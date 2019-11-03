Getty

Kyrie Irving: ‘True leadership comes from the way your actions speak’

By Dane DelgadoNov 3, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Is Kyrie Irving aloof? Is he a good leader? Is he moody? Depending on who you talk to, this seems hard to pin down. No matter what, the reality is that Irving has gone from place-to-place and been dogged with the same kind of criticisms at each stop. It’s hard to ignore that common thread.

Things already started off a little awkward with the Brooklyn Nets this year. A report from Jackie MacMullan said that Irving had already been moody, particularly during the Nets’ trip China. That report was refuted by players and coaches, but they have a mutual interest in making sure that the ego of Irving goes unbruised.

Meanwhile, these reports have once again called into question Irving’s leadership. When asked about how he expects to lead Brooklyn this year, Irving told the Athletic that it was more about how he acted then how he spoke.

Via Joe Vardon of the Athletic:

“True leadership comes from the way your actions speak,” Irving told The Athletic. “That’s the biggest thing. It’s just not trying to overemphasize what leadership means all the time and overexplain it, in terms of, ‘This is me as a leader.’ Because truth be told, there is not just one leader in the locker room.

“It’s a lot deeper when it’s just a team basketball game, and it’s just the realization of that.”

This reads as does most of what we hear from Irving. That is, like a plain thing explained to you in the manner of a moody 14-year-old who thinks he’s on the cutting edge of intellect because he reads Faust listens to Dinosaur Jr. Real Brain Genius type stuff.

Anyone who has been around competent leadership knows that’s not just about the rah-rah stuff. It’s about leading with your actions, and having the kind of confidence internally that projects to others following you on a path. Irving explaining that isn’t exactly groundbreaking.

Of course, reports of moodiness are not just about Irving not speaking to his teammates. It’s about the action of distance, and how that alienates others. Who knows how things are going to go in Brooklyn this year. Irving keeps scoring gobs of points, but that was expected. The Nets are just 2-4 to start the season, and most feel they should be a playoff team. If they can’t meet that mark, it won’t matter whether Irving spoke.

Winning games is about action, and right now Brooklyn needs more of it.

Disney rumored to be working on Giannis Antetokounmpo biography film

Getty
By Dane DelgadoNov 3, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Rumor has it that the Disney streaming service Disney+ doesn’t carry a lot of necessities as it opens to new subscribers this fall. But among the Star Wars and Disney Universes will apparently come another grab at a demographic that the massive entertainment corporation wants: sports fans.

According to a report from Deadline, Disney+ is in development with Giannis Antetokounmpo to create a movie about the Milwaukee Bucks star’s life.

The movie will be a live-action feature, which no doubt will put to the test Antetokounmpo’s interpersonal charisma should he appear on screen.

Via Deadline:

The upcoming streaming service has put Greek Freak (w/t), which will look at Antetokounmpo’s early life and current career, into development from Disney’s live-action film division.

Deadline understands that former Disney and Village Roadshow Pictures exec Bernie Goldman, who produced Zack Snyder’s 300, will produce from a script from Arash Amel, writer of Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan’s A Private War.

Look, this is okay with me. The more movies that Disney puts out that aren’t just live action remakes of animated classics, the better. Give us the Giannis movie and seven more JJ Abrams Star Wars titles and call it good.

Pau Gasol says the NBA ‘has lost the beauty of the game’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoNov 3, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
Pau Gasol is still on the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers, the Spanish Hall of Famer nursing an injured foot. Portland could certainly use his talents early in the season, particularly with Zach Collins now needing surgery to repair his dislocated shoulder. The Blazers are without Jusuf Nurkic, Hassan Whiteside, Collins, and Gasol to start the year.

Meanwhile, Gasol knows he is heading into the twilight of his playing days in the NBA. The 39-year-old center spoke with Spanish newspaper Marca this week, and made mention of the fact that basketball had changed significantly during his time in the league.

In particular, Gasol seemed to lament what he sees as a lack of beauty in the modern NBA.

Via Marca:

It has changed a lot. For me, the big change is the game itself. There are very fast shots, very short possessions, few passes in each attack. There are many hasty shots. When I was younger, some of the shots that are attempted today would have seen the coach send you to the bench as a punishment. Now it is encouraged to shoot in the first eight seconds of possession. It has lost the beauty of the game, the purity it had, the fact of moving the ball from one side to the other, the ball inside-outside, which was to play with two in the post. Now there are times when there are teams that play with five small guys. [Mario] Hezonja played the other day as centre with us.”

“I don’t know, it’s different. I want to keep fighting, I think you can win by playing with two tall players. I wish I could contribute to this theory, really, in the time I have left as a player. The fact is that the NBA likes this dynamism, this speed. This is how society and the world in general are evolving. Everything is like that, everything is more dynamic, faster.”

NBA teams pass the ball quite a bit, but the value of guys like Gasol has certainly shifted. He is absolutely a Hall of Famer, and the reason why Kobe Bryant has as many rings as he does today. He was crucial to the final two championships for the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of the last decade.

But big men are also expected to be shooters these days, and Gasol didn’t start taking a significant number of threes until he was 34 years old. If he was plopped down into the NBA as it stands today as a 25-year-old, we might think a little differently about his game. That’s perhaps what Gasol feel some uneasiness about, particularly as time goes on and we view non-shooting players through the lens of the modern game.

Those of us who have gone through this transition — from MJ, to SSOL, to the point guard PNR revolution, to Moreyball — know how important Gasol was, and nothing will be able to take that away from him.

Portland’s Zach Collins out following surgery to repair dislocated shoulder

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Portland was leaning on Zach Collins this season, he moved into the starting lineup next to Hassan Whiteside to provide some floor spacing and more size up front. At least until whenever Jusuf Nurkic returns to the rotation.

However, three games into the season Collins went out with a dislocated shoulder. He will undergo surgery to repair that injured left shoulder, the team announced.

How long he will be out will be determined after the surgery.

There are generally two routes to go to rehab a dislocated shoulder: Surgery, or rest and physical therapy. While the latter way avoids surgery, once a shoulder (or any joint) is dislocated it is easier for it to pop out again, which eventually will lead to the operation. Collins just decided to go straight to getting it fixed under the knife.

Collins averaged nine points and four rebounds a game during the Blazers’ first three games.

Portland is hurting along the front line. Center Hassan Whiteside was out Saturday night against Philadelphia with a knee bone bruise, Pau Gasol still is recovering from off-season foot surgery, and Nurkic will be out until around the All-Star break recovering from a left leg fracture suffered last season.

Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram leaves game Saturday night with head injury, does not return

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Brandon Ingram has been playing at an All-Star level to start the season in New Orleans, averaging 23.5 points a game, shooting 50 percent from three (on more than five attempts a night), and pulling down 7.5 rebounds a game as well. He’s become a go-to scorer for a scrappy team.

However, he asked out of the game in the second quarter Saturday night, went straight to the locker room and did not return. He suffered a head injury, but we don’t have a lot of details beyond that yet.

It is possible, even likely, Ingram will enter the league’s concussion protocol, but we don’t know that for sure.

There is a talent drop off after Ingram, especially with Zion Williamson out. Kenrich Williams started in Ingram’s place in the second half.

New Orleans is 1-5 to start the season, however, they have played tough and been in their losses until the end, they have not been blown ou. The Pelicans easily could have had another win or two with just a little better execution at the end of games and a couple of bounces going their way. However, an injury that sidelines Ingram for any length of time is a significant setback.