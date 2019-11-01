Orlando Magic convert Amile Jefferson from two-way contract to two-year deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Orlando Magic like what they see in Amile Jefferson.

A little over two years ago he was staring at Duke. A year ago Jefferson was mostly playing in the G-League, putting up numbers — 17.9 points and 12.1 rebounds a game — and performed well enough that he made Jeff Van Gundy’s Team USA to help USA Basketball qualify for the World Cup.

This summer, the Magic signed him to a two-way contract. However, Orlando has been carrying 13 guys on their roster and league rules state teams can only do that for a couple of weeks, then they have to jump up to 14. So Jefferson is going to get paid, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

While we haven’t seen the details yet, but that second year (and maybe the first) is non-guaranteed.

Jefferson, a 6’9″ power forward with a bit of an old-school game (he does not stretch the floor) has been efficient in limited minutes. We’ll see if he can defend and play well enough to get a chance from Steve Clifford.