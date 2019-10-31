The Miami Heat walked through a haunted house together (VIDEO)

Thursday is Halloween, and perhaps the night in the NBA that signifies that the regular season is here to stay for a very long time. Players get into the spirit of things, often wearing costumes to the arena before games and debuting custom painted sneakers.
This year for Halloween, the Miami Heat decided to take a group trip to a haunted house in their own arena. The organization filmed the experience, and the results were predictably hilarious.
The work that goes into making a haunted house is very impressive. Good ones are scary, complex, and keep you on the edge of your seat without being overbearing. The best part of videos like this is watching NBA players do the same thing a lot of us do when we’re scared — talk out loud to try to act like the situation doesn’t have the better of us.
Glad nobody got spooked too bad. Except Udonis Haslem. Dude was sweating his fears out.
The Hawks have a quite-new roster.
Soon, they’ll have new jerseys to match.
Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
I like Atlanta integrating peach into its uniform. But the black overwhelms the more delicate color.
Oh, well. The way NBA teams run threw uniforms now, it’s only a matter of time until the Hawks have peach with a white base.
There is no easing into the NBA season.
One week into the grind we have Stephen Curry with a fractured hand (on a block/charge play worth discussing), which is bad news but clarifies the path forward in Golden State.
Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns are suspended (this podcast was recorded before the news came down, but we discuss the situation).
And the first week saw surprises — players such as Trae Young in Atlanta, and Pascal Siakam in Toronto made leaps. There there are teams such as Miami playing well and Sacramento… what happened to them?
Keith Smith from Yahoo Sports joins me to break down the wild first week of the season.
Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns‘ long-running feud spilled over on Wednesday night into an actual on-court fight, which then spilled over into a fight on social media after the game.
Now both players are going to sit for a couple of games to think about it.
Embiid and Towns have each been suspended two games “without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation and for their continued escalation following the incident,” the league has announced.
There were no other fines or suspensions. Minnesota had pushed back on the idea Ben Simmons was a “peacemaker” as he eventually ended up on top of Towns and holding the Timberwolves star in a headlock. Simmons said he was simply trying to separate the pair.
“While we are disappointed with the league’s decision, we understand the magnitude of this unfortunate incident,” Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said in a statement. “The NBA is highly competitive and last night was a reflection of that. We support Karl and will move forward together as a group.”
The incident came midway through the third quarter of the Sixers thumping of the Timberwolves Wednesday. Embiid came over to double Towns, they got tangled up and soon fists were flying.
Both players were ejected — so they carried the fight over to social media.
The social media fight got nastier from there, which essentially killed any chance of either player getting off with just a one-game suspension.
Being without Embiid for two games (at Portland and at Phoenix) hurts the Sixers — Philly has been 14.2 points per 100 possessions better this season with Embiid on the court — but they can slide Al Horford over to the center spot and not take a huge step backward.
No Towns is a bigger blow for the Timberwolves, who have relied heavily on him not only to score but in an expanded playmaking role this season. They will be without Towns at Washington then when the Timberwolves host the Bucks.
BALTIMORE — The second sister of NBA player Reggie Bullock was shot and killed in Baltimore, five years after his first sister was stabbed to death in the city.
News sources report Baltimore police say a civilian brought 22-year-old Keiosha Moore to Sinai Hospital just before 8 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds to her chest. She died at the hospital.
Police said nine people were shot in Baltimore on Monday, and three died.
Bullock’s other sister, 26-year-old Mia Henderson, was found stabbed to death in an alley in West Baltimore in 2014. A suspect was arrested in that case but was acquitted.
Bullock, a Kinston, North Carolina, native who played his college ball at the University of North Carolina, is a member of the New York Knicks.