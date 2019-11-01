Jimmy Butler on being pulled into Embiid-Towns fight online: ‘I like it’ (VIDEO)

Jimmy Butler is now a member of the Miami Heat, but it looks like some of his toughness rubbed off on the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. Sixers big man got into a tussle with Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday, and for their efforts both will be suspended for two games.
In comments on social media afterward, Embiid credited Butler for giving him the gumption needed to take on a challenger like Towns. Of course, Butler understands his reputation and he even said that he expected to get pulled into this whole mess when he saw the tussle first go down.
Via Twitter:
Butler said he knew that Embiid would be the one to throw his name into the conversation around this fracas. Is that the kind of reputation that Butler wants to cultivate? That he is preparing young players to be able to fight others?
Who knows, but in any case Butler didn’t seem too worried about the results. He wasn’t the one fighting, and he still gets to play in games the rest of this week.
The Los Angeles Lakers don’t have a very deep team. LeBron James and Anthony Davis need all the help they can get, particularly at the forward position from youngster Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma has been out since summer with a foot injury, but it appears that he will make his debut this week.
According to a report from Shams Charania, Kuzma will see his first action in 2019-20 for the Lakers on Nov. 1 against the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Twitter:
Kuzma brings a lot to the table for the Lakers, both in his individual ability and in what kind of rotations Frank Vogel can enact with him in the lineup.
Los Angeles is a new team and as we know it takes some time for guys to gel together. Getting Kuzma back on the floor before winter takes over will be good for the Lakers’ cohesiveness come spring.
Thursday is Halloween, and perhaps the night in the NBA that signifies that the regular season is here to stay for a very long time. Players get into the spirit of things, often wearing costumes to the arena before games and debuting custom painted sneakers.
This year for Halloween, the Miami Heat decided to take a group trip to a haunted house in their own arena. The organization filmed the experience, and the results were predictably hilarious.
Via Twitter:
The work that goes into making a haunted house is very impressive. Good ones are scary, complex, and keep you on the edge of your seat without being overbearing. The best part of videos like this is watching NBA players do the same thing a lot of us do when we’re scared — talk out loud to try to act like the situation doesn’t have the better of us.
Glad nobody got spooked too bad. Except Udonis Haslem. Dude was sweating his fears out.
The Hawks have a quite-new roster.
Soon, they’ll have new jerseys to match.
Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
I like Atlanta integrating peach into its uniform. But the black overwhelms the more delicate color.
Oh, well. The way NBA teams run through uniforms now, it’s only a matter of time until the Hawks have peach with a white base.
There is no easing into the NBA season.
One week into the grind we have Stephen Curry with a fractured hand (on a block/charge play worth discussing), which is bad news but clarifies the path forward in Golden State.
Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns are suspended (this podcast was recorded before the news came down, but we discuss the situation).
And the first week saw surprises — players such as Trae Young in Atlanta, and Pascal Siakam in Toronto made leaps. There there are teams such as Miami playing well and Sacramento… what happened to them?
Keith Smith from Yahoo Sports joins me to break down the wild first week of the season.
As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.
We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.