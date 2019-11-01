‘Off The Dribble’ delves into LeBron James’ hair… and Kyrie Irving’s (video)

Of course, Jacques Slade was going to address LeBron James‘ hair issues on “Off The Dribble.”
But Slade also invokes Kyrie Irving‘s hair for my favorite defense of Irving’s behavior in China.
Unfortunately, he’ll need surgery, which will prolong his absence.
Warriors:
The Warriors are in deep trouble. They’re 1-3 and have looked bad. Now, they lose their best player.
Comparisons to the 1996-97 Spurs will run rampant. San Antonio lost David Robinson to injury, drew the No. 1 pick, drafted Tim Duncan and began a dynasty.
Will the Warriors tank? We might not know the difference. Again, they were stumbling even with Curry. This could get ugly.
Golden State still has Draymond Green. He could try to keep the Warriors in the playoff race until Curry returns, but that looks like a such a longshot.
Of course, no matter how far Golden State sinks in the standings, getting the No. 1 pick in the lottery is also a longshot.
This is a tough situation for a franchise and superstar accustomed to success.
Since buying the Cavaliers in 2005, Dan Gilbert had never given a general manager a second deal. Jim Paxson, Danny Ferry and Chris Grant came and went. Even David Griffin, who built the 2016 championship supporting cast around LeBron James, left when his contract expired.
But Koby Altman will break the trend.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Altman’s signature move was trading Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for a return that aged poorly but Gilbert still defended. Altman was also responsible for much of LeBron’s awful 2018 supporting cast.
Since LeBron left, Altman has generally taken the Cavs in the right direction – acquiring extra draft picks for taking bad contracts. Drafting point guard Darius Garland one year after after drafting point guard Collin Sexton was a gutsy move not every executive would’ve made. Giving Kevin Love a contract extension was more questionable, but at least understandable.
An encouraging aspect of this move: If he’s back to business like extending Altman, Gilbert is seemingly progressing in his recovery from his stroke.
The Timberwolves reportedly wanted Ben Simmons punished for his role in the Karl-Anthony Towns–Joel Embiid fight.
So, of course, Minnesota was displeased with the NBA’s verdict – two-game suspensions for Towns and Embiid, end of list.
But the Timberwolves’ grievances apparently didn’t end there. In fact, the Timberwolves are so upset, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic described them as “fuming.”
First, team officials believed Embiid instigated the tussle in the third quarter by baiting Towns after collapsing to double-team him and force a turnover.
Second, they felt Embiid’s antics before leaving the court, which included shadow-boxing and whipping the home crowd into a frenzy, were over the top compared to Towns’ quiet exit. The Timberwolves also believed Embiid’s escalation of the incident with a stinging and vulgar series of messages lobbed at Towns on social media set him apart from Towns on the scale of guilt.
Towns looked like the aggressor to me. It appeared he even threw a punch.
Yes, Embiid did more after the fight – on the court, in his post-game press conference and on social media. But Towns also participated in the social-media bickering. Importantly, the NBA addressed the post-fight conduct, saying the suspensions factored Embiid’s and Towns’ “continued escalation following the incident.”
I thought Towns, as the aggressor in the fight, would get suspended longer than Embiid. But Embiid did more afterward. I wouldn’t be surprised if Towns’ in-fight conduct got judged more harshly than Embiid’s and Embiid’s post-fight conduct got judged more harshly than Towns. An equal punishment for both seems about fair.
I have no idea of Simmons’ intent. Ditto Minnesota guard Jeff Teague‘s. Like Simmons with Towns, Teague also grabbed Embiid from behind. Again, an equal punishment for Simmons and Teague seems about fair.
The Timberwolves just sound whiny.
The Kings appeared committed to Harry Giles, who enrolled at Duke just a few years ago as a potential No. 1 pick.
Knee issues limited him in college, and Sacramento got him with the No. 20 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. The Kings sat him his entire first season, hoping to allow him to develop physically. He debuted last season, looking alright in limited minutes. Their faith in Giles reportedly even contributed to them firing Dave Joerger just a few months ago.
But now Sacramento is cutting funding to the Giles reclamation project.
The Kings had a $3,976,510 team option on Giles and a $3,665,787 team option on Caleb Swanigan for next season.
James Ham of NBC Sports California:
The Kings passed on Caleb Swanigan’s fourth-year option and in a surprise move, they also declined to pick up Harry Giles’ fourth season.
What a disappointing development for Sacramento amid an already-disappointing 0-5 start to the season.
Giles could still pan out. But he has yet to play this season, and the Kings – the team that knows him best – declining his option certainly invites pessimism. Giles has yet to play this season amid continued knee problems. Not long ago, Sacramento was counting on him as part of a young core that also included De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III.
Acquired in a low-level trade with the Trail Blazers last season, Swanigan never held that stature. The former No. 26 pick just hasn’t looked like an NBA player. He’s an undersized interior scorer with limited athleticism.
Giles and Swanigan will become unrestricted free agents next summer.