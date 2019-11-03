Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram left game Saturday night with head injury, did not return

Brandon Ingram has been playing at an All-Star level to start the season in New Orleans, averaging 23.5 points a game, shooting 50 percent from three (on more than five attempts a night), and pulling down 7.5 rebounds a game as well. He’s become a go-to scorer for a scrappy team.
However, he asked out of the game in the second quarter Saturday night, went straight to the locker room and did not return. He suffered a head injury, but we don’t have a lot of details beyond that yet.
Pelicans announce Brandon Ingram (head injury) is doubtful to return
New Orleans is 1-5 to start the season, however, they have played tough and been in their losses until the end, they have not been blown ou. The Pelicans easily could have had another win or two with just a little better execution at the end of games and a couple of bounces going their way. However, an injury that sidelines Ingram for any length of time is a significant setback.
“Motivated” Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 36 for Bucks in win against Raptors
“I had a lot of motivation, but obviously a different team. Kawhi (Leonard) is not on the team, but I think guys have stepped up,” Antetokounmpo said. “(Kyle) Lowry is still playing amazing, (Pascal) Siakam has stepped up a lot for this team, (OG) Anunoby … those guys, but yeah, just the team that cost us the trip to the NBA Finals, obviously, you’re gonna come out and play a little bit harder and have a little bit extra juice in you.
The motivated Antetokounmpo dropped 36 points and had 15 rebounds in the 115-105 Milwaukee win.
Antetokounmpo picked up this season where he left off the last one, playing at an MVP level just a couple of weeks into the season. However, Antetokounmpo has reached the point in his stardom where the success of his season will not be judged on what happens in the first 82 games — even if he picks up another MVP award — but rather on how far the Bucks go in the playoffs.
Sixers come from 21 down to beat Trail Blazers on Furkan Korkmaz three (VIDEO)
On a team with Damian Lillard — as clutch a shooter as there is in the NBA — and C.J. McCollum, it was Simmons who drained a corner three with 2.2 seconds left to put Portland up 128-126, helping them hold off a late comeback from the Sixers.
“Absolutely [Stephen plans to play]. That was definitely a goal coming into this year. He wants to play in the Olympics,” Dell Curry told ESPN’s The Undefeated on Friday night. “This is a little setback, but hopefully it’s a goal he can strive for through his rehab.”
Curry’s injury will be more than a little setback for the Warriors this season. However, with the Olympics not starting until next July 24 — meaning USA Basketball camp will open not long after the NBA Finals end in June — Curry should be healthy and good to go. Curry broke his non-shooting hand, which is the silver lining in this situation.
Curry has won gold with USA Basketball at the World Cup in the past, but he does not have an Olympic medal and has said he wants one.
Expect Team USA to be stacked for the Tokyo Olympics.
USA Basketball finished seventh at the World Cup in China this past summer, a disappointing finish but one caused by international governing body FIBA’s insistence the World Cup be one year before the Olympics. Elite NBA players, who see the summer as a critical time to recover and recharge, were hesitant to commit two consecutive summers to Team USA, so they chose one — and like Curry, almost everyone will prioritize the Olympics.
L2M Report says Dwight Howard fouled Seth Curry on Danny Green’s three to force OT
Curry still got out to a good contest, forcing Green to reset, but the veteran drilled the corner three anyway. LeBron and the Lakers pulled away in OT.
The only other incorrect call in the final two minutes was Anthony Davis fouling Doncic in a play that didn’t really impact the outcome of the game.
One play or call does not decide a game. There were 48 minutes of basketball and a made shot, or not fouling, or a hundred other situations could have changed the outcome.
However, Dallas was frustrated with the officiating after the game, including the fact Doncic needed three stitches on his head after contact from behind by Howard during the overtime, but no call was made. “I was upset [about the calls] too, but I’m not going to spend 50 grand to criticize. It just doesn’t make sense”