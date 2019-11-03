Getty

David Fizdale says Marcus Morris’ leadership has been ‘unbelievable’

By Dane DelgadoNov 3, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Things were a little awkward between Marcus Morris and the San Antonio Spurs this summer. Initially a deal was struck between Morris and Gregg Popovich’s team, but some hinky things went down and eventually Morris wound up signing with the New York Knicks.

At the heart of this back-and-forth was, of course, money. Popovich got a little dig into Morris’ side already this season, commenting that both the player and the Knicks acted in an unprofessional way.

Meanwhile, Morris is now an important cog for a New York team that carries more forwards than good sense. That’s motivated Knicks coach David Fizdale to praise Morris and his leadership early into the season.

Via SNY:

“His leadership has been unbelievable,” Fizdale said. “I just didn’t know that about him going into it. I knew he was a tough guy, and I knew he could play. The way he’s been leading has just been really unbelievable. One of the better leaders I’ve been around in this game. The way he approaches the guys, the way he never goes off on the guys, he just always kind of calls it for what it is. He never does it where he’s pointing fingers. He always owns it first and then tries to make sure he’s leading the group.”

The Knicks need to find a way to cultivate young talent after missing out on big-time free agents this summer. Morris is a good locker room guy, and that’s why the Spurs wanted him. Perhaps his actions cast some doubt on whether he could be trusted long-term, but for now it appears that Fizdale is happy with how he has lead this team.

Of course, all that leadership hasn’t met much. As a publication, the Knicks are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 1-5.

Kyle Kuzma makes first three of season — half-court buzzer beater (VIDEO)

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2019, 8:37 PM EST
Kyle Kuzma had missed both his threes in the first half in San Antonio Sunday. He had missed the other four threes he had attempted in his first game back from injury this season, making him 0-of-6.

Then this is the one he hits — a heave to beat the buzzer before the half.

That was not from 47 feet (at half court), probably closer to 38-40 feet. Either way, it counts as three. Kuzma is not a great three-point shooter (30.3 percent last season), but to start the season he’s a bit rusty. That will change.

The Lakers led by 13 at the half and started to pull away in the third from a San Antonio team that could not stop L.A. in the paint (and the Lakers were hot from three, too, beyond just Kuzma).

LeBron James says Luka Doncic ‘just plays the game the right way’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoNov 3, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
The Dallas Mavericks have a good one in Luka Doncic. The second-year player went head-to-head with the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James earlier this week, with both notching a triple-double but Doncic just narrowly missing the victory, 119-110 in OT.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth or both players. Fourteen years that separate the two in age, and James knows Doncic is the new generation that will take over his throne.

To that end, folks have made some comparisons about the similarities between James and Doncic. Both are large forwards who like to pass the ball, but who can shoot and dribble as well.

For his part, James said that he likes about Doncic plays the game and he thinks there’s a lot of talent for the Mavericks to exploit going forward.

Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“I don’t really get into the one-on-one battle,” James said. “Obviously he’s a great young talent, I love his game, his ability to not only create shots for himself, but you guys know I love the fact that he can get great looks for his teammates. That’s what I thrive on, that’s what I’ve always believed in, and he just plays the game the right way.”

Questions about weight aside, Doncic does appear to be one of the better, more interesting guys to watch in the NBA. The Mavericks should absolutely be a League Pass team for a lot of unattached fans, and how they rise in the Western Conference this season will be of great interest.

For now, Doncic has to feel pretty good about the high praise from one of the game’s greatest players.

Kyrie Irving: ‘True leadership comes from the way your actions speak’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoNov 3, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Is Kyrie Irving aloof? Is he a good leader? Is he moody? Depending on who you talk to, this seems hard to pin down. No matter what, the reality is that Irving has gone from place-to-place and been dogged with the same kind of criticisms at each stop. It’s hard to ignore that common thread.

Things already started off a little awkward with the Brooklyn Nets this year. A report from Jackie MacMullan said that Irving had already been moody, particularly during the Nets’ trip China. That report was refuted by players and coaches, but they have a mutual interest in making sure that the ego of Irving goes unbruised.

Meanwhile, these reports have once again called into question Irving’s leadership. When asked about how he expects to lead Brooklyn this year, Irving told the Athletic that it was more about how he acted then how he spoke.

Seriously.

Via Joe Vardon of the Athletic:

“True leadership comes from the way your actions speak,” Irving told The Athletic. “That’s the biggest thing. It’s just not trying to overemphasize what leadership means all the time and overexplain it, in terms of, ‘This is me as a leader.’ Because truth be told, there is not just one leader in the locker room.

“It’s a lot deeper when it’s just a team basketball game, and it’s just the realization of that.”

This reads as does most of what we hear from Irving. That is, like a plain thing explained to you in the manner of a moody 14-year-old who thinks he’s on the cutting edge of intellect because he reads Faust listens to Dinosaur Jr. Real Brain Genius type stuff.

Anyone who has been around competent leadership knows that’s not just about the rah-rah stuff. It’s about leading with your actions, and having the kind of confidence internally that projects to others following you on a path. Irving explaining that isn’t exactly groundbreaking.

Of course, reports of moodiness are not just about Irving not speaking to his teammates. It’s about the action of distance, and how that alienates others. Who knows how things are going to go in Brooklyn this year. Irving keeps scoring gobs of points, but that was expected. The Nets are just 2-4 to start the season, and most feel they should be a playoff team. If they can’t meet that mark, it won’t matter whether Irving spoke.

Winning games is about action, and right now Brooklyn needs more of it.

Disney rumored to be working on Giannis Antetokounmpo biography film

Getty
By Dane DelgadoNov 3, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Rumor has it that the Disney streaming service Disney+ doesn’t carry a lot of necessities as it opens to new subscribers this fall. But among the Star Wars and Disney Universes will apparently come another grab at a demographic that the massive entertainment corporation wants: sports fans.

According to a report from Deadline, Disney+ is in development with Giannis Antetokounmpo to create a movie about the Milwaukee Bucks star’s life.

The movie will be a live-action feature, which no doubt will put to the test Antetokounmpo’s interpersonal charisma should he appear on screen.

Via Deadline:

The upcoming streaming service has put Greek Freak (w/t), which will look at Antetokounmpo’s early life and current career, into development from Disney’s live-action film division.

Deadline understands that former Disney and Village Roadshow Pictures exec Bernie Goldman, who produced Zack Snyder’s 300, will produce from a script from Arash Amel, writer of Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan’s A Private War.

Look, this is okay with me. The more movies that Disney puts out that aren’t just live action remakes of animated classics, the better. Give us the Giannis movie and seven more JJ Abrams Star Wars titles and call it good.