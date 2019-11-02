Father says Stephen Curry “absolutely” still plans to play in 2020 Olympics

Stephen Curry had already said he planned to play for USA Basketball next summer in the Tokyo Olympics.

However, that was Curry fractured his left hand, an injury that required surgery and will keep him out for the next three months.

Does that change Curry’s plans for next summer? No, at least not according to Stephen’s father Dell Curry, speaking to Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.

“Absolutely [Stephen plans to play]. That was definitely a goal coming into this year. He wants to play in the Olympics,” Dell Curry told ESPN’s The Undefeated on Friday night. “This is a little setback, but hopefully it’s a goal he can strive for through his rehab.”

Curry’s injury will be more than a little setback for the Warriors this season. However, with the Olympics not starting until next July 24 — meaning USA Basketball camp will open not long after the NBA Finals end in June — Curry should be healthy and good to go. Curry broke his non-shooting hand, which is the silver lining in this situation.

Curry has won gold with USA Basketball at the World Cup in the past, but he does not have an Olympic medal and has said he wants one.

Expect Team USA to be stacked for the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Basketball finished seventh at the World Cup in China this past summer, a disappointing finish but one caused by international governing body FIBA’s insistence the World Cup be one year before the Olympics. Elite NBA players, who see the summer as a critical time to recover and recharge, were hesitant to commit two consecutive summers to Team USA, so they chose one — and like Curry, almost everyone will prioritize the Olympics.