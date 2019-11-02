Harrison Barnes putback gives Sacramento first win of season, defeating Utah (VIDEO)

De'Aaron Fox made this play happen — as he’d been making plays happen all night.

Fox was aggressive from the opening tip, attacking Mike Conley and the Jazz defense, and it paid off to the tune of 25 points on 17 shots, and he got to the line a dozen times as part of that. With the game on the line, Fox attacked again but found Nemanja Bjelica wide open in the corner for a three, he got off a clean look that just would not go down.

Then Harrison Barnes swooped in to tip in the game-winner.

Barnes with the game winning shot 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/qlIEXGvRUx — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 2, 2019

The solid Jazz defense did not do a great job on the final play, including Bojan Bogdanovic not putting a body on Barnes to seal him off and prevent the game-winner.

The Kings, after a rough 0-5 start with some ugly losses in there, needed this one. We’ll see if they can build on that as they head out on the road for four of their next five.