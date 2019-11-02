Getty Images

Jerry West: Stephen Curry in the Hall of Fame is a “no brainer”

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jerry West is saying what we all know to be true: Stephen Curry is a lock future Hall of Famer. Everyone knows it.

Even Michael Jordan. It was Jordan on NBC’s Today show who said at the end of the interview Curry was “not a Hall of Famer yet, though.” That sparked a backlash, even though in context to the quote (Jordan was picking his all-time starting five, and Curry wasn’t on it).

Jerry West — a Hall of Fame player with the Lakers who ran their front office, was a consultant with the Warriors, and now is a consultant with the Clippers — said on the Rich Eisen Show that, of course, Curry is a Hall of Famer (hat tip Uproxx). And MJ knows it.

“I think if you saw Michael’s reaction, he smiled, and I think he knows he’s a Hall of Famer. He has not been selected yet, but he will be…

Steph Curry is a no-brainer. I think Michael knows that.”

Obviously, that’s right. If Curry walked away from the game today he is still a three-time NBA Champion, two-time MVP, six-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star, scoring champion, and more important than any of that, he is the defining player of a generation. Curry changed the game, helped it evolve to a new level.

Jordan knew that too, he was just joking around. Besides, Jordan would love to get Charlotte native Curry to come back and finish his career out in North Carolina as a Hornet.

Alex Caruso caught a body, threw down over Dallas’ Maxi Kleber

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The legend of Alex Caruso — the bald mamba — continues to grow.

Friday night, Dallas big man Maxi Kleber became part of the legend — and a poster — when he tried to block a Caruso dunk.

How much as the legend of Caruso grown? Well, great recognizes great:

There is no stopping Alex Caruso. Just ask Kleber.

The Lakers went on to beat the Mavericks in overtime behind a monster game from LeBron James, one he needed to have to beat the monster game from Luka Doncic.

Draymond Green injures finger in loss to Spurs; Kerr says Green will be on minutes limit

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

With Stephen Curry now out until at least a month into 2020 — and the Warriors playoff chances already hovering somewhere around dead — you can be sure that Golden State is going to be cautious with Draymond Green.

That means a minutes limit so Green does not burn himself out, something coach Steve Kerr said before the Warriors took on the Spurs Friday night. From Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Then Green injured his left index figure against the Spurs on Friday night, which raised questions. Green himself played it down but said it was unclear if he would play Saturday night against the Hornets, as reported by Murdock and Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. It’s pretty sore,” Green said. “I couldn’t grip a basketball since the second quarter, which is why I was making a lot of one-handed, right-handed passes, dribbling left with my right hand. Couldn’t really grip the ball. Hopefully it will calm down a little bit overnight.”

It’s unclear if Green will need or receive an MRI on the finger or if he will play Saturday.

What is clear is the Warriors are going to be cautious with Green, both in the short term and throughout the season. He’s going to see less time on the court than if the Warriors were competitive. Which is exactly the right call.

Golden State is not going to tank in the classic sense — owner Joe Lacob said tanking goes “against every single thing” the Warriors stand for — but they also don’t have to. Golden State doesn’t have to try and lose games, they are just going to be terrible this season. Eventually Curry will return, and maybe Klay Thompson, but in both those cases the Warriors are going to be more cautious than if they were in a playoff chase.

The target now is to get a lottery draft pick (wherever that falls) to go with a healthy Curry, Green, and Thompson next season. Then the target is a return to the upper echelons of the NBA.

This season, however, will be tough for Warriors fans to watch. At least they can do so in a beautiful new building.

 

Nets’ coach pulls out college football-style signs to direct defense

Via Twitter
By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

All day Saturday, assistants next to college football coaches will hold up large signs with obscure references — a pineapple, a Ferrari, a picture of Margot Robbie — to signal a play or formation in to a quarterback and team.

Friday night, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson pulled out a sign — a picture of former Orlando sharpshooter (turned NBA TV broadcaster) Dennis Scott with the international “no” symbol over him — to signal a defensive formation to his team.

So. Many. Questions.

Why? Is that even legal? Why the hate for Dennis Scott?

The why part Atkinson explained after the game, via Nets Daily.

Atkinson said post-game that the idea of the placard came from a staff member. He said the team was struggling to communicate defensive schemes and he wanted to have a “little bit of humor with it, too.”

“It’s just a defensive coverage we have. And we’ve had trouble communicating it to the guys in the past, so we came up with this idea. We have to find a way so everybody knows. Sometimes you have to add a little humor to things. It sinks in a little more with the guys,” Atkinson said, adding, “I’m not going to tell you exactly what it is.”

So why the Dennis Scott hate? That we may never know, although it seemed to be about defending the three and slowing James Harden (good luck with that).

But is it even legal? ESPN’s Bobby Marks (a former front office person for Brooklyn) said apparently yes, only because nobody had ever done it or thought of it before.

I want to see Gregg Popovich pull up out a sign next game so badly.

This could open up an entirely new field of NBA analytics — sign breakdowns.

Whatever, it worked. Brooklyn took control of the second and third quarters and held on to win, 123-116.

Harrison Barnes putback gives Sacramento first win of season, defeating Utah (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

De'Aaron Fox made this play happen — as he’d been making plays happen all night.

Fox was aggressive from the opening tip, attacking Mike Conley and the Jazz defense, and it paid off to the tune of 25 points on 17 shots, and he got to the line a dozen times as part of that. With the game on the line, Fox attacked again but found Nemanja Bjelica wide open in the corner for a three, he got off a clean look that just would not go down.

Then Harrison Barnes swooped in to tip in the game-winner.

The solid Jazz defense did not do a great job on the final play, including Bojan Bogdanovic not putting a body on Barnes to seal him off and prevent the game-winner.

The Kings, after a rough 0-5 start with some ugly losses in there, needed this one. We’ll see if they can build on that as they head out on the road for four of their next five.