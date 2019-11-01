James Harden crosses up, freezes Kyrie Irving (VIDEO)

Friday night, James Harden brought his hipster beard to ground zero for hipsters — Brooklyn.
Then The Beard put on a show.
That included crossing up Kyrie Irving, freezing the Net guard, which led to an alley-oop to Clint Capela. It was a move that drew gasps from the Nets faithful in the Barclays Centre.
Harden was racking up points heading into halftime of a close game.
It was part of Adam Silver’s and the NBA’s new “crackdown” on tampering — five random teams will get audited by the NBA at the end of the season. Just to make sure they didn’t break the rules.
This week the NBA sent out a memo to all 30 teams reminding them they need to keep all electronic correspondence between them and players or agents, in case they are one of the teams audited. From Marc Stein of The New York Times.
Shams Charania of The Athletic added details today.
According to the memo, which was obtained by The Athletic, team owners, employees and representatives must preserve the following communications with players and their agents:
• Current or potential future player contracts
• Player transactions
• Potential endorsements, investment, business or other commercial opportunities
• The player’s fit or future with the current or new team…
The NBA informed teams that written, electronic or oral communication (voicemail, notes on phone calls) are required to be preserved.
It would be a surprise if a team is caught tampering this season for two reasons. First, everyone is cautious because the league — at the behest of some smaller market owners who were bothered by last summer’s player movement — is being upfront about cracking down on tampering if they find it.
Second, there are no players available worth the tampering risk. This is a very down free-agent class. Is a team going to tamper to get Andre Drummond or Eric Gordon? No.
Now in 2021 when Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, and other big names are potentially on the market, expect teams to be willing to take risks and bend/break the rules.
The Orlando Magic like what they see in Amile Jefferson.
A little over two years ago he was staring at Duke. A year ago Jefferson was mostly playing in the G-League, putting up numbers — 17.9 points and 12.1 rebounds a game — and performed well enough that he made Jeff Van Gundy’s Team USA to help USA Basketball qualify for the World Cup.
This summer, the Magic signed him to a two-way contract. However, Orlando has been carrying 13 guys on their roster and league rules state teams can only do that for a couple of weeks, then they have to jump up to 14. So Jefferson is going to get paid, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
While we haven’t seen the details yet, but that second year (and maybe the first) is non-guaranteed.
Jefferson, a 6’9″ power forward with a bit of an old-school game (he does not stretch the floor) has been efficient in limited minutes. We’ll see if he can defend and play well enough to get a chance from Steve Clifford.
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey generated plenty of animosity by tweeting support for Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms. China resented his stance. Many people around the NBA resented Morey jeopardizing the league’s financial interests in China.
Now, Morey could find new enemies in Philadelphia.
Morey was discussing Houston’s path this season, which began with a loss to the Bucks, when he dropped a rather-bold assessment.
Morey, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:
Step one would have been to beat a very likely Finals team in Milwaukee in Game One
That’s a reasonable take. The Bucks are somewhere around 50% to win the East.
I picked the Bucks as my Eastern Conference champion, but I’d slightly favor the field. The 76ers are darn close to Milwaukee, and another team could emerge into the race. The Heat, Celtics and Raptors are off to promising starts. So, I disagree with Morey.
Of course, this quote isn’t noteworthy because of which side of 50% Morey fell on. It’s rare to see a general manager comment like that on another NBA team.
Personally, I’m all for it. Morey spends a lot of time studying the NBA. It’s informative to hear what he thinks – even if it’ll go over poorly among Eastern Conference fan bases outside Milwaukee.
Stephen Curry broke his hand.
Unfortunately, he’ll need surgery, which will prolong his absence.
Warriors:
The Warriors are in deep trouble. They’re 1-3 and have looked bad. Now, they lose their best player.
Comparisons to the 1996-97 Spurs will run rampant. San Antonio lost David Robinson to injury, drew the No. 1 pick, drafted Tim Duncan and began a dynasty.
Will the Warriors tank? We might not know the difference. Again, they were stumbling even with Curry. This could get ugly.
Golden State still has Draymond Green. He could try to keep the Warriors in the playoff race until Curry returns, but that looks like a such a longshot.
Of course, no matter how far Golden State sinks in the standings, getting the No. 1 pick in the lottery is also a longshot.
This is a tough situation for a franchise and superstar accustomed to success.