Associated Press

Draymond Green out “a few games” with torn ligament in finger; D’Angelo Russell also out

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT
“We’ve went the bulk of five years beating up on pretty much everyone. Right now it’s our turn to get beat up on.”

That was Draymond Green summarizing the Warriors 1-4 start to the season, with more losses soon to pile on. Except, Green won’t be there for the next few games anyway because he has a torn ligament in his finger, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said pregame Saturday. Via Logan Murdoch of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Green injured his left index finger in a loss to the Spurs Friday night, but after the game tried to play it off as nothing all that serious. Kerr had already said Green was essentially on a minutes limit this season, and to be sure they will take their time in bringing him back from this.

Also out Saturday night against Charlotte: D'Angelo Russell, due to a sprained ankle.

The Warriors do not have a backup point guard now, so look for the wings — or some guy Kerr just calls down out of the third row — to do some ball handling.

The basketball gods have rained injuries down on the Warriors this season, most notably Klay Thompson (ACL) and Stephen Curry (broken hand) are both out until late January at the earliest. In addition, Jacob Evans (strained left adductor) and Kevon Looney (right hamstring) remain sidelined, and now Green joins them.

There’s talk about the Warriors tanking this season, the thing is they don’t have to tank — they are just already bad. They are going to be a lottery team, and likely a fairly high lottery team. Maybe Curry returns and they find their footing late, but that will be more about next season than this one.

At least Warriors’ fans will be comfortable in the new Chase Center while watching the losses pile up.

Pistons’ point guard Reggie Jackson out four weeks with stress reaction in back

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
Detroit point guard Reggie Jackson has been out the past four games with what was defined as “lower back tightness.”

Turns out it was more than that, a stress reaction that will have Jackson on the sideline for at least a month, the team announced.

The 2-4 Pistons also have been without Blake Griffin all season due to left knee and hamstring issues.

Tim Frazier has started at the point for Detroit (although he is questionable for Sunday with a strained shoulder), but their best play at the position has come from Derrick Rose off the bench. He is averaging 20.8 points and 6.3 assists per game in that role, energizing the second unit and looking more like his vintage self. The Pistons offered Rose the chance to start with Jackson out, but he turned down the offer, saying he liked his role off the bench.

Jerry West: Stephen Curry in the Hall of Fame is a “no brainer”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Jerry West is saying what we all know to be true: Stephen Curry is a lock future Hall of Famer. Everyone knows it.

Even Michael Jordan. It was Jordan on NBC’s Today show who said at the end of the interview Curry was “not a Hall of Famer yet, though.” That sparked a backlash, even though in context to the quote (Jordan was picking his all-time starting five, and Curry wasn’t on it).

Jerry West — a Hall of Fame player with the Lakers who ran their front office, was a consultant with the Warriors, and now is a consultant with the Clippers — said on the Rich Eisen Show that, of course, Curry is a Hall of Famer (hat tip Uproxx). And MJ knows it.

“I think if you saw Michael’s reaction, he smiled, and I think he knows he’s a Hall of Famer. He has not been selected yet, but he will be…

Steph Curry is a no-brainer. I think Michael knows that.”

Obviously, that’s right. If Curry walked away from the game today he is still a three-time NBA Champion, two-time MVP, six-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star, scoring champion, and more important than any of that, he is the defining player of a generation. Curry changed the game, helped it evolve to a new level.

Jordan knew that too, he was just joking around. Besides, Jordan would love to get Charlotte native Curry to come back and finish his career out in North Carolina as a Hornet.

Alex Caruso caught a body, threw down over Dallas’ Maxi Kleber

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The legend of Alex Caruso — the bald mamba — continues to grow.

Friday night, Dallas big man Maxi Kleber became part of the legend — and a poster — when he tried to block a Caruso dunk.

How much as the legend of Caruso grown? Well, great recognizes great:

There is no stopping Alex Caruso. Just ask Kleber.

The Lakers went on to beat the Mavericks in overtime behind a monster game from LeBron James, one he needed to have to beat the monster game from Luka Doncic.

Draymond Green injures finger in loss to Spurs; Kerr says Green will be on minutes limit

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
With Stephen Curry now out until at least a month into 2020 — and the Warriors playoff chances already hovering somewhere around dead — you can be sure that Golden State is going to be cautious with Draymond Green.

That means a minutes limit so Green does not burn himself out, something coach Steve Kerr said before the Warriors took on the Spurs Friday night. From Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Then Green injured his left index figure against the Spurs on Friday night, which raised questions. Green himself played it down but said it was unclear if he would play Saturday night against the Hornets, as reported by Murdock and Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. It’s pretty sore,” Green said. “I couldn’t grip a basketball since the second quarter, which is why I was making a lot of one-handed, right-handed passes, dribbling left with my right hand. Couldn’t really grip the ball. Hopefully it will calm down a little bit overnight.”

It’s unclear if Green will need or receive an MRI on the finger or if he will play Saturday.

What is clear is the Warriors are going to be cautious with Green, both in the short term and throughout the season. He’s going to see less time on the court than if the Warriors were competitive. Which is exactly the right call.

Golden State is not going to tank in the classic sense — owner Joe Lacob said tanking goes “against every single thing” the Warriors stand for — but they also don’t have to. Golden State doesn’t have to try and lose games, they are just going to be terrible this season. Eventually Curry will return, and maybe Klay Thompson, but in both those cases the Warriors are going to be more cautious than if they were in a playoff chase.

The target now is to get a lottery draft pick (wherever that falls) to go with a healthy Curry, Green, and Thompson next season. Then the target is a return to the upper echelons of the NBA.

This season, however, will be tough for Warriors fans to watch. At least they can do so in a beautiful new building.

 