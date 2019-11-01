David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Cavaliers sign GM Koby Altman to contract extension

By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Since buying the Cavaliers in 2005, Dan Gilbert had never given a general manager a second deal. Jim Paxson, Danny Ferry and Chris Grant came and went. Even David Griffin, who built the 2016 championship supporting cast around LeBron James, left when his contract expired.

But Koby Altman will break the trend.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Altman’s signature move was trading Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for a return that aged poorly but Gilbert still defended. Altman was also responsible for much of LeBron’s awful 2018 supporting cast.

Since LeBron left, Altman has generally taken the Cavs in the right direction – acquiring extra draft picks for taking bad contracts. Drafting point guard Darius Garland one year after after drafting point guard Collin Sexton was a gutsy move not every executive would’ve made. Giving Kevin Love a contract extension was more questionable, but at least understandable.

An encouraging aspect of this move: If he’s back to business like extending Altman, Gilbert is seemingly progressing in his recovery from his stroke.

Report: Timberwolves ‘fuming’ over NBA’s ruling in Karl-Anthony Towns-Joel Embiid fight

By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The Timberwolves reportedly wanted Ben Simmons punished for his role in the Karl-Anthony TownsJoel Embiid fight.

So, of course, Minnesota was displeased with the NBA’s verdict – two-game suspensions for Towns and Embiid, end of list.

But the Timberwolves’ grievances apparently didn’t end there. In fact, the Timberwolves are so upset, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic described them as “fuming.”

Krawczynski:

First, team officials believed Embiid instigated the tussle in the third quarter by baiting Towns after collapsing to double-team him and force a turnover.

Second, they felt Embiid’s antics before leaving the court, which included shadow-boxing and whipping the home crowd into a frenzy, were over the top compared to Towns’ quiet exit. The Timberwolves also believed Embiid’s escalation of the incident with a stinging and vulgar series of messages lobbed at Towns on social media set him apart from Towns on the scale of guilt.

Towns looked like the aggressor to me. It appeared he even threw a punch.

Yes, Embiid did more after the fight – on the court, in his post-game press conference and on social media. But Towns also participated in the social-media bickering. Importantly, the NBA addressed the post-fight conduct, saying the suspensions factored Embiid’s and Towns’ “continued escalation following the incident.”

I thought Towns, as the aggressor in the fight, would get suspended longer than Embiid. But Embiid did more afterward. I wouldn’t be surprised if Towns’ in-fight conduct got judged more harshly than Embiid’s and Embiid’s post-fight conduct got judged more harshly than Towns. An equal punishment for both seems about fair.

I have no idea of Simmons’ intent. Ditto Minnesota guard Jeff Teague‘s. Like Simmons with Towns, Teague also grabbed Embiid from behind. Again, an equal punishment for Simmons and Teague seems about fair.

The Timberwolves just sound whiny.

Kings decline fourth-year options for Harry Giles, Caleb Swanigan

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The Kings appeared committed to Harry Giles, who enrolled at Duke just a few years ago as a potential No. 1 pick.

Knee issues limited him in college, and Sacramento got him with the No. 20 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. The Kings sat him his entire first season, hoping to allow him to develop physically. He debuted last season, looking alright in limited minutes. Their faith in Giles reportedly even contributed to them firing Dave Joerger just a few months ago.

But now Sacramento is cutting funding to the Giles reclamation project.

The Kings had a $3,976,510 team option on Giles and a $3,665,787 team option on Caleb Swanigan for next season.

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

The Kings passed on Caleb Swanigan’s fourth-year option and in a surprise move, they also declined to pick up Harry Giles’ fourth season.

What a disappointing development for Sacramento amid an already-disappointing 0-5 start to the season.

Giles could still pan out. But he has yet to play this season, and the Kings – the team that knows him best – declining his option certainly invites pessimism. Giles has yet to play this season amid continued knee problems. Not long ago, Sacramento was counting on him as part of a young core that also included De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III.

Acquired in a low-level trade with the Trail Blazers last season, Swanigan never held that stature. The former No. 26 pick just hasn’t looked like an NBA player. He’s an undersized interior scorer with limited athleticism.

Giles and Swanigan will become unrestricted free agents next summer.

Frustrated, “embarrassed” Mike Malone rips Nuggets: “We’re a great talk team”

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 1, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Before the season tipped off, the expectations in Denver were this Nuggets team was ready to be a contender. Even outside the Rockie Mountains, the sense was the Nuggets were a top-four seed with the potential to push the Clippers and Lakers in the postseason if things went right.

