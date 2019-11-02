Harrison Barnes putback gives Sacramento first win of season, defeating Utah (VIDEO)

De'Aaron Fox made this play happen — as he’d been making plays happen all night.
Fox was aggressive from the opening tip, attacking Mike Conley and the Jazz defense, and it paid off to the tune of 25 points on 17 shots, and he got to the line a dozen times as part of that. With the game on the line, Fox attacked again but found Nemanja Bjelica wide open in the corner for a three, he got off a clean look that just would not go down.
Then Harrison Barnes swooped in to tip in the game-winner.
The solid Jazz defense did not do a great job on the final play, including Bojan Bogdanovic not putting a body on Barnes to seal him off and prevent the game-winner.
The Kings, after a rough 0-5 start with some ugly losses in there, needed this one. We’ll see if they can build on that as they head out on the road for four of their next five.
LeBron James, at age 34 (35 before the end of the year) has still got it — he can take over a game like no other. He showed that Friday night with 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists against Dallas.
Luka Doncic, at age 20, has got it, too — he can take over a game. He showed that on Friday night with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists against the Lakers.
LeBron is now the oldest player to put up a 30/10/15 game, and Doncic is now the youngest. On the same night. It was a historic game in Dallas.
Both LeBron and Doncic are gifted passers who see the floor, find open shooters, and get them the ball in places they can do damage. When guys like that are scoring too, they’re nearly impossible to stop.
It was an insane show, one where the Lakers came out on top 119-110 — but it took Danny Green clutch three to force overtime. LeBron racked up the assist, but Green had to double-clutch thanks to a good closeout from Seth Curry. It didn’t matter, Green drained it.
In overtime, LeBron put the dagger into the Mavericks’ chances.
After the game, LeBron embraced Doncic and told him “you’re a bad motherf*****.”
But on this night, LeBron was just a little badder.
Jayson Tatum is starting to find his groove this season, looking more and more like the superstar leader the Celtics hoped he would become.
Kemba Walker took charge and had a dozen points in the fourth quarter for Boston as they hosted New York, but with the game tied 102-102 with 4.7 seconds left, it was Tatum with the ball.
And the game-winner.
That’s the kind of shot a superstar knocks down.
Tatum has a ways to go to reach superstar level, but going back to this summer with FIBA he has started to look like the evolution of the Tatum from his rookie year again: Being decisive, attacking the rim, and playing with confidence.
The kind of confidence that could turn him into a superstar.
Early years Chicago Derrick Rose was something special. League MVP, All-Star, All-NBA, walking highlight package. The fans in Chicago love that Derrick Rose.
They still do.
Rose returned to the United Center on Friday night with the Detroit Pistons, and he was welcomed like a conquering hero.
Rose is not an MVP anymore… but he may be Sixth Man of the Year. Rose is averaging 20.4 points per game off the bench (before this game), and he’s thriving in that role. When Reggie Jackson went down injured, Rose was offered the chance to start and turned it down, accepting his role and wanting to continue to as a sixth man.
We’ll see if Rose’s numbers die off as the season goes along. What will not die is Chicago fans’ love for Rose.
Friday night, James Harden brought his hipster beard to ground zero for hipsters — Brooklyn.
Then The Beard put on a show.
That included crossing up Kyrie Irving, freezing the Net guard, which led to an alley-oop to Clint Capela. It was a move that drew gasps from the Nets faithful in the Barclays Centre.
Harden was racking up points heading into halftime of a close game.