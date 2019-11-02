Via Twitter

Nets’ coach pulls out college football-style signs to direct defense

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
All day Saturday, assistants next to college football coaches will hold up large signs with obscure references — a pineapple, a Ferrari, a picture of Margot Robbie — to signal a play or formation in to a quarterback and team.

Friday night, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson pulled out a sign — a picture of former Orlando sharpshooter (turned NBA TV broadcaster) Dennis Scott with the international “no” symbol over him — to signal a defensive formation to his team.

So. Many. Questions.

Why? Is that even legal? Why the hate for Dennis Scott?

The why part Atkinson explained after the game, via Nets Daily.

Atkinson said post-game that the idea of the placard came from a staff member. He said the team was struggling to communicate defensive schemes and he wanted to have a “little bit of humor with it, too.”

“It’s just a defensive coverage we have. And we’ve had trouble communicating it to the guys in the past, so we came up with this idea. We have to find a way so everybody knows. Sometimes you have to add a little humor to things. It sinks in a little more with the guys,” Atkinson said, adding, “I’m not going to tell you exactly what it is.”

So why the Dennis Scott hate? That we may never know, although it seemed to be about defending the three and slowing James Harden (good luck with that).

But is it even legal? ESPN’s Bobby Marks (a former front office person for Brooklyn) said apparently yes, only because nobody had ever done it or thought of it before.

I want to see Gregg Popovich pull up out a sign next game so badly.

This could open up an entirely new field of NBA analytics — sign breakdowns.

Whatever, it worked. Brooklyn took control of the second and third quarters and held on to win, 123-116.

Draymond Green injures finger in loss to Spurs; Kerr says Green will be on minutes limit

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
With Stephen Curry now out until at least a month into 2020 — and the Warriors playoff chances already hovering somewhere around dead — you can be sure that Golden State is going to be cautious with Draymond Green.

That means a minutes limit so Green does not burn himself out, something coach Steve Kerr said before the Warriors took on the Spurs Friday night. From Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Then Green injured his left index figure against the Spurs on Friday night, which raised questions. Green himself played it down but said it was unclear if he would play Saturday night against the Hornets, as reported by Murdock and Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. It’s pretty sore,” Green said. “I couldn’t grip a basketball since the second quarter, which is why I was making a lot of one-handed, right-handed passes, dribbling left with my right hand. Couldn’t really grip the ball. Hopefully it will calm down a little bit overnight.”

It’s unclear if Green will need or receive an MRI on the finger or if he will play Saturday.

What is clear is the Warriors are going to be cautious with Green, both in the short term and throughout the season. He’s going to see less time on the court than if the Warriors were competitive. Which is exactly the right call.

Golden State is not going to tank in the classic sense — owner Joe Lacob said tanking goes “against every single thing” the Warriors stand for — but they also don’t have to. Golden State doesn’t have to try and lose games, they are just going to be terrible this season. Eventually Curry will return, and maybe Klay Thompson, but in both those cases the Warriors are going to be more cautious than if they were in a playoff chase.

The target now is to get a lottery draft pick (wherever that falls) to go with a healthy Curry, Green, and Thompson next season. Then the target is a return to the upper echelons of the NBA.

This season, however, will be tough for Warriors fans to watch. At least they can do so in a beautiful new building.

 

Harrison Barnes putback gives Sacramento first win of season, defeating Utah (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
De'Aaron Fox made this play happen — as he’d been making plays happen all night.

Fox was aggressive from the opening tip, attacking Mike Conley and the Jazz defense, and it paid off to the tune of 25 points on 17 shots, and he got to the line a dozen times as part of that. With the game on the line, Fox attacked again but found Nemanja Bjelica wide open in the corner for a three, he got off a clean look that just would not go down.

Then Harrison Barnes swooped in to tip in the game-winner.

The solid Jazz defense did not do a great job on the final play, including Bojan Bogdanovic not putting a body on Barnes to seal him off and prevent the game-winner.

The Kings, after a rough 0-5 start with some ugly losses in there, needed this one. We’ll see if they can build on that as they head out on the road for four of their next five.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic put on historic show as Lakers top Mavericks in OT (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 2:44 AM EDT
LeBron James, at age 34 (35 before the end of the year) has still got it — he can take over a game like no other. He showed that Friday night with 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists against Dallas.

Luka Doncic, at age 20, has got it, too — he can take over a game. He showed that on Friday night with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists against the Lakers.

LeBron is now the oldest player to put up a 30/10/15 game, and Doncic is now the youngest. On the same night. It was a historic game in Dallas.

Both LeBron and Doncic are gifted passers who see the floor, find open shooters, and get them the ball in places they can do damage. When guys like that are scoring too, they’re nearly impossible to stop.

It was an insane show, one where the Lakers came out on top 119-110 — but it took Danny Green clutch three to force overtime. LeBron racked up the assist, but Green had to double-clutch thanks to a good closeout from Seth Curry. It didn’t matter, Green drained it.

In overtime, LeBron put the dagger into the Mavericks’ chances.

After the game, LeBron embraced Doncic and told him “you’re a bad motherf*****.”

But on this night, LeBron was just a little badder.

Jayson Tatum looks like superstar, takes over in fourth, drains game winner (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinNov 1, 2019, 11:35 PM EDT
Jayson Tatum is starting to find his groove this season, looking more and more like the superstar leader the Celtics hoped he would become.

Kemba Walker took charge and had a dozen points in the fourth quarter for Boston as they hosted New York, but with the game tied 102-102 with 4.7 seconds left, it was Tatum with the ball.

And the game-winner.

That’s the kind of shot a superstar knocks down.

Tatum has a ways to go to reach superstar level, but going back to this summer with FIBA he has started to look like the evolution of the Tatum from his rookie year again: Being decisive, attacking the rim, and playing with confidence.

The kind of confidence that could turn him into a superstar.

 