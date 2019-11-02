L2M Report says Dwight Howard fouled Seth Curry on Danny Green’s three to force OT

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James delivered the Lakers an overtime win in Dallas Friday night with a dominant performance— 39 points and a triple-double (one that just barely outdueled Luka Doncic‘s 31-point, triple-double night).

However, LeBron doesn’t get to OT without Danny Green‘s game-tying three-pointer…

Which shouldn’t have counted, according to the league’s Last Two Minute report. It notes that Dwight Howard held up Seth Curry as Curry got out to contest Green’s shot. You can see it on this video of the shot.

🚨 OT IN DALLAS 🚨 Danny Green hits the 👌 to tie the game at the buzzer!#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/xtSYiVmX5V — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 2, 2019

Curry’s reaction?

surprise surprise lol — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) November 2, 2019

Curry still got out to a good contest, forcing Green to reset, but the veteran drilled the corner three anyway. LeBron and the Lakers pulled away in OT.

The only other incorrect call in the final two minutes was Anthony Davis fouling Doncic in a play that didn’t really impact the outcome of the game.

One play or call does not decide a game. There were 48 minutes of basketball and a made shot, or not fouling, or a hundred other situations could have changed the outcome.

However, Dallas was frustrated with the officiating after the game, including the fact Doncic needed three stitches on his head after contact from behind by Howard during the overtime, but no call was made. “I was upset [about the calls] too, but I’m not going to spend 50 grand to criticize. It just doesn’t make sense”