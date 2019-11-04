Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images

Cavaliers’ GM on if there is any interest in trading Kevin Love: “No. Not at all.”

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2019, 7:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ask any NBA general manager point-blank if they plan to trade a specific player and the answer will be a quick no. Every time. Even if everyone with an Internet connection knows that player is being shopped around, it hurts the GM’s leverage to say so publicly, plus it tends to rub players and agents the wrong way.

So when the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Chris Fedor asked Cavaliers’ GM Koby Altman if there were any plans to trade Kevin Love, he got the expected answer.

“No. Not at all,” Altman said quickly.

The reality is more complicated.

Teams are calling still about Love’s availability and feeling out the process. Love is owed a lot of money still — he is in the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract extension — which will limit the number of suitors. However, he also is a quality veteran player — he’s averaging 19.2 points and 15.3 rebounds a game this season, shooting 41 percent from three — and one who has performed well on the biggest of stages. Love also plays a position where a number of teams that fancy themselves contenders could use a boost. (For example, if 3-3 Portland continues to stumble more than they expected, could they make a move for Love?)

Cleveland is rebuilding, which gets to something else Altman said in that interview.

It’s pretty simple: Gilbert has already let the front office know he’s on board with accumulating as many first-round picks as possible. Within reason, of course.

“Let’s just say we have mapped out all of our plans,” Altman said. “All of that stuff was addressed. He’s making strides and he’s going to be back soon.”

The reality is this: Cleveland is not going to just give Love away, but if a team calls with the ability to match salary (on shorter deals) plus has first-round picks and/or young players of value to put in the mix, the Cavaliers will listen. Maybe a deal happens this trade deadline, maybe next summer, maybe a couple of years from now.

However, it would be a shock to see Love finish out this contract in a Cavaliers uniform. No matter what Altman said.

Cavs’ Kevin Porter Jr. suspended one game for ‘improperly making contact’ with referee

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2019, 7:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. is trying to earn his minutes in Cleveland and learn the ropes of the NBA along the way.

One unassailable reality: Players cannot bump a referee.

With time running out in the third quarter Sunday in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Mavericks, Porter Jr. took an outlet pass and tried to attack the rim and draw a foul on Luka Doncic. No call was made, referees determined Porter Jr. did not get the shot off before the buzzer. The rookie threw his hands up in frustration.

Then as he ran back to the bench, he intentionally shouldered referee Bill Spooner.

That has led to a one-game suspension without pay “for improperly making contact with a game official,” the league announced Monday.

This was pretty cut and dried. That is intentional, not an accident.

It’s a rookie mistake, and it’s going to cost him. Some lessons are painful to learn.

Referee dances into travel call on James Harden (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2019, 5:35 PM EST
1 Comment

For everyone who thinks James Harden too often gets away with travelling, referee Sean Corbin had the gratifying call you’ve been awaiting.

Corbin went full Joey Crawford during the Rockets’ loss to the Heat yesterday.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson rubs earwax on his lips (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2019, 4:35 PM EST
2 Comments

The Nets are taking Ls all over the place.

They’re 2-4 in the standings, and even one of their wins – over the Rockets on Friday – included a major defeat for coach Kenny Atkinson.

Atkinson got a contract extension earlier this year. He can afford better lip balm than the gunk in his ears. This is outrageous.

Jimmy Butler insinuates something undisclosed ended his 76ers tenure: ‘All of that will come out’

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2019, 3:34 PM EST
5 Comments

Jimmy Butler is the NBA’s vagabond star.

After getting traded by the Bulls and forcing his way off the Timberwolves, Butler landed with the 76ers. It really seemed Butler could stick in Philadelphia. Instead, the 76ers signed-and-traded him to the Heat last summer.

Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:

Philadelphia was not giving him that five-year max he wanted. They weren’t giving him a four-year max. They were out of the Jimmy Butler business.

Counter-report: The 76ers did offer Butler a five-year max, according to Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports.

What actually happened during Butler’s free agency?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The 6-foot-7 forward says something went down behind the scenes that led to his departure, but he wouldn’t elaborate on the subject.

“Stuff just don’t work out. Nobody knows what really went on in Philly and we’re going to leave it that way,” Butler told Yahoo Sports. “But it was a great opportunity for me.”

Butler was pressed on what happened, but refused to shed more light on the situation.

“Just go with your gut. You’re not dumb. All of that will come out whenever it’s time,” he told Yahoo Sports. “Right now is not the time. I’m locked in with this. I’m happy, man. I’m smiling and my guys want me to be here, my organization wants me to be here, I want to be here and we’re going to ride this thing until the wheels fall off. I’m not saying Philly wasn’t great, man. We had some really good players. I talk to Joel [Embiid] damn near every f—–g day. It’s a brotherhood, man. I love that guy. I’m going to always have his back and I know he’ll always have mine.”

That sounds pretty juicy.

Maybe the facts will match the speculation. Maybe the true story is far more dull. Butler has his own way of viewing things, and he could be hyping the significance of something relatively benign.

The 76ers got Al Horford and Josh Richardson instead of Butler – an interesting exchange, but not one that necessarily indicates something went awry.

Butler’s quotes worked, though. Attention is on him, and I am intrigued to learn the full story.