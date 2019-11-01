Wizards owner Ted Leonsis: ‘Why is everyone so positive – Kevin Durant has the same injury as John Wall and is older’

Kevin Durant, now 31, is out with a torn Achilles. The Nets owe him $164,255,700 over the next four years.
John Wall, now 29, is out with a torn Achilles. The Wizards owe him $171,131,520 over the next four years.
Yet, Brooklyn is viewed to have a bright future in large part due to Durant. Washington is viewed to have a grim outlook in large part due to Wall.
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis called out the dichotomy.
Leonsis on The Habershow:
Why is everyone so positive – Kevin Durant has the same injury as John Wall and is older.
Nobody should be positive about either player after their devastating injuries. There was real risk giving Durant a max contract this summer.
But there’s more optimism around Durant than Wall for two main reasons:
1. Durant was better than Wall before getting hurt. Wall showed major signs of decline before getting sidelined last season. Perhaps, that was health-related. But his lackluster production can’t just be swept under the rug. Even if Wall’s slippage were totally health-related, his pre-injury form was well below Durant’s. When Durant went down, he could make a case as the NBA’s very best player. The reasonable expectation should be both players declining from their pre-injury forms, but Durant is declining from a far higher peak.
2. Durant is an elite shooter – a skill that should be less adversely affected by his injury. Wall relies far more on burst and explosion, traits that could be significantly compromised. Loss of athleticism would hinder both players. Given their styles of play, it’d like hurt Wall more.
Jimmy Butler is now a member of the Miami Heat, but it looks like some of his toughness rubbed off on the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. Sixers big man got into a tussle with Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday, and for their efforts both will be suspended for two games.
In comments on social media afterward, Embiid credited Butler for giving him the gumption needed to take on a challenger like Towns. Of course, Butler understands his reputation and he even said that he expected to get pulled into this whole mess when he saw the tussle first go down.
Via Twitter:
Butler said he knew that Embiid would be the one to throw his name into the conversation around this fracas. Is that the kind of reputation that Butler wants to cultivate? That he is preparing young players to be able to fight others?
Who knows, but in any case Butler didn’t seem too worried about the results. He wasn’t the one fighting, and he still gets to play in games the rest of this week.
The Los Angeles Lakers don’t have a very deep team. LeBron James and Anthony Davis need all the help they can get, particularly at the forward position from youngster Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma has been out since summer with a foot injury, but it appears that he will make his debut this week.
According to a report from Shams Charania, Kuzma will see his first action in 2019-20 for the Lakers on Nov. 1 against the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Twitter:
Kuzma brings a lot to the table for the Lakers, both in his individual ability and in what kind of rotations Frank Vogel can enact with him in the lineup.
Los Angeles is a new team and as we know it takes some time for guys to gel together. Getting Kuzma back on the floor before winter takes over will be good for the Lakers’ cohesiveness come spring.
Thursday is Halloween, and perhaps the night in the NBA that signifies that the regular season is here to stay for a very long time. Players get into the spirit of things, often wearing costumes to the arena before games and debuting custom painted sneakers.
This year for Halloween, the Miami Heat decided to take a group trip to a haunted house in their own arena. The organization filmed the experience, and the results were predictably hilarious.
Via Twitter:
The work that goes into making a haunted house is very impressive. Good ones are scary, complex, and keep you on the edge of your seat without being overbearing. The best part of videos like this is watching NBA players do the same thing a lot of us do when we’re scared — talk out loud to try to act like the situation doesn’t have the better of us.
Glad nobody got spooked too bad. Except Udonis Haslem. Dude was sweating his fears out.
The Hawks have a quite-new roster.
Soon, they’ll have new jerseys to match.
Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
I like Atlanta integrating peach into its uniform. But the black overwhelms the more delicate color.
Oh, well. The way NBA teams run through uniforms now, it’s only a matter of time until the Hawks have peach with a white base.