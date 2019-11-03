Sixers come from 21 down to beat Trail Blazers on Furkan Korkmaz three (VIDEO)

Anfernee Simons was going to be the story.
On a team with Damian Lillard — as clutch a shooter as there is in the NBA — and C.J. McCollum, it was Simmons who drained a corner three with 2.2 seconds left to put Portland up 128-126.
But then it was Furkan Korkmaz time.
Korkmaz won the game for the Sixers, who remain undefeated despite not having Joel Embiid for this game due to suspension. The Blazers are now 3-3 on the young season.
Portland led by as many as 21 in this game before the Sixers came back. Al Horford had 25 and Tobias Harris 23 for Philly, while Lillard had 33 for Portland. Rodney Hood pitched in 25 for Portland before going down with an apparent leg injury that took him out of the game.
Stephen Curry had already said he planned to play for USA Basketball next summer in the Tokyo Olympics.
However, that was Curry fractured his left hand, an injury that required surgery and will keep him out for the next three months.
Does that change Curry’s plans for next summer? No, at least not according to Stephen’s father Dell Curry, speaking to Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.
“Absolutely [Stephen plans to play]. That was definitely a goal coming into this year. He wants to play in the Olympics,” Dell Curry told ESPN’s The Undefeated on Friday night. “This is a little setback, but hopefully it’s a goal he can strive for through his rehab.”
Curry’s injury will be more than a little setback for the Warriors this season. However, with the Olympics not starting until next July 24 — meaning USA Basketball camp will open not long after the NBA Finals end in June — Curry should be healthy and good to go. Curry broke his non-shooting hand, which is the silver lining in this situation.
Curry has won gold with USA Basketball at the World Cup in the past, but he does not have an Olympic medal and has said he wants one.
Expect Team USA to be stacked for the Tokyo Olympics.
USA Basketball finished seventh at the World Cup in China this past summer, a disappointing finish but one caused by international governing body FIBA’s insistence the World Cup be one year before the Olympics. Elite NBA players, who see the summer as a critical time to recover and recharge, were hesitant to commit two consecutive summers to Team USA, so they chose one — and like Curry, almost everyone will prioritize the Olympics.
LeBron James delivered the Lakers an overtime win in Dallas Friday night with a dominant performance— 39 points and a triple-double (one that just barely outdueled Luka Doncic‘s 31-point, triple-double night).
However, LeBron doesn’t get to OT without Danny Green‘s game-tying three-pointer…
Which shouldn’t have counted, according to the league’s Last Two Minute report. It notes that Dwight Howard held up Seth Curry as Curry got out to contest Green’s shot. You can see it on this video of the shot.
Curry’s reaction?
Curry still got out to a good contest, forcing Green to reset, but the veteran drilled the corner three anyway. LeBron and the Lakers pulled away in OT.
The only other incorrect call in the final two minutes was Anthony Davis fouling Doncic in a play that didn’t really impact the outcome of the game.
One play or call does not decide a game. There were 48 minutes of basketball and a made shot, or not fouling, or a hundred other situations could have changed the outcome.
However, Dallas was frustrated with the officiating after the game, including the fact Doncic needed three stitches on his head after contact from behind by Howard during the overtime, but no call was made. “I was upset [about the calls] too, but I’m not going to spend 50 grand to criticize. It just doesn’t make sense”
It was one of the smart, under-the-radar pickups of last summer, the Jazz signing solid veteran Ed Davis to back up Rudy Gobert at the five.
However, he will not be doing that for the next month due to a fractured fibula (the smaller bone that runs next to the shin bone), something the team announced on Saturday. The injury happened during the third quarter of Utah’s dramatic loss to Sacramento on Friday night. Davis left the game at the time not to return. From the team’s official press release:
This evaluation revealed a fractured left fibula that was sustained on Nov. 1 at Sacramento. Davis will be reevaluated in four weeks.
While Davis had left the game, he was seen limping only slightly in the locker room later — not on crutches — and the injury was not expected to be this severe.
Tony Bradley will get more minutes as the backup five, and expect some small-ball lineups with Jeff Green at center.
Davis had struggled a little to start the season — as have a number of Jazz players — shooting just 40 percent from the floor and playing 12 minutes a night. The Jazz trust that Davis, and veterans such as Mike Conley, will eventually find their groove and turn the Jazz into contenders.
Davis’ help with that plan will be on hold for a month or so.
“We’ve went the bulk of five years beating up on pretty much everyone. Right now it’s our turn to get beat up on.”
That was Draymond Green summarizing the Warriors 1-4 start to the season, with more losses soon to pile on. Except, Green won’t be there for the next few games anyway because he has a torn ligament in his finger, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said pregame Saturday. Via Logan Murdoch of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Green injured his left index finger in a loss to the Spurs Friday night, but after the game tried to play it off as nothing all that serious. Kerr had already said Green was essentially on a minutes limit this season, and to be sure they will take their time in bringing him back from this.
Also out Saturday night against Charlotte: D'Angelo Russell, due to a sprained ankle.
The Warriors do not have a backup point guard now, so look for the wings — or some guy Kerr just calls down out of the third row — to do some ball handling.
The basketball gods have rained injuries down on the Warriors this season, most notably Klay Thompson (ACL) and Stephen Curry (broken hand) are both out until late January at the earliest. In addition, Jacob Evans (strained left adductor) and Kevon Looney (right hamstring) remain sidelined, and now Green joins them.
There’s talk about the Warriors tanking this season, the thing is they don’t have to tank — they are just already bad. They are going to be a lottery team, and likely a fairly high lottery team. Maybe Curry returns and they find their footing late, but that will be more about next season than this one.
At least Warriors’ fans will be comfortable in the new Chase Center while watching the losses pile up.