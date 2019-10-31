Pacers’ Myles Turner, Edmond Sumner out weeks

The Pacers extended their two-big conundrum by giving Domantas Sabonis a contract extension.
The dilemma will temporarily solve itself.
Just not how Indiana wanted.
Pacers release:
Myles Turner has a sprained right ankle and is listed as week-to-week. The injury was sustained in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game at Brooklyn.
Edmond Sumner has a non-displaced fracture of the right third metacarpal. No surgery is required and he will be re-examined in three weeks.
Sabonis can easily slide from power forward to center to cover for Turner. Center is Sabonis’ ideal position. Sabonis will add playmaking and interior scoring skill, but Turner is a far better rim-protector and better 3-point shooter.
T.J. Warren can move to power forward, but that weakens Indiana on the wing – which is why Sumner’s injury especially stings. Sumner had been starting at shooting guard for Jeremy Lamb, who just came back from his own injury. Sumner’s hustle and defense were welcome on a team trying to re-establish its defensive identity after last summer’s massive changes.