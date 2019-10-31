Stephen Curry breaks hand

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Update: Warriors:

Stephen Curry has a broken left hand. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2019

The Warriors appear to be headed toward a disastrous season.

Is it too early to start considering how a high lottery pick could jump start them? The easy comparison: The 1996-97 Spurs, who lost David Robinson to injury then drafted Tim Duncan No. 1 and began a dynasty. Lottery luck is overlooked in that situation, though.

There might not be happy ending for Golden State. There will almost certainly be a dismal several weeks ahead.

The Warriors fell behind 47-14 to the Suns.

Then, it got worse for Golden State.

Stephen Curry left the game after suffering an apparent wrist injury when very-large Phoenix center Aron Baynes landed on him.

Because he didn’t shoot the ensuing free throws, Curry is ineligible to return tonight. That could be a moot point, anyway. That injury looked severe.

The Warriors were already facing major problems. Curry being sidelined for a while could take them completely out of competing for the playoffs.