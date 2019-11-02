LeBron James, Luka Doncic put on historic show as Lakers top Mavericks in OT (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James, at age 34 (and 35 before the end of the year) has still got it — he can take over a game. He showed that Friday night with 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists against Dallas.

Luka Doncic, at age 20, has got it, too — he can take over a game. He showed that on Friday night with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists against the Lakers.

LeBron is now the oldest player to put up a 30/10/15 game, and Doncic is now the youngest. One the same night.

Both LeBron and Doncic are gifted passers who see the floor, find open shooters, and get them the ball in places they can do damage. When guys like that are scoring too, they’re nearly impossible to stop.

It was an insane show, one where the Lakers came out on top 119-110 — but it took Danny Green clutch three to force overtime. LeBron racked up the assist, but Green had to double-clutch thanks to a good closeout from Seth Curry. It didn’t matter, Green drained it.

In overtime, LeBron put the dagger into the Mavericks’ chances.

After the game, LeBron embraced Doncic and told him “you’re a bad motherf*****.”

But on this night, LeBron was just a little badder.