Thursday night, Denver fell to 3-2 on the young season and handed the Pelicans their first win, a 122-107 New Orleans win on a national TNT game.

After the game, a pissed off Nuggets coach Mike Malone ripped into his team for reading their own press clippings, via Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

“I’m embarrassed,” Malone said at his postgame news conference. “That was an embarrassing effort defensively. Gave up 37 fast-break points. You can give all the transition defense rules that you want. To me, transition defense boils down to one thing — effort. Get back. You can tell them. You can lead a horse to water, whatever analogy you want to use. We did not get back.”…

“We’re a great talk team. We can talk before the season starts about all the things we want to accomplish, and we want to be a contending team,” Malone said. “It’s all bulls—. Don’t tell me about it, show me. And right now we’ve got a lot of guys that aren’t showing me much.”

Malone specifically called out his starters — Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Torrey Craig, Paul Millsap, and Nikola Jokic — who were -9 in a little less than 14 minutes on the court together, struggling mostly on the defensive end as a group. That five-some has struggled all season on both ends of the floor (Craig was starting in place of Will Barton, who is out with toe inflammation). 

The Nuggets have just been okay to start the season, with a middle-of-the-pack offense and defense, and a negative -1.3 net rating. After winning their first three games, the Nuggets have dropped two in a row and now travel to Orlando, before returning home to face red-hot Miami.

It’s not just one thing leading to the slow start, but at the heart of it is Jokic’s game is off. He is hitting just 21.4 percent from three and is down five points per game, he is fouling and turning the ball over more. Beyond all that, when he gets the ball he doesn’t move like the decisive man with a plan of years past, and that passivity quickly spreads through the offense. It’s not all the time, early on against the Pelicans he was calling for the ball and making plays, but it’s not consistent (as he was in previous seasons)

It’s far too early to read much into this (Denver is 3-2 still), it could be just a malaise to start the season (with Jokic coming off having played in FIBA’s World Cup in China). The Nuggets could use to play a little faster, get some easy buckets, and find a rhythm. They need to be a little more focused on the defensive end.

If not, there are more embarrassing nights coming.

 

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis: ‘It’s LeBron’s team in L.A. How did it go last year? Did anyone look happy in L.A.?’

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT
Only two teams have multiple players who’ve been on the team the last eight years:

Golden State built a dynasty. Washington…

Well, it’s not too late to achieve meaningful success. The Wizards still have Wall and and are stating belief in him. They also somehow got Bradley Beal to extend his contract another year.

That Beal extension shocked me. Not only is Beal likely leaving money of the table, he delays an opportunity to join better team.

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis indicated some of his sales pitch to Beal on The Habershow:

If you get a young player, and they’re a part of building your culture, and the team and the culture really becomes theirs, right? That’s the key thing. And so, if you’re gifted and you’re going to get paid in the NBA, why go play and be the third wheel, right? It’s almost – it’s counterintuitive to me. Because it’s LeBron’s team in L.A. How did it go last year? Did anyone look happy in L.A.? So, Brad and John and the players here, they’re a part of something. And it’s going to be really, really hard. But if you’re in it together.

It’s a little weird for Leonsis to call out another team like that, but I’m all for people saying how they feel. I’m just unconvinced LeBron James and the Lakers are a good example for Leonsis’ point.

The Lakers didn’t have a second star next to LeBron James last season, let alone a third star. They were miserable because they were a losing team and management/LeBron callously put most of the roster into trade rumors.

Ask Chris Bosh about being third wheel on LeBron’s team. Ask Kevin Love about being third wheel on LeBron’s team. Both had difficulties, to be sure. But both have also expressed how gratifying it was to fill their roles on championship teams.

The better comparison is Kevin Durant, who joined the already-elite Warriors. There are real questions about Durant’s happiness – even while winning two championships – in Golden State. Durant was far from a third wheel. He asserted himself on the Warriors. But he couldn’t shake the feeling he didn’t fit after joining an established elite team.

Maybe he would’ve felt differently if he stayed with the Thunder and led them to a title. Or maybe not.

Everyone is different. Some players want to join other stars. Other players don’t. There’s no “right” way to handle a career.

Washington was fortunate to find a star in Beal who wants to stay – at least another couple seasons. Who knows whether Beal will feel the same way as his contract nears expiration? But the Wizards at least have a chance to build an appealing team around him. It’s on them to take advantage of the opportunity.