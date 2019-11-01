Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey calls Bucks ‘very likely’ to make NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey generated plenty of animosity by tweeting support for Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms. China resented his stance. Many people around the NBA resented Morey jeopardizing the league’s financial interests in China.

Now, Morey could find new enemies in Philadelphia.

Morey was discussing Houston’s path this season, which began with a loss to the Bucks, when he dropped a rather-bold assessment.

Morey, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Step one would have been to beat a very likely Finals team in Milwaukee in Game One

That’s a reasonable take. The Bucks are somewhere around 50% to win the East.

I picked the Bucks as my Eastern Conference champion, but I’d slightly favor the field. The 76ers are darn close to Milwaukee, and another team could emerge into the race. The Heat, Celtics and Raptors are off to promising starts. So, I disagree with Morey.

Of course, this quote isn’t noteworthy because of which side of 50% Morey fell on. It’s rare to see a general manager comment like that on another NBA team.

Personally, I’m all for it. Morey spends a lot of time studying the NBA. It’s informative to hear what he thinks – even if it’ll go over poorly among Eastern Conference fan bases outside Milwaukee.

Stephen Curry out at least three months after hand surgery

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
3 Comments

Stephen Curry broke his hand.

Unfortunately, he’ll need surgery, which will prolong his absence.

Warriors:

The Warriors are in deep trouble. They’re 1-3 and have looked bad. Now, they lose their best player.

Comparisons to the 1996-97 Spurs will run rampant. San Antonio lost David Robinson to injury, drew the No. 1 pick, drafted Tim Duncan and began a dynasty.

Will the Warriors tank? We might not know the difference. Again, they were stumbling even with Curry. This could get ugly.

Golden State still has Draymond Green. He could try to keep the Warriors in the playoff race until Curry returns, but that looks like a such a longshot.

Of course, no matter how far Golden State sinks in the standings, getting the No. 1 pick in the lottery is also a longshot.

This is a tough situation for a franchise and superstar accustomed to success.

‘Off The Dribble’ delves into LeBron James’ hair… and Kyrie Irving’s (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Of course, Jacques Slade was going to address LeBron Jameshair issues on “Off The Dribble.”

But Slade also invokes Kyrie Irving‘s hair for my favorite defense of Irving’s behavior in China.

Report: Cavaliers sign GM Koby Altman to contract extension

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Since buying the Cavaliers in 2005, Dan Gilbert had never given a general manager a second deal. Jim Paxson, Danny Ferry and Chris Grant came and went. Even David Griffin, who built the 2016 championship supporting cast around LeBron James, left when his contract expired.

But Koby Altman will break the trend.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Altman’s signature move was trading Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for a return that aged poorly but Gilbert still defended. Altman was also responsible for much of LeBron’s awful 2018 supporting cast.

Since LeBron left, Altman has generally taken the Cavs in the right direction – acquiring extra draft picks for taking bad contracts. Drafting point guard Darius Garland one year after after drafting point guard Collin Sexton was a gutsy move not every executive would’ve made. Giving Kevin Love a contract extension was more questionable, but at least understandable.

An encouraging aspect of this move: If he’s back to business like extending Altman, Gilbert is seemingly progressing in his recovery from his stroke.

Report: Timberwolves ‘fuming’ over NBA’s ruling in Karl-Anthony Towns-Joel Embiid fight

By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Timberwolves reportedly wanted Ben Simmons punished for his role in the Karl-Anthony TownsJoel Embiid fight.

So, of course, Minnesota was displeased with the NBA’s verdict – two-game suspensions for Towns and Embiid, end of list.

But the Timberwolves’ grievances apparently didn’t end there. In fact, the Timberwolves are so upset, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic described them as “fuming.”

Krawczynski:

First, team officials believed Embiid instigated the tussle in the third quarter by baiting Towns after collapsing to double-team him and force a turnover.

Second, they felt Embiid’s antics before leaving the court, which included shadow-boxing and whipping the home crowd into a frenzy, were over the top compared to Towns’ quiet exit. The Timberwolves also believed Embiid’s escalation of the incident with a stinging and vulgar series of messages lobbed at Towns on social media set him apart from Towns on the scale of guilt.

Towns looked like the aggressor to me. It appeared he even threw a punch.

Yes, Embiid did more after the fight – on the court, in his post-game press conference and on social media. But Towns also participated in the social-media bickering. Importantly, the NBA addressed the post-fight conduct, saying the suspensions factored Embiid’s and Towns’ “continued escalation following the incident.”

I thought Towns, as the aggressor in the fight, would get suspended longer than Embiid. But Embiid did more afterward. I wouldn’t be surprised if Towns’ in-fight conduct got judged more harshly than Embiid’s and Embiid’s post-fight conduct got judged more harshly than Towns. An equal punishment for both seems about fair.

I have no idea of Simmons’ intent. Ditto Minnesota guard Jeff Teague‘s. Like Simmons with Towns, Teague also grabbed Embiid from behind. Again, an equal punishment for Simmons and Teague seems about fair.

The Timberwolves just sound whiny.