embraced it and sought to profit from both daily fantasy sports and outright gambling on games. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out a law that in effect prohibited sports gambling in most states.

The league says it will work with DraftKings to protect the integrity of NBA games.

Cavaliers’ GM on if there is any interest in trading Kevin Love: “No. Not at all.”

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2019, 7:59 PM EST
Ask any NBA general manager point-blank if they plan to trade a specific player and the answer will be a quick no. Every time. Even if everyone with an Internet connection knows that player is being shopped around, it hurts the GM’s leverage to say so publicly, plus it tends to rub players and agents the wrong way.

So when the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Chris Fedor asked Cavaliers’ GM Koby Altman if there were any plans to trade Kevin Love, he got the expected answer.

“No. Not at all,” Altman said quickly.

The reality is more complicated.

Teams are calling still about Love’s availability and feeling out the process. Love is owed a lot of money still — he is in the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract extension — which will limit the number of suitors. However, he also is a quality veteran player — he’s averaging 19.2 points and 15.3 rebounds a game this season, shooting 41 percent from three — and one who has performed well on the biggest of stages. Love also plays a position where a number of teams that fancy themselves contenders could use a boost. (For example, if 3-3 Portland continues to stumble more than they expected, could they make a move for Love?)

Cleveland is rebuilding, which gets to something else Altman said in that interview.

It’s pretty simple: Gilbert has already let the front office know he’s on board with accumulating as many first-round picks as possible. Within reason, of course.

“Let’s just say we have mapped out all of our plans,” Altman said. “All of that stuff was addressed. He’s making strides and he’s going to be back soon.”

The reality is this: Cleveland is not going to just give Love away, but if a team calls with the ability to match salary (on shorter deals) plus has first-round picks and/or young players of value to put in the mix, the Cavaliers will listen. Maybe a deal happens this trade deadline, maybe next summer, maybe a couple of years from now.

However, it would be a shock to see Love finish out this contract in a Cavaliers uniform. No matter what Altman said.

Cavs’ Kevin Porter Jr. suspended one game for ‘improperly making contact’ with referee

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2019, 7:22 PM EST
Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. is trying to earn his minutes in Cleveland and learn the ropes of the NBA along the way.

One unassailable reality: Players cannot bump a referee.

With time running out in the third quarter Sunday in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Mavericks, Porter Jr. took an outlet pass and tried to attack the rim and draw a foul on Luka Doncic. No call was made, referees determined Porter Jr. did not get the shot off before the buzzer. The rookie threw his hands up in frustration.

Then as he ran back to the bench, he intentionally shouldered referee Bill Spooner.

That has led to a one-game suspension without pay “for improperly making contact with a game official,” the league announced Monday.

This was pretty cut and dried. That is intentional, not an accident.

It’s a rookie mistake, and it’s going to cost him. Some lessons are painful to learn.

