Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram left game Saturday night with head injury, did not return

Brandon Ingram has been playing at an All-Star level to start the season in New Orleans, averaging 23.5 points a game, shooting 50 percent from three (on more than five attempts a night), and pulling down 7.5 rebounds a game as well. He’s become a go-to scorer for a scrappy team.

However, he asked out of the game in the second quarter Saturday night, went straight to the locker room and did not return. He suffered a head injury, but we don’t have a lot of details beyond that yet.

Pelicans announce Brandon Ingram (head injury) is doubtful to return — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) November 2, 2019

It is possible, even likely, Ingram will enter the league’s concussion protocol, but we don’t know that for sure.

There is a talent drop off after Ingram, especially with Zion Williamson out. Kenrich Williams started in Ingram’s place in the second half.

New Orleans is 1-5 to start the season, however, they have played tough and been in their losses until the end, they have not been blown ou. The Pelicans easily could have had another win or two with just a little better execution at the end of games and a couple of bounces going their way. However, an injury that sidelines Ingram for any length of time is a significant setback.