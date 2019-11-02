L2M Report says Dwight Howard fouled Seth Curry on Danny Green’s three to force OT

Curry still got out to a good contest, forcing Green to reset, but the veteran drilled the corner three anyway. LeBron and the Lakers pulled away in OT.
The only other incorrect call in the final two minutes was Anthony Davis fouling Doncic in a play that didn’t really impact the outcome of the game.
One play or call does not decide a game. There were 48 minutes of basketball and a made shot, or not fouling, or a hundred other situations could have changed the outcome.
However, Dallas was frustrated with the officiating after the game, including the fact Doncic needed three stitches on his head after contact from behind by Howard during the overtime, but no call was made. “I was upset [about the calls] too, but I’m not going to spend 50 grand to criticize. It just doesn’t make sense”
Utah big man Ed Davis out at least a month with fractured fibula
It was one of the smart, under-the-radar pickups of last summer, the Jazz signing solid veteran Ed Davis to back up Rudy Gobert at the five.
However, he will not be doing that for the next month due to a fractured fibula (the smaller bone that runs next to the shin bone), something the team announced on Saturday. The injury happened during the third quarter of Utah’s dramatic loss to Sacramento on Friday night. Davis left the game at the time not to return. From the team’s official press release:
This evaluation revealed a fractured left fibula that was sustained on Nov. 1 at Sacramento. Davis will be reevaluated in four weeks.
While Davis had left the game, he was seen limping only slightly in the locker room later — not on crutches — and the injury was not expected to be this severe.
Tony Bradley will get more minutes as the backup five, and expect some small-ball lineups with Jeff Green at center.
Davis had struggled a little to start the season — as have a number of Jazz players — shooting just 40 percent from the floor and playing 12 minutes a night. The Jazz trust that Davis, and veterans such as Mike Conley, will eventually find their groove and turn the Jazz into contenders.
Davis’ help with that plan will be on hold for a month or so.
Draymond Green out “a few games” with torn ligament in finger; D’Angelo Russell also out
“We’ve went the bulk of five years beating up on pretty much everyone. Right now it’s our turn to get beat up on.”
That was Draymond Green summarizing the Warriors 1-4 start to the season, with more losses soon to pile on. Except, Green won’t be there for the next few games anyway because he has a torn ligament in his finger, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said pregame Saturday. Via Logan Murdoch of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green has a torn ligament in his left index finger and he will be out “the next few games.”
Green injured his left index finger in a loss to the Spurs Friday night, but after the game tried to play it off as nothing all that serious. Kerr had already said Green was essentially on a minutes limit this season, and to be sure they will take their time in bringing him back from this.
Also out Saturday night against Charlotte: D'Angelo Russell, due to a sprained ankle.
D’Angelo Russell (ankle) will not play vs Charlotte. Two-way guard Ky Bowman will start in his place.
The Warriors do not have a backup point guard now, so look for the wings — or some guy Kerr just calls down out of the third row — to do some ball handling.
The basketball gods have rained injuries down on the Warriors this season, most notably Klay Thompson (ACL) and Stephen Curry (broken hand) are both out until late January at the earliest. In addition, Jacob Evans (strained left adductor) and Kevon Looney (right hamstring) remain sidelined, and now Green joins them.
There’s talk about the Warriors tanking this season, the thing is they don’t have to tank — they are just already bad. They are going to be a lottery team, and likely a fairly high lottery team. Maybe Curry returns and they find their footing late, but that will be more about next season than this one.
At least Warriors’ fans will be comfortable in the new Chase Center while watching the losses pile up.
Pistons’ point guard Reggie Jackson out four weeks with stress reaction in back
The 2-4 Pistons also have been without Blake Griffin all season due to left knee and hamstring issues.
Tim Frazier has started at the point for Detroit (although he is questionable for Sunday with a strained shoulder), but their best play at the position has come from Derrick Rose off the bench. He is averaging 20.8 points and 6.3 assists per game in that role, energizing the second unit and looking more like his vintage self. The Pistons offered Rose the chance to start with Jackson out, but he turned down the offer, saying he liked his role off the bench.
Jerry West: Stephen Curry in the Hall of Fame is a “no brainer”
Jerry West is saying what we all know to be true: Stephen Curry is a lock future Hall of Famer. Everyone knows it.
Even Michael Jordan. It was Jordan on NBC’s Today show who said at the end of the interview Curry was “not a Hall of Famer yet, though.” That sparked a backlash, even though in context to the quote (Jordan was picking his all-time starting five, and Curry wasn’t on it).
Jerry West — a Hall of Fame player with the Lakers who ran their front office, was a consultant with the Warriors, and now is a consultant with the Clippers — said on the Rich Eisen Show that, of course, Curry is a Hall of Famer (hat tip Uproxx). And MJ knows it.
“I think if you saw Michael’s reaction, he smiled, and I think he knows he’s a Hall of Famer. He has not been selected yet, but he will be…
Steph Curry is a no-brainer. I think Michael knows that.”
Obviously, that’s right. If Curry walked away from the game today he is still a three-time NBA Champion, two-time MVP, six-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star, scoring champion, and more important than any of that, he is the defining player of a generation. Curry changed the game, helped it evolve to a new level.
Jordan knew that too, he was just joking around. Besides, Jordan would love to get Charlotte native Curry to come back and finish his career out in North Carolina as a Hornet.