Draymond Green out “a few games” with torn ligament in finger; D’Angelo Russell also out

“We’ve went the bulk of five years beating up on pretty much everyone. Right now it’s our turn to get beat up on.”

That was Draymond Green summarizing the Warriors 1-4 start to the season, with more losses soon to pile on. Except, Green won’t be there for the next few games anyway because he has a torn ligament in his finger, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said pregame Saturday. Via Logan Murdoch of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Steve Kerr says Draymond Green has a torn ligament in his left index finger and he will be out “the next few games.” — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 2, 2019

Green injured his left index finger in a loss to the Spurs Friday night, but after the game tried to play it off as nothing all that serious. Kerr had already said Green was essentially on a minutes limit this season, and to be sure they will take their time in bringing him back from this.

Also out Saturday night against Charlotte: D'Angelo Russell, due to a sprained ankle.

D’Angelo Russell (ankle) will not play vs Charlotte. Two-way guard Ky Bowman will start in his place. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 2, 2019

Warriors Steve Kerr said Russell sprained his ankle pretty good and it got worse overnight. Tough times in Golden State. https://t.co/yIxvBYrc5K — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 2, 2019

The Warriors do not have a backup point guard now, so look for the wings — or some guy Kerr just calls down out of the third row — to do some ball handling.

The basketball gods have rained injuries down on the Warriors this season, most notably Klay Thompson (ACL) and Stephen Curry (broken hand) are both out until late January at the earliest. In addition, Jacob Evans (strained left adductor) and Kevon Looney (right hamstring) remain sidelined, and now Green joins them.

There’s talk about the Warriors tanking this season, the thing is they don’t have to tank — they are just already bad. They are going to be a lottery team, and likely a fairly high lottery team. Maybe Curry returns and they find their footing late, but that will be more about next season than this one.

At least Warriors’ fans will be comfortable in the new Chase Center while watching the losses pile up.