LeBron James, Luka Doncic put on historic show as Lakers top Mavericks in OT (VIDEO)

LeBron James, at age 34 (and 35 before the end of the year) has still got it — he can take over a game. He showed that Friday night with 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists against Dallas.
Luka Doncic, at age 20, has got it, too — he can take over a game. He showed that on Friday night with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists against the Lakers.
LeBron is now the oldest player to put up a 30/10/15 game, and Doncic is now the youngest. One the same night.
Both LeBron and Doncic are gifted passers who see the floor, find open shooters, and get them the ball in places they can do damage. When guys like that are scoring too, they’re nearly impossible to stop.
It was an insane show, one where the Lakers came out on top 119-110 — but it took Danny Green clutch three to force overtime. LeBron racked up the assist, but Green had to double-clutch thanks to a good closeout from Seth Curry. It didn’t matter, Green drained it.
In overtime, LeBron put the dagger into the Mavericks’ chances.
After the game, LeBron embraced Doncic and told him “you’re a bad motherf*****.”
But on this night, LeBron was just a little badder.
Jayson Tatum is starting to find his groove this season, looking more and more like the superstar leader the Celtics hoped he would become.
Kemba Walker took charge and had a dozen points in the fourth quarter for Boston as they hosted New York, but with the game tied 102-102 with 4.7 seconds left, it was Tatum with the ball.
And the game-winner.
That’s the kind of shot a superstar knocks down.
Tatum has a ways to go to reach superstar level, but going back to this summer with FIBA he has started to look like the evolution of the Tatum from his rookie year again: Being decisive, attacking the rim, and playing with confidence.
The kind of confidence that could turn him into a superstar.
Early years Chicago Derrick Rose was something special. League MVP, All-Star, All-NBA, walking highlight package. The fans in Chicago love that Derrick Rose.
They still do.
Rose returned to the United Center on Friday night with the Detroit Pistons, and he was welcomed like a conquering hero.
Rose is not an MVP anymore… but he may be Sixth Man of the Year. Rose is averaging 20.4 points per game off the bench (before this game), and he’s thriving in that role. When Reggie Jackson went down injured, Rose was offered the chance to start and turned it down, accepting his role and wanting to continue to as a sixth man.
We’ll see if Rose’s numbers die off as the season goes along. What will not die is Chicago fans’ love for Rose.
Friday night, James Harden brought his hipster beard to ground zero for hipsters — Brooklyn.
Then The Beard put on a show.
That included crossing up Kyrie Irving, freezing the Net guard, which led to an alley-oop to Clint Capela. It was a move that drew gasps from the Nets faithful in the Barclays Centre.
Harden was racking up points heading into halftime of a close game.
It was part of Adam Silver’s and the NBA’s new “crackdown” on tampering — five random teams will get audited by the NBA at the end of the season. Just to make sure they didn’t break the rules.
This week the NBA sent out a memo to all 30 teams reminding them they need to keep all electronic correspondence between them and players or agents, in case they are one of the teams audited. From Marc Stein of The New York Times.
Shams Charania of The Athletic added details today.
According to the memo, which was obtained by The Athletic, team owners, employees and representatives must preserve the following communications with players and their agents:
• Current or potential future player contracts
• Player transactions
• Potential endorsements, investment, business or other commercial opportunities
• The player’s fit or future with the current or new team…
The NBA informed teams that written, electronic or oral communication (voicemail, notes on phone calls) are required to be preserved.
It would be a surprise if a team is caught tampering this season for two reasons. First, everyone is cautious because the league — at the behest of some smaller market owners who were bothered by last summer’s player movement — is being upfront about cracking down on tampering if they find it.
Second, there are no players available worth the tampering risk. This is a very down free-agent class. Is a team going to tamper to get Andre Drummond or Eric Gordon? No.
Now in 2021 when Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, and other big names are potentially on the market, expect teams to be willing to take risks and bend/break the rules.