Knicks coach David Fizdale on R.J. Barrett’s playing time: ‘We gotta get off this load management crap’

By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2019, 12:54 PM EST
After playing 41 minutes in the Knicks’ loss to the Kings yesterday, R.J. Barrett is averaging more than 37 minutes per game. That’s the most by a rookie through seven games in six years.

Is New York overextending the 19-year-old?

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:

The biggest problem with this discussion: We measure workload by only what we see. Game minutes are just one aspect. How much and how hard is Barrett practicing? What is his lifestyle like? How much does he sleep? We have such a narrow scope of the toll Barrett puts on his body.

But it’s silly to cite Sprewell’s 2001-02 season. The game has become so much more intense. Players are more athletic than ever. They run fast, accelerate and decelerate rapidly and jump high. The old-school game has been romanticized and mythologized for a few hard fouls. And yes, the style had more contact. But the physical strain on players now is far greater. Minutes are more taxing than ever.

The Knicks ought to be careful about wearing down Barrett. Maybe they’re doing that. But Fizdale’s comments don’t inspire confidence.

Report: Bobby Portis referred to himself in third person during pre-draft interviews

By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2019, 1:55 PM EST
Bobby Portis couldn’t believe Bobby Portis fell to the No. 22 pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

This might explain why.

Former Nets executive Bobby Marks (now with ESPN):

Former Grizzlies executive John Hollinger (now with The Athletic):

I don’t mind Bobby Portis referring to Bobby Portis in the third person. In fact, I find it delightfully colorful.

But this would also rub many NBA executives the wrong way.

Not too much, though. Chicago still drafted Bobby Portis in the first round and even reportedly offered Bobby Portis a $40 million-$50 million extension. The Knicks are paying Bobby Portis $15 million this season.

And if Bobby Portis produces in New York this season, someone will give Bobby Portis big money next season.

Former Celtics forward Marcus Morris: ‘I refuse to do anything with Boston’

By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2019, 11:54 AM EST
Marcus Morris provided steadiness amid a chaotic Celtics season.

His reward?

A turbulent summer that included deals with the Spurs (reneged upon) and Knicks (signed) – but, according to Morris, no contact from Boston.

Morris, via Jay King of The Athletic:

“I just refuse to watch any Boston Celtics games,” Morris said. “I refuse. I’m in New York now. I thought it was a great possibility of me coming back here. So, by me not even getting that opportunity or getting that chance to have that, I refuse to do anything with Boston.”

Morris does not necessarily hold a grudge against Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, but wishes the organization at least would have contacted him when free agency opened on June 30. Morris thought he deserved at least that much.

It’s unsurprising the Celtics didn’t try to re-sign Morris. They used the cap space vacated by him and Al Horford to sign Kemba Walker, a star point guard who replaced Kyrie Irving. Boston already had a few higher-priority forwards – rising stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown plus Gordon Hayward, whose big salary practically necessitates giving him opportunities to get back on track.

Perhaps, the Celtics could have signed-and-traded Irving to stay over the cap and maintain Morris’ cap hold. But by acquiring Walker in a sign-and-trade, Boston hard-capped itself. In that scenario, the priority clearly would’ve been retaining Horford. Fitting both Horford and Morris under the hard cap seems unrealistic.

Morris wears his emotions on his sleeve. I don’t blame him for resenting the Celtics, and I’m unsurprised he’s saying so. He still talks about the Suns mistreating him. He holds grudges and uses them for motivation. It’s part of why he has become an NBA success.

New York sounds happy with Morris, and – losing aside – he seems happy to be there. This saga worked out fine for everyone involved.

Of course, Morris is on only a one-year contract. We’ll see what he thinks of the Knicks after next offseason. Just a few months ago, he was content with Boston.

De’Aaron Fox unleashes sweeping windmill dunk on Knicks (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2019, 10:25 AM EST
De'Aaron Fox made a huge leap last season while appearing as if he were in total control on the court.

The Kings’ 0-5 start and a big missed dunk apparently didn’t sap his confidence.

Against the Jazz Friday, Fox drove and cocked back for a powerful slam – only to send the ball into the backcourt:

Sacramento still hung on to beat Utah, and Fox was unfazed when presented with another opportunity for a highlight dunk late in the Kings’ win over the Knicks yesterday. He unwound a massive windmill dunk:

LeBron James credits health for his improved defense

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
The Los Angeles Lakers have the best defense in the NBA.

It’s just six games into the season, but this was unexpected. Los Angeles is allowing less than a point per possession (96.3 defensive rating, via NBA.com), and holding teams to the lowest effective field goal percentage against in the league (45.6 percent)

Going back to Laker media day, new coach Frank Vogel talked about the Lakers being a defense-first team, but it was shrugged off because what coach doesn’t say his team will be defense first? The Lakers are living up to that promise, however. Having Anthony Davis and the surprisingly active Dwight Howard protecting the rim is part of it. The overall size and length of the Lakers is part of it.

However, another big part of it is LeBron James — he is focused and playing hard on defense most of the time this season. That is not something that could be said of him the past few seasons.

What changed? LeBron told Dave McMenamin of ESPN that being healthy is the difference.

“I’m playing injury free. I’m not injured. My quick twitch is back. My speed is back, my strength is back,” James said after the Lakers’ 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to improve to 5-1…

“Playing with a torn groin last year — even when I came back it was still partially torn — it was difficult to be able to move and shift like I’m capable of doing that defensively,” James said. “For me, I just take the challenge. I love being challenged. Coach [Frank Vogel] challenged me, AD [Anthony Davis] challenged me, I challenged myself.

“I put a lot of hard work into my offseason by getting my quick twitch, getting my bounce back, getting my speed back, my reaction time back. My mind has always been there. That’s what it’s all about.”

Undoubtedly LeBron being healthy — and having the longest off-season he’s had since 2005 to get his body right — is part of it.

However, there is a mental aspect as well. LeBron has had to carry such an offensive load in recent seasons, he seemed so worn-down by teammates and his situations, that he just took plays off defensively. That was true in Los Angeles last season, and before that in Cleveland (although come the playoffs, he’d return closer to form with the Cavaliers).

These Lakers need him to be a defensive force, to lead by example, and six games into the season he is up to the task.

It’s early, if the NBA season is a marathon then we’re not even at the second mile marker yet. There is a lot of season still ahead of us. However, what LeBron and the Lakers are showing is they can play the kind of defense that will take them deep in the playoffs next spring. And they hope into June and the summer.