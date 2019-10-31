Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Pacers’ Myles Turner, Edmond Sumner out weeks

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Pacers extended their two-big conundrum by giving Domantas Sabonis a contract extension.

The dilemma will temporarily solve itself.

Just not how Indiana wanted.

Pacers release:

Myles Turner has a sprained right ankle and is listed as week-to-week. The injury was sustained in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game at Brooklyn.

 

Edmond Sumner has a non-displaced fracture of the right third metacarpal. No surgery is required and he will be re-examined in three weeks.

Sabonis can easily slide from power forward to center to cover for Turner. Center is Sabonis’ ideal position. Sabonis will add playmaking and interior scoring skill, but Turner is a far better rim-protector and better 3-point shooter.

T.J. Warren can move to power forward, but that weakens Indiana on the wing – which is why Sumner’s injury especially stings. Sumner had been starting at shooting guard for Jeremy Lamb, who just came back from his own injury. Sumner’s hustle and defense were welcome on a team trying to re-establish its defensive identity after last summer’s massive changes.

Kyrie Irving: ‘Human beings have mood swings. It’s OK to be human’

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

When Kyrie Irving was petulant with the Cavaliers, it was seemingly because he didn’t want to play for Cleveland. When Kyrie Irving was petulant with the Celtics, it was seemingly because he didn’t want to play for Boston.

But now that Irving has been petulant with the Nets – the team he fully chose – concern about his mood is growing.

Irving, via Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports:

“Human beings have mood swings. It’s OK to be human,” Irving said after the Nets dropped to 1-3 following a 118-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. “I don’t have to be perfect for anyone here, nor do I have to be perfect for the public. So I’m not here to dispel any perception. I’m just here to be myself.”

No, Irving shouldn’t be held to a standard of perfection. But he also ought to realize how his actions affect those around him.

Is Irving trying to do right and sometimes falling short? Or is Irving an entitled superstar doing as he pleases? It’s difficult to tell from afar where Irving falls on that spectrum.

Either way, Brooklyn must ride this out, for better or worse.

Report: Cavaliers declining Ante Zizic’s rookie-scale team option

Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Kyrie Irving Celtics-Cavaliers trade wasn’t as monumental as it initially appeared.

Irving quickly wore out his welcome in Boston and left for the Nets in free agency last summer. Cleveland flipped Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder their first season there. Though the Cavs have Collin Sexton (drafted with the Nets pick acquired in the Irving trade), only one actual player in the Irving trade remains where he went in that deal:

Ante Zizic

And he might not be long for the Cavaliers, considering they’re declining the $3,872,215 fourth-year option on his rookie-scale contract.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

The Cleveland Cavaliers informed center Ante Zizic that they will not pick up his fourth-year option for the 2020-21 season, league sources tell cleveland.com.

Sources say the Cavs like Zizic and there’s a “strong possibility” that they attempt to bring him back this summer.

Zizic is still under contract for the rest of this season. So, of course the Cavaliers would say they’re interested in re-signing him next summer, when he’ll be an unrestricted free agent. Why besmirch someone still on the team?

But declining this option shows how Cleveland values Zizic. That’s a relatively low salary to guarantee a decent 22-year-old, especially considering, if the Cavs exercised his option, they could make him a restricted free agent in 2021. That’s a lot of team control out the window.

Zizic isn’t healthy to begin the season. He also didn’t engender much confidence the prior two seasons, though. The 6-foot-10 center lacks the athleticism to protect the rim or defend on the perimeter. He has nice touch around the basket, but his poor hands limit his scoring opportunities. He rebounds well.

Maybe there’s a role for him in the NBA. The Cavaliers just aren’t ready to guarantee him $3,872,215 next season to find out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo air-balls consecutive free throws (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made 74% of his career free throws.

But he also turns trips to the line into adventures, often taking nearly all his allotted time before shooting (or sometimes more). He’s practically begging to psych himself out.

That’s just what he did as the Bucks were blowing a 19-point lead in a 116-105 loss to the Celtics last night.

Kevin Durant: Draymond Green argument contributed to me leaving Warriors

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT
8 Comments

Last November, Draymond Green reportedly told Kevin Durant, roughly: You’re a b—, and you know you’re a b—. We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.

Did that argument factor into Durant leaving the Warriors for the Nets?

Durant on ESPN:

A little bit, yeah, for sure.

I mean, your teammate talk to you that way, you think about it a bit. But like I said, we talked about it. But definitely, for sure. I’m not going to lie about it.

A few days after the argument, Durant said he was moving past the incident. I’m sure that was his intention. He was trying to focus on the season and a championship chase.

But I’m glad Durant admitted to this obvious truth now. How could a teammate talk that way to him without him feeling less comfortable in Golden State? Durant said he never fit in like other Warriors. This incident stands out.

Kendrick Perkins, who’s close with Durant, even said Golden State had the upper hand to sign him until the argument with Green. That’s the huge question: Would Durant have re-signed if Green didn’t confront him like that?

Maybe Durant would have left, anyway. After all, Green’s outburst was certainly fueled by pervasive rumors about Durant going to New York. (People were wrong to focus on the Knicks rather than the Nets, but the city proved correct). Durant also accepted less money last season in order to become a free agent last summer. At very minimum, that flexibility mattered to him.

Nobody – not even Durant – can know what would’ve happened without Green’s outburst. Durant could have lived a vastly different experience last season.

But we know what happened: Green lashed out, and Durant left. That’s something Green – who took blame for Golden State losing the 2016 NBA Finals – will have to live with. To his credit, Green accepted responsibility for creating the rift with Durant and apologized.

Still, that one heated moment will endure for its role in ending a dynasty.