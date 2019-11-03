Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram leaves game Saturday night with head injury, does not return

By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Brandon Ingram has been playing at an All-Star level to start the season in New Orleans, averaging 23.5 points a game, shooting 50 percent from three (on more than five attempts a night), and pulling down 7.5 rebounds a game as well. He’s become a go-to scorer for a scrappy team.

However, he asked out of the game in the second quarter Saturday night, went straight to the locker room and did not return. He suffered a head injury, but we don’t have a lot of details beyond that yet.

It is possible, even likely, Ingram will enter the league’s concussion protocol, but we don’t know that for sure.

There is a talent drop off after Ingram, especially with Zion Williamson out. Kenrich Williams started in Ingram’s place in the second half.

New Orleans is 1-5 to start the season, however, they have played tough and been in their losses until the end, they have not been blown ou. The Pelicans easily could have had another win or two with just a little better execution at the end of games and a couple of bounces going their way. However, an injury that sidelines Ingram for any length of time is a significant setback.

Pau Gasol says the NBA ‘has lost the beauty of the game’

By Dane DelgadoNov 3, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
Pau Gasol is still on the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers, the Spanish Hall of Famer nursing an injured foot. Portland could certainly use his talents early in the season, particularly with Zach Collins now needing surgery to repair his dislocated shoulder. The Blazers are without Jusuf Nurkic, Hassan Whiteside, Collins, and Gasol to start the year.

Meanwhile, Gasol knows he is heading into the twilight of his playing days in the NBA. The 39-year-old center spoke with Spanish newspaper Marca this week, and made mention of the fact that basketball had changed significantly during his time in the league.

In particular, Gasol seemed to lament what he sees as a lack of beauty in the modern NBA.

Via Marca:

It has changed a lot. For me, the big change is the game itself. There are very fast shots, very short possessions, few passes in each attack. There are many hasty shots. When I was younger, some of the shots that are attempted today would have seen the coach send you to the bench as a punishment. Now it is encouraged to shoot in the first eight seconds of possession. It has lost the beauty of the game, the purity it had, the fact of moving the ball from one side to the other, the ball inside-outside, which was to play with two in the post. Now there are times when there are teams that play with five small guys. [Mario] Hezonja played the other day as centre with us.”

“I don’t know, it’s different. I want to keep fighting, I think you can win by playing with two tall players. I wish I could contribute to this theory, really, in the time I have left as a player. The fact is that the NBA likes this dynamism, this speed. This is how society and the world in general are evolving. Everything is like that, everything is more dynamic, faster.”

NBA teams pass the ball quite a bit, but the value of guys like Gasol has certainly shifted. He is absolutely a Hall of Famer, and the reason why Kobe Bryant has as many rings as he does today. He was crucial to the second three-peat for the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of the last decade.

But big men are also expected to be shooters these days, and Gasol didn’t start taking a significant number of threes until he was 34 years old. If he was plopped down into the NBA as it stands today as a 25-year-old, we might think a little differently about his game. That’s perhaps what Gasol feel some uneasiness about, particularly as time goes on and we view non-shooting players through the lens of the modern game.

Those of us who have gone through this transition — from MJ, to SSOL, to the point guard PNR revolution, to Moreyball — know how important Gasol was, and nothing will be able to take that away from him.

Portland’s Zach Collins out following surgery to repair dislocated shoulder

By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Portland was leaning on Zach Collins this season, he moved into the starting lineup next to Hassan Whiteside to provide some floor spacing and more size up front. At least until whenever Jusuf Nurkic returns to the rotation.

However, three games into the season Collins went out with a dislocated shoulder. He will undergo surgery to repair that injured left shoulder, the team announced.

How long he will be out will be determined after the surgery.

There are generally two routes to go to rehab a dislocated shoulder: Surgery, or rest and physical therapy. While the latter way avoids surgery, once a shoulder (or any joint) is dislocated it is easier for it to pop out again, which eventually will lead to the operation. Collins just decided to go straight to getting it fixed under the knife.

Collins averaged nine points and four rebounds a game during the Blazers’ first three games.

Portland is hurting along the front line. Center Hassan Whiteside was out Saturday night against Philadelphia with a knee bone bruise, Pau Gasol still is recovering from off-season foot surgery, and Nurkic will be out until around the All-Star break recovering from a left leg fracture suffered last season.

‘Motivated’ Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 36 for Bucks in win against Raptors

By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2019, 7:51 AM EST
It was a rematch of last May’s Eastern Conference Finals. And it wasn’t — Toronto no longer has Kawhi Leonard, they are not the same team, and this is not the same rematch that it might have been.

Don’t tell Giannis Antetokounmpo that. Here’s his exact quote, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“I had a lot of motivation, but obviously a different team. Kawhi (Leonard) is not on the team, but I think guys have stepped up,” Antetokounmpo said. “(Kyle) Lowry is still playing amazing, (Pascal) Siakam has stepped up a lot for this team, (OG) Anunoby … those guys, but yeah, just the team that cost us the trip to the NBA Finals, obviously, you’re gonna come out and play a little bit harder and have a little bit extra juice in you.

The motivated Antetokounmpo dropped 36 points and had 15 rebounds in the 115-105 Milwaukee win.

Antetokounmpo picked up this season where he left off the last one, playing at an MVP level just a couple of weeks into the season. However, Antetokounmpo has reached the point in his stardom where the success of his season will not be judged on what happens in the first 82 games — even if he picks up another MVP award — but rather on how far the Bucks go in the playoffs.

Sixers come from 21 down to beat Trail Blazers on Furkan Korkmaz three (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2019, 1:29 AM EDT
Anfernee Simons was going to be the story.

On a team with Damian Lillard — as clutch a shooter as there is in the NBA — and C.J. McCollum, it was Simmons who drained a corner three with 2.2 seconds left to put Portland up 128-126, helping them hold off a late comeback from the Sixers.

But then it was Furkan Korkmaz time.

Korkmaz won the game for the Sixers, who remain undefeated despite not having Joel Embiid for this game due to suspension. The Blazers are now 3-3 on the young season.

Portland led by as many as 21 in this game before the Sixers came back. Al Horford had 25 and Tobias Harris 23 for Philly.

Lillard led Portland with 33 points. Rodney Hood pitched in 25 for Portland before going down with an apparent leg injury that took him out of the game